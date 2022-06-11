June 11, 1891: The Comet reprinted an article that initially appeared in the Bristol Courier. “Between midnight Saturday night and daylight Sunday morning, the home of John Warren, who lives on the hill west of Sullins College was entered by a man who made Mrs. Warren the victim of his fiendish lust, under threats of death.”
“John Warren is employed on the Norfolk & Western yard, taking the night and day runs alternate weeks. He came to Bristol three or four years ago from the upper end of Washington county (sic). He has made an enviable impression among his fellow workmen. He has been married some twelve years, and has four or five children.”
“There are suspicions pointing to the perpetrator of the horrible crime, and Mr. Warren, the policeman officers and personal friends have been engaged on the trail for two days and when the right man is found there will be no judge and no packed jury to administer justice.”
Sullins College was a college for women; it was located in Bristol, Virginia. It is now closed.
The Bristol Courier was published in Bristol, Tennessee from 1870 until 1907, according to loc.org.
June 11, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Morning Tribune reported that “J. F. Crumley of Johnson City came down yesterday.”
The Morning Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It eventually became the Knoxville Journal and Tribune. It is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897, but The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
June 11, 1922: Exactly a century ago today, The Sunday Chronicle brought forth good news for economical shoppers in and around Johnson City. “To those fortunate people of Johnson City and its extreme radius of one hundred miles who have been so fortunate as to have had the opportunity to enjoy bargain Dollar Days in other cities, the announcement that the progressive merchants of Johnson City have set next Wednesday, June 14, as Johnson City’s Dollar Day, will be most welcome, for that means that next Wednesday is going to be the BIG DAY of the summer.”
“To those who have never had the good fortune in the past to attend a bargain Dollar Day, it can be stated that on that date, Wednesday, June 15, the merchants of Johnson City combine to offer remarkable concessions to the trade – concessions which they would not be justified in putting on except at infrequent intervals.”
“The purpose of this event is quickly understood. By making price inducements of an unusual nature, the citizens of Johnson City and its trading territory, covering Upper East Tennessee and Western North Carolina, and extending into Virginia, are made thoroughly acquainted with the advantages and facilities of Johnson City as a trading center. Business friendships are cemented, trade is ‘boomed’ and the fame of Johnson City and its widely diversified and thoroughly modern and complete retail establishments is spread far and wide.”
The Sunday Chronicle was published as the Johnson City Chronicle on other days of the week.
June 11, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Mrs. Carla B. Keys was elected a director of the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce to fill the unexpired term of D. R. Shearer, at a meeting of the board Monday noon in the private dining room of the John Sevier Hotel.”
“At the same session, the board approved the list of committee chairmen elected by the executive committee. President Gates Kidd announced that forms have been mailed to all members of the organization in order that they may signify their preference of committees to serve on.”
“Discussion and approval was given a tentative copy prepared for a new Johnson City tourist brochure.”
“Allen Harris, Jr., made a brief report on the Memorial Hospital campaign and President Kidd urged that board members give (several indecipherable words) the drive a success.”
“The group voted to send Penn Worden, Jr., to Southeastern Institute at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, June 22 – 28, to study new procedures and information regarding Chamber of Commerce work.”
June 11, 1964: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Bernard Cantor, Johnson City attorney, will likely be named within two or three days as Washington County campaign director for senatorial candidate Ross Bass.”
“Bass met here yesterday with about a dozen prospective workers. He said the local campaign director will be named before the week is out.”
“If Cantor, a former supporter of the late Sen. Estes Kefauver, is not named, the choice will likely be John Goodin, another local attorney, the Press-Chronicle learned.”
June 11, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “The Johnson City Civinette club installed new officers at Ann Howard’s Cafeteria with Civitan husbands invited guests.”
“Officers were installed by Cloyd Walker, out-going Civitan president and Nativic past president. Serving will be Kate Droke, president; Daisy Ewbank, first vice-president; Moleva Birchett and Teddy Zellar, second vice-presidents; Carolyn Justice, recording secretary; Edna Baxter, corresponding secretary; Vivian Stroup, treasurer; Maryeva Gillikin, assistant treasurer; Mary Ruth Blalock, parliamentarian; Norma Jean Cannon, chaplain.”
Ann Howard’s Cafeteria was located in The Mall.
June 11, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported a news story that could have potentially had a tragic ending. Instead, however, all ended up well. With a dateline from Erwin, readers learned that “A 2-year-old boy took his grandmother’s Cadillac for a spin Monday, backing the car into a neighbor’s carport, causing minor damage to the carport and the neighbor’s sport utility vehicle.”
“According to a Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department report, Billie J. McNabb, 175 Dillard Ave., got out of the car in her driveway, leaving the keys in the ignition.”
“Before she returned to the car, 2-year-old Clay McNabb had climbed out of his car seat and into the driver’s seat. He reportedly started the car, put it in reverse and proceeded down a hill and into a carport at the home of JoAnn Bogart, 654 Dillard Ave.”
“Young Clay was not injured or charged with any traffic violations. The Cadillac sustained ‘substantial’ damage, according to the report.”