June 10, 1886: The Comet opined, “The Comet is for Bob Taylor for Governor over any one else and has been all along. We are for him because we believe he is the most available candidate and can carry the State by a majority, fifteen thousand larger than any one else. We are for him because we believe the people are for him. And if we were disposed to act from policy, we could say we are for him because we believe he will be nominated and elected. His nomination had just as well be made unanimous.”
June 10, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported sad news. The dateline was Mountain City, and the date was June 9. Readers learned that “About six miles from this place a serious cutting affray took place yesterday in which James Hampton was killed and Theo. Hampton, his brother, was fatally injured.”
“The cutting was done by Bud Price, a dangerous character, who resides just over the North Carolina line. Particulars of the killing are meager, but it is known that they were engaged in a drunken row which resulted as above stated. Price had skipped the county.”
June 10, 1922: Exactly a century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle provided readers with a recipe for beet relish. It was as follows: “This relish is very good with hot meats. Boil a bunch of beets in the usual way, rubbing off the skins under cold water, then chop the beets as fine as possible. Add salt, pepper, two tablespoonfuls each of sugar and freshly-grated horseradish, mix thoroughly, and set aside to flavor. When ready to serve drain the mixture, and if required, add a little more sugar, and it is ready to use.”
June 10, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Food poisoning was believed to be responsible for the sudden illness of nine persons — five adults and four children — reported over the week-end to the city-county health department by a local physician.”
“Cream pies, purchased in a Johnson City restaurant, were believed to be the cause of the illness. However, a full investigation is being made, Sanitary Engineer T. B. Link said last night.”
“Link said no new cases had been reported and that the laboratory at East Tennessee State College was making an analysis of the contents of the pies. The report, he added, would probably be ready today.”
“Those stricken were H. S. Bowman, the Rev. and Mrs. Brockus, Retha, and Rose Hill, ages 12 and 10 years, Tommie and Bettie Wiggins, ages 6 and 8 years, and Pauline Wiggins, adult, and Mrs. Alice Jones, adult.”
“They had all eaten dinner at the Bowman home at 2221 Wheeler. Mrs. Bowman, who did not eat any of the pies in question, and two others in attendance, suffered no ill effects.”
East Tennessee State College is now East Tennessee State University.
June 10, 1958: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle queried citizens, “Is your car safe?”
Readers learned that they could “find out today, tomorrow, or Thursday in Vehicle Safety Days.”
“Mayor Carl A. Johnson yesterday issued an official proclamation urging all Johnson City residents to help the Jaycees make a success of the three-day auto inspection.”
“Vehicle Safety Days are being sponsored here this week by the Junior Chamber of Commerce in cooperation with the city and local new car dealers and a nation-wide safety check campaign.”
June 10, 1972: Fifty years ago today, in an article with the byline of Joe Ledford, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “A federal green time machine will soon send Jonesboro sliding back to horse-and-buggy days.”
“And progressive officials of he town could not be happier.”
“Jonesboro’s historical restoration received a healthy boost yesterday with the announcement in Washington that a $308,911 federal grant has been made available for the project.”
“The money is extended through the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on a matching fund basis.”
“Announcement of the grant concludes a six-month search for financing to return key parts of the town to their original settings.”
“Mayor Robert N. Runion last night said he was pleased to hear of the announcement and added he thought it would greatly benefit the city by promoting tourist trade.”
“Runion, who took office only about six weeks ago, described the restoration in program as ‘a complete face-lifting to try to get the town back to its horse and buggy days.’ He said the project would bring back the atmosphere of the ‘good old days’ with brick sidewalks and gas streetlights.”
“Runion said he is sure the old ‘Jonesborough’ will promote the modern Jonesboro by attracting industry.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1972.
June 10, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article carrying the dual bylines of Sam Watson and Jim Wozniak, the Johnson City Press reported that “Johnson City Vice Mayor Vance Cheek Jr. collected and spent a record of about $23,000 in his successful bid for a City Commission seat in the April 22 election.”
“The total easily surpasses former Vice Mayor Dan Hammer, who collected and spent more than $15,300 in the 1991 election campaign. Hammer and his wife, Cheryl contributed about $3,900 of their own money to that campaign.”
“Cheek said Monday that his campaign did not set out for a record with donations and expenses. He said the total shows the ‘broad base of support’ his campaign had.”
“’We did not win because we had money,’ Cheek said. “We won because of the support. The money is just a tangible characteristic of the support.’”
“In the second round of financial papers, covering contributions and expenses form the week before the city election and June 6, Cheek collected more than $6,400 and spent almost $9,500. Cheek’s first report showed collections of nearly $16,600 and expenses of about $13,100.”
“No other commission candidate came close to Cheek in the final tally. Commissioner Dan Mahoney, who was re-elected to a third term in the election, finished second with more than $13,744 in collections and expenses.”