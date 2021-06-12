June 12, 1873: The Herald and Tribune opined, “The people in several districts are talking of building school houses (sic). This is a good indication. Our houses in most cases are too small and that is not all they are rude and uncomfortable. We desire to see neat, convenient, and pleasantly located country school houses (sic). Every good house that we can build this summer will be so much real estate in which the people have their money invested.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1873.
June 12, 1890: The Comet reported and editorialized: “A gentleman from Carter county (sic) called in to see us this week and told us that the people generally had given up all hope of getting a railroad to Bristol. To make matters worse for the Elizabethton boom, he said the options on a number of the farms had expired and the land was not taken. Elizabethton’s boom evidently got on the river and floated down to South Watauga, Johnson City’s most promising suburb.”
June 12, 1892: The Comet opined, “The Golden Rule runs the scale of responsibility till it rests on us. We the people are the responsible parties in this matter: What makes drunkards? Strong drink. Who sells the drink? The saloon keeper. Who created the saloon? The law. Who makes the laws? The Legislator. Who makes the Legislator? The people. Who are the people? We are the people.”
June 12, 1902: Readers of The Comet learned of a tragic accident, resulting in a death.
“Wednesday morning about 8 o’clock William Scalf met death in a horrible manner on the Southern Railway just west of the depot in this city. Scalf and a companion, Salts, were returning from the Soldiers Home and were upon the tracks of the Southern road. A switch engine was shifting cars and had ‘kicked’ a car in upon a siding. This car run (sic) down Scalf and mangled him in a horrible manner. Salts escaped with slight injury. Scalf recently moved to Johnson City with his parents from Fall Branch. He was about 19 years of age and was a hard working boy.”
The Soldiers Home referred to is now known as the James H, Quillen VA Medical Center.
June 12, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff carried news about several Johnson Citians. Some of the news included, “M.D. McIntosh has returned from a delightful trip to Texas. He states that the crops in that country are looking fine and that the farmers there are looking forward for a great yield in all crops.”
“L.W. McCown went to New York yesterday on a business trip, before returning he will go to Chicago to attend the War Credit Convention to be held there June 17th to 23rd.”
“The friends of Mrs. Chas. Parsons will be sorry to hear that she has been quite ill this past week.”
June 12, 1921: Exactly a century ago, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported exciting news from Johnson City. With a dateline from Johnson City, readers learned, “The summer quarter at the State Normal school (sic), is opening this week with the largest registration in the history of the school. More than 700 teachers have enrolled, this attendance coming from every East Tennessee county, from Middle and West Tennessee, and a number from other states. Larger delegations than usual are in attendance from Sullivan, Knox, Hamilton and Blount counties. In fact, nearly all the counties show a decided increase in registration. As students continue to enter, the school authorities confidently believe that the total registration will go to 800 or 900.”
“While the dormitory accommodations are limited, the citizens are responding to the call for rooms, and are opening their homes to the hundreds of students who must be provided with accommodations.”
“A number of important programs will be given during the summer quarter, and one of the most important being arranged for the conference of superintendents on June 23, 24 and 25. At this great conference all the superintendents in East Tennessee will be present; also the state school officials. It is hoped to have present, as well, representatives from many boards of education.”
The State Normal School was a forerunner of the current East Tennessee State University.
The Chattanooga Sunday Times is now published as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. If there were any newspapers published in Johnson City in 1921, we do not have access to them.
June 12, 1927: The Knoxville News-Sentinel, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “Senator James A. Reed, of Missouri, has officially accepted an invitation to be the guest of Johnson City June 17 and 18.”
“He will be the principal speaker at the annual meeting here of the Tennessee State Bar Association, in session then.”
The Knoxville News-Sentinel is still in publication.
June 12, 1937: According to the Johnson City Chronicle, “Dodge City Trail” was playing at the Liberty Theatre, while the Majestic was showing “Park Avenue Logger.” The Sevier was showing “Blazing Sixes,” while patrons of the State could watch “Powder Smoke Range.” “The Traitor” was playing at the Tennessee Theatre.
June 12, 1947: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “The Chamber of Commerce is completing plans to play host at a breed type conference to be held at Smithdale Farm at Limestone June 16 – one of four Hereford conferences slated in the state.”
“A spokesman for the Chamber said last night that officers of the organization ‘are extremely anxious for all members to attend, not only for the valuable information that will come out of the session, but also to welcome the guests.”
June 12, 1968: In a captioned photograph, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that a trio of enterprising young men were selling “Loud Mouth Lime and Freckle Face Strawberry” drinks: “While the older generation sits around complaining about the lack of summer-like weather in the area, Robin Wilson, Jonathan Baskett, and David Givens, all of Towne Acres, create their own summer mood and remind their elders of the ‘good ole days.’”
June 12, 1990: Carrying the byline of Kristen Hebestreet, the Johnson City Press writer reported, “A road project that would widen U.S. Highway 19E between Valley Forge and Hampton has uncovered acid-bleeding rocks that could eventually disrupt the delicate ecology of the Doe River if they aren’t removed.”
“’The recently exposed pyrite rocks will eventually leach sulfuric acid into the Doe River if the material isn’t removed from the area and capped,’ said David McKinney, Environmental Services Division chief with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.”