June 12, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Chattanooga Daily times, with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of June 11 reported, “The Southern Industries Company, of Baltimore, which invested $100,000 recently in iron ore lands in Unicoi county (sic), are now trying to get control of the Carnegie blast furnace at this place. If they succeed in the matter they will operate the furnace in connection with their mines in Unicoi county (sic).”
“The Southern Industries Company has a capital stock of $5,000,000, of which H. S. Peek, formerly secretary of the Unaka Iron Company, is president. The company is supported by Montreal, Chicago and Baltimore capitalists.”
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press.
June 12, 1922: A century ago today, The Journal and Tribune reported news with a dateline from Morristown, Tennessee, and a date of June 11. The byline was Walter Harper. Readers learned that “The full seating capacity of the immense tabernacle in which Billy Sunday is conducting his revival here was reached at the morning service today. Every available seat was taken. The official capacity is given at more than 8,000.”
“There is space for the seating of at least 2,000 more.”
“Opening his discourse Mr. Sunday declared, ‘Men and women of Morristown, it may interest you to know that there are few auditoriums in the United States that will hold this crowd. There is but one in New York city (sic) or Chicago. This is the biggest crowd I ever saw in a town of this size.’”
“More than 500 people came on a special (train) from Bristol. This was augmented by many from Johnson City, Jonesboro, Greeneville and other way stations. Reserved sections were unable to hold this special delegation and they overflowed to seats elsewhere. The train brought many more people than were expected.”
“Local committee was informed before the arrival of the train that something over 500 tickets had been sold in Bristol and seats were reserved for what was estimated the train would bring but more were picked up on the way than was expected. Every available space was taken.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1922.
The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It eventually became the Knoxville Journal and Tribune. It is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. The Johnson City Chronicle did not publish a newspaper on Mondays in 1922. June 12 of 1922 fell on a Monday.
June 12, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Elizabethton Star reported, “The Watauga River will be turned from the channel through which it has coursed for centuries into the diversion tunnel of the TVA Watauga Dam sometime Friday morning, George K. Leonard, project manager, announced today.”
“There will be no special ceremonies preceding the diversion of the water from the river bed into the big 34-foot tunnel, which has been cut through solid rock, Mr. Leonard said, but the public is invited to witness the event.”
“Turning of the river into the tunnel will mark the end of the frist (sic) stage of the construction of the dam and will be 17 days ahead of the schedule, the project manager stated. July 1 was originally scheduled as the day for completion of the tunnel and diversion of the water.”
“The final work tomorrow will be an interesting spectacle. A temporary dyke will be laid across the river. A convoy of trucks loaded with earth and rock will dump the material for the dyke which will be spread by a bulldozer. As soon as the dyke is completed and the water begins to back up to the cofferdam at the entrance to the tunnel will be broken and the water will begin to trickle in.”
“The tunnel is 2,500 feet long and its interior has been lined with concrete. Its opening is below where the powerhouse of the dam is to be constructed.”
“Only a trickle of water a few feet deep is expected to flow thru the tunnel tomorrow as the river is slightly below its normal stage. The bottom of the tunnel is lower than the riverbed.”
“The dyke that will be built tomorrow will be raised to a heighth (sic) that will be sufficient to hold back the river even at flood stage so that the work of construction of the big dam may proceed without interruption at any time.”
“The capacity of the diversion tunnel is designed to be large enough to take care of any flood that may rise on the river.”
“Visitors tomorrow can reach the scene of operations over the Siam Road, the only one open except on Saturday and Sunday. Safety officers will direct the traffic to the lookout just above the tunnel. There is parking space for a number of cars. The general public is invited by Mr. Leonard to witness the diversion of the water.”
June 12, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the weather was in the news. According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “For the second day handrunning (sic), record low temperatures have been recorded at the Tri-City Airport.”
“The low this morning was 47, and it was 42 yesterday morning.”
“But the weatherman predicts better things for today, tonight and tomorrow with fair skies and milder temperatures.”
“Today’s high should be near 80, tonight’s low in the middle 50’s and tomorrow’s high in the low 90s.”
“The record high for this date was 94 in 1944, the record low 51 in 1951.”
June 12, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Press Staff Writer Jeff Keeling, the Johnson City Press reported, “Columbia/HCA Healthcare Corp. has hired a group to survey people about the local health care situation, including the prospect of a new hospital coming to town, a spokeswoman said Wednesday.”
“Barbara Deere, Columbia’s regional marketing director, said a firm began conducting the telephone survey late last week and hopes to talk to 600-900 people by the end of the week.”