June 13, 1872: The Herald and Tribune reported information about Duffield Academy in Elizabethton. “The next session of this school opens on the 2nd Monday of June, under the supervision of Prof. J.I. R. Boyd., who has devoted many years of his life in teaching. Terms reasonable. Board can be had in private families on very low terms.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled in that fashion in 1872.
June 13, 1918: Several area residents were ill, according to The Johnson City Daily Staff. “Accompanied by Dr. E. R. West, Hon. Isaac Harr, who has been seriously ill for several weeks, left Tuesday evening for Baltimore where he arrived none the worse for his trip, and will undergo treatment at the John (sic) Hopkins Hospital.”
“Miss Frances Byrd underwent a very serious operation at the Davis Fischer Sanitorium in Atlanta, and is improving nicely.”
“Mrs. E.G. Quillen, who has been sick the past few days, is somewhat improved.” Mrs. Quillen was an Erwin resident.
“Mrs. J.P. Brooks, who is in Riverside Hospital, Knoxville, is reported as getting along nicely.” Mrs. Brooks also lived in Erwin.
The newspaper also reported news of a member of the military, “Mr. and Mrs. John L. Davis have received information from their son, John L. Davis, Jr., of Camp Jackson, that he has received his commission as second lieutenant and is now division instructor in the use of gas masks and foot drill.” The Davis family lived in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1918.
Camp Jackson was a training ground in South Carolina.
June 13, 1921: A century ago today, The Bristol Herald Courier reported news about a party in Johnson City, which was the dateline of the article. “Wednesday afternoon little Miss Louise Lamb invited a large number of small friends and playmates to celebrate with her, her eighth birthday at the pretty home of her parents, Dr. and Mr. J.P. Lamb on Watauga Avenue. For this happy event the attractive reception rooms of the home were arranged with a charming perfusion of pink and white sweet peas and gorgeous pink roses, gift flowers to the pretty young hostess. On the veranda and lawn many happy games were played and especially enjoyable was the peanut hunt. Misses Eva Lyle, Mary Gump, Helen Summers, Julia Slack and Marion Moses and Mrs. D.J. Hickman assisting in the games. Later in the afternoon, the little folks were invited into the dining room where ices, cakes and candies were served. The dining table caused many a cry of delight from the youngsters for dancing about the large birthday cake, which rested in a nest of lovely pink roses, were numerous kewpie dolls in fluffy party dresses. On the beautifully decorated cake were eight burning pink tapers, and as the guests blew out the candles they made wishes for the dear little hostess. About sixty-five little girls were guests at this charming party.”
The Bristol Herald Courier is still being published. If there was a newspaper published in Johnson City in 1921, we do not have records of it.
June 13, 1930: According to the Johnson City Chronicle, “Misses Ruth McNiel of 721 West Pine street (sic), and house guests Dr. and Mrs. George A. Williams and Mr. George A Williams, Jr., of East Radford, Va., and Miss Martha St. John, enjoyed a motor trip to Asheville, N.C., Thursday.”
June 13, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, with a dateline from Johnson City, The Elizabethton Star carried news of a baseball game. “After the Welch Miners had bowed to the Johnson City Cardinals 11-0 in finishing a game called by Sunday blue law earlier in the season, in which they were already trailing 10-0 at the end of four frames, young Hank Potter, former Card hurler, had his revenge on his ex-teammates by pitching the West Virginians to a 5-2 victory.”
The Elizabethton Star is still being published.
June 13, 1956: Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers learned of a surprise retirement when they read the day’s headlines. “Three city commissioners in a surprise move last night retired City Manager E.J. Quillen from service.”
“William V. Ricker, assistant city manager, was named to act as city manager until a permanent appointment can be made.”
“Quillen’s retirement, to be accompanied with ‘full pension and all benefits,’ is to become effective July 1.”
“Quillen, who will retire on a salary of $1,629 per year, said this morning that he was preparing a statement to be released later today in regard to his surprise retirement.”
“The resolution commended Quillen for his many years of service to the city. It mentioned the retirement of city debt, and its increased credit standing.”
“Reasons for Quillen’s retirement as set forth in the resolution was that he could continue to serve the city only by jeopardizing his own health.”
Sixteen hundred, twenty-nine dollars in 1956 is currently worth about $16,000, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
June 13, 1960: Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers learned, “E.J. Quillen, 317 W. Maple St., formerly city manager here, as admitted to Memorial Hospital yesterday. Hospital authorities who listed his condition as ‘fair’, said he appeared somewhat improved today.”
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner to the Johnson City Medical Center.
June 13, 1971: A half-century ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle read news of a wedding that made the front page of the newspaper. With a dateline from Washington, D.C., readers learned, “Patricia Nixon and Edward Finch Cox exchanged marriage vows Saturday in the floral elegance of the White House Rose Garden, barring intermittent light rain which had threatened to force the ceremony indoors.”
“A slight drizzle dampened the 400 invited guests and others attending the eighth White House wedding of a presidential daughter.”
More details revealed, “But sunshine was the only thing lacking.”
“The ceremony had everything else that tradition associates with June brides, and in double measure: lace and organdy, string music, a towering wedding cake, a slightly nervous father and mother, and more flowers than most observers could remember seeing in one place before.”
June 13, 1972: With a dateline from Elizabethton, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that the Lynnwood Hotel was going to soon be under the auctioneer’s gavel. “A public auction is being planned to sell all personal property in the Lynnwood Hotel, which will be demolished next month.”
“Elizabethton Housing Authority decided to tentatively plan for a public auction of all furniture and furnishings in the 68-year-old hotel.”
“No specific date has been set for the auction. However, the Board of Commissioners directed Executive Director David Ornduff and Ray Richardson, inspector-estimator, to make final arrangements.”
More details included, “Richardson said several valuable antiques such as dressers, rocking chairs, clothes trees, dining room chairs, chest of drawers with mirrors and a piano and piano stool would be sold.”
“He also said 28 three-quarter size beds and 22 full size wooden beds would also be offered for sale. He said several antique dealers from throughout the southeast had contacted him concerning sale of the furnishings.”
“Bids for demolition of the hotel, which was once the scene of all business and social activities for the city, will be received June 29.”
June 13, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press learned “Johnson City’s 125th Anniversary Quilt is on display at East Tennessee State University’s Carroll Reece Museum.”
“The quilt, depicting scenes from the city’s history, was designed and pieced by the Blue Ridge Quilters Guild. It was presented to the city on its 125th birthday, Dec. 1, 1994.”
“It will be at the museum indefinitely, but is expected to be taken to the new Johnson City Public Library after that building is constructed.”