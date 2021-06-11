June 11, 1874: The Herald and Tribune reported, “The Directors of the Washington County Fair have offered a premium of Fifty Dollars to the best Brass that performs at the Fair this fall. We hope to see all the Bands in East Tennessee present.”
Fifty dollars in 1874 is now worth approximately $1,171, according to www.in2013dollars.com
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1874.
June 11, 1891: The Comet reported, “A full outfit for an engineers corps was unloaded at our depot this morning marked by A.N. Molesworth, which means that the survey of the Johnson City & Greensboro railroad is going to be made at once. The survey has been delayed on account of the tents not arriving, but everything is ready now and they will commence driving stakes tomorrow.”
Another story reported, “Capt. S.P. McDonald, superintendent of the Carnegie Improvements, came up Monday evening to spend a few days for his health. He is so well pleased with our town that he has engaged rooms at the Hamilton hotel (sic) for himself and friends for a few days. He was heard to exclaim next day after he came that he had fell in love with Allentown, and believed he would be well in a few days. The captain is a jolly good fellow, a man that is easy to get acquainted with and we hope that he may spend several weeks with us.”
According to former Judge Lynn Brown,
Allentown is now a part of present-day Hampton, located in Carter County.
June 11, 1896: The Comet reported, “Considerable excitement was occasioned Tuesday afternoon by officers and others chasing a man supposed to be a North Carolina fugitive charged with murder. He proved to be not the man, however, and was recognized by an officer as a peaceful, law-abiding citizen, after which he went on his way rejoicing.”
June 11, 1910: The Comet readers were regaled with stories about two recent fetes in Johnson City. “Misses Mary and Sarah Gildersleeve entertained yesterday afternoon at their pretty home on East Market street (sic), honoring Miss Ruth Coble, the Knoxville guest of Miss Floy Harris. The afternoon was pleasantly spent playing 500, the prize for highest score going to Mrs. J.B. Cox. Delicious refreshments were served, including a salad course, fruit punch, cherry ice and assorted mints. Those present were Mesdames E.T. Hart, Allen Harris, W.P. Harris, Martin and Louis Gump, D.R. Morgan, A.E. Morse, Cox, Clack, Molesworth, Burbage, Archer, Exum, Biddle, Martin, Brown, Hannah; Misses Coble, Friberg, Coe, Rodman, Burbage, Whiteside, Elseman.”
“Miss Carrie Summers delightfully entertained a large party of friends last night at her lovely home on Watauga Avenue. Misses Sponger and Miss Gray being the honorees. The home was prettily decorated and dainty refreshments were served.”
June 11, 1921: Exactly a century ago today, with a dateline of Johnson City, The Journal and Tribune reported two items about Johnson City. “The adoption of paving district ordinances by the city council means about five miles of new streets are to be constructed here this year.”
“Postal receipts here show a twelve and one-half per cent increase over last year.”
The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It ceased publication in 1924. If there were any newspapers published in Johnson City in 1921, we do not have access to those issues.
June 11, 1930: With a dateline of Elizabethton, the Johnson City Staff-News reported, “Sponsored by the American Legion, Boy Scout work in Elizabethton is destined to progress on a much higher plane than heretofore.”
“When Troop No. 1 reorganized, Chris H. Ritts, at one time scoutmaster of the troop in its early days, was again selected by the troop committee to head the troop’s affairs, with the following assistant scoutmasters: J.B. Gibson, and Wade Harper.”
“Patrol leaders are: Earl Bashor, Albert Thomas, and Luke Lea Brummitt.”
June 11, 1948: “The Milligan College Touchdown Club will hold a meeting tonight at 7 o’clock in the clubroom at John Sevier Hotel for the purpose of organizing a Johnson City chapter of the club, Athletic Director W.H. (Red) Yancy of Milligan announced last night,” according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
“The Touchdown Club has been charged as a non-profit organization for the purpose of fostering and developing better athletics at Milligan College, and after the Johnson City chapter is organized, steps will be taken to organize chapters in other towns in the area.”
The article continued, “Membership in a Touchdown Club chapter will entitle the members to complimentary tickets to all football games, basketball games and track meets for the year 1948-1949, Yancy said.”
“Two clubs, the Johnson City Civitan Club and the Junior Chamber of Commerce are taking the lead in lending early support to the organization, Yancy said.”
Milligan College is now known as Milligan University.
June 11, 1958: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle carried news of a resident rattlesnake. “A 38-inch rattlesnake made a rare appearance in these parts yesterday and met its death from a whack on the head by 70-year-old mail carrier Robert B. Lyle, 4 Alameda Apts.”
“The rattler was discovered when Lyle and Carl Doss, 717 W. Hillcrest Dr., were making nature photographs at Beauty Spot in the Unaka Mountain Range above Rock Creek Park.”
“Doss said that he had ‘walked all around the snake,’ which was out in the open, but was unaware of its presence until Lyle spotted it. After making a picture of the snake, Lyle killed it with a hiking stick.”
“Doss said that rattlers are rarely see (sic) in the area and added that he had never before seen one unconcealed as this one was.”
June 11, 1974: George Kelly had recently been involved in a traffic mishap, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. “George W. Kelly, editorial director of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, sustained a minor scalp cut in a three-vehicle accident Monday night. Kelly, of 509 W. Poplar St., was treated at Memorial Hospital and released. He was injured when his car was struck by a Mitchell County, N.C., ambulance after the ambulance had hit another car at the intersection of Roan and Main Streets. There were no other injuries reported in the accident. City policy investigated.”
The article continued to state, “The ambulance driver was identified as Roger Dale Carpenter, Box 253, Spruce Pine, N.C. Driver of the other car was Louise Eads, 1900 W. G St., Elizabethton.”
Memorial Hospital was the forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.Spruce Pine, N.C. is located in Mitchell County, and is located about 46 miles from Johnson City.