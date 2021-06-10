June 10, 1886: The Comet reported, “It is said that Col. Yocum has the finest field of wheat near Johnson City or in Washington county (sic). It was drilled in at the proper time and supplied with an abundance of wheat fertilizer.”
June 10, 1893: Readers of The Comet learned news of several area citizens. “Capt. D.S. McIntyre and C.H. Jennings returned on No. 6 yesterday evening from Greeneville.”
“Louis D. Gump returned yesterday evening from a few weeks’ stay in Chicago and the great World’s Fair.”
“Dr. Geo. H. Zim-merman, of Cranberry, was in the city a few hours yesterday, being en route to Virginia.”
“Maj. Pettibone, Judge Curtin and other prominent legal lights are in attendance on the Chancery Court here.”
Cranberry is located in North Carolina, and is about 32 miles from Johnson City.
June 10, 1901: The Knoxville Sentinel, with a dateline from Johnson City, gave readers accounts of events in Johnson City. “The officials of the East Tennessee & Western North Carolina railroad, extending from here to Cranberry, N.C., are covering the part of that road washed away in Carter county (sic) with all the men that can be had and say that they will run excursion trains to Cranberry July the Fourth.”
“F.A. Stratton and other stockholders from the east, met here Saturday to make out plans for the extension of the street car line to the Soldiers’ Home grounds at the southwest edge of the city. The amount of improvement will be made known, as soon as some estimates can be made.”
The Soldiers’ Home is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. There were not any daily newspapers published in Johnson City in 1901. The Comet was a weekly newspaper.
June 10, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported several news items of interest to Johnson City residents. “Mr. and Mrs. Charlie Bouton have received a message stating that their son, Herman R. Bouton had arrived safely overseas.”
“Judge Sam’l. C. Williams and daughter, Miss Gertrude, will arrive from Nashville tomorrow at noon, and spend the summer here. Miss Gertrude is a student at Vanderbilt University where she has made a brilliant record. The Williams’ home on Unaka avenue (sic) has been prepared for their home-coming.”
“Mrs. W.G. Scott is somewhat improved after a recent illness.”
“Miss Edith Warren is quite ill, her friends will regret to learn.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Frank Carter residing at 320 W. Main Street, announce the arrival of a 12 1-2 boy at their home on Sunday Evening at 6 p.m.”
“Mrs. W.G. White is very ill at her home on Market St.”
“The many friends of Miss Laura Davis will regret to learn she has improved very little.”
“Mrs. Blanche Crueger and daughter Miss Mary Crueger have returned from a pleasant trip to Anniston, Ala. Camp McClellan, where they were the guests of Lieut. G.A. Crueger. Lieut. Crueger passed through Saturday morning on first division of troop train. He is on General Morton’s staff. Miss Crueger attended the farewell ball. They were the guests of General Morton’s staff to hear Miss Margaret Wilson, President Wilson’s daughter, sing.”
Camp McClellan is now known as Fort McClellan.
June 10, 1921: Exactly a century ago today, The Wilmington Morning Star reported news with a dateline from Bristol, Va.-Tenn., and a date of June 8. “A….man named Quillian was hurried to Johnson City, Tenn., tonight from Kingsport to avoid threatened mob violence. He is held in connection with the murder of an 11-year-old….girl at Kingsport last night.”
“Bloodhounds led a posse to a remote cabin in the woods near Kingsport, where Quillian was arrested. A ruse of the officers who left two of their number at the cabin to take charge of the man, by which they continued the chase, leading a mob of several hundred men past the scene, permitted the prisoner to be sprinted away.”
Finally, readers learned, “A….suspect who had been arrested earlier in the day was brought to Bristol for safe keeping, will be released tomorrow, it is said. The mutilated body of the child was found under the bleachers at the Kingsport baseball park early today.”
The Wilmington Morning Star was a newspaper published in Wilmington, North Carolina. If there were any newspapers published in Johnson City in 1921, we do not have record of it.
June 10, 1944: The events of June 6, 1944, were far from over, as readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle read big, bold headlines: “Allies Renew Air Support Of Invasion.”
June 10, 1953: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle read an interesting story. “John Walter Rosenbaum, about 40, formerly of Johnson City was held to grand jury actions Tuesday afternoon by Magistrate Ira D. Shoun on charges of non-support and bigamy.”
“He was taken to Jonesboro Jail in default of $3,000 bond.”
“Rosenbaum, whom officers said had one wife and at least three children living in Johnson City, was taken into custody in Medina, O., last week where they said he has another wife and three children.”
“He testified at the hearing that he thought he had obtained a divorce.”
“Officers said he had been away from Johnson City about six years.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1953.
Three thousand dollars in 1953 now has the purchasing power of about $30,000, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
June 10, 1963: Readers of the “Dear Abby” column in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle were probably laughing after reading one of the letters that appeared. “Dear Abby: Why can’t people mind their own business? I am the woman who goes to the hospital so often. The nurse got it all wrong. I am not seeing a doctor. I’m seeing an engineer. It’s not about love. It’s about money. We bet the horses together.” The letter was signed, “Not Guilty (Brentwood).”
June 10, 1986: With the byline of Henry Samples, readers of the Johnson City Press learned “Jim Roach, who in three years has played a key role in many major issues, will resign as mayor of Johnson City in July.”
“Roach, in confirming his intentions Monday night, said he is stepping down as mayor in order to ‘devote more time to my business interests.’”
“His resignation will automatically elevate Vice Mayor Tom McKee to the ceremonial post of mayor.”
The article continued, “But that could trigger a scramble for vice major. Warren Vest, a three-term commissioner, is the sole member of the board to have not held the post of vice mayor or mayor.”