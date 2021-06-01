June 1, 1796: Tennessee became the 16th state of the United States.
June 1, 1896: With a Johnson City dateline, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported several news items about Johnson City. “On Wednesday evening at 5 o’clock Rev. W. S. Neighbor united in the bonds of matrimony Richard T. Carr and Miss Hattie Conley, both of this city. The ceremony was conducted at the residence of A.R. Johnson, on Holston avenue (sic). Mr. Carr is one of our prominent citizens and the bride has been a teacher in the city public schools for two years.”
The next item related, “The Monday Evening club (sic), with a number of young ladies and gentlemen of the city, went on a picnic excursion to Unaka Springs, Thursday, where they enjoyed a delightful outing.”
Another matter reported, “On Thursday evening, Mrs. J.F. Lyle, assisted by her sister, Mrs. Evans, entertained the Ladies’ Aid society (sic) of the Presbyterian church at luncheon. There was a large number present.”
Finally, readers learned, “Ex-Gov. Taylor and his family will spend the month of June at Tate Springs.”
Tate Springs is located in Grainger County.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published at the Chattanooga Times Free Press. There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in 1896. The Comet was a weekly publication.
June 1, 1914: With a dateline from Johnson City, the Nashville Banner reported news about the death of a prominent resident. “Squire Henry Hoss, one of the best known citizens of Washington County, has died at his home at Garbers. Mr. Hoss was 69 years of age, and had been connected with the affairs of the county for a number of years. He served in the County Court for almost a quarter of a century.”
Garbers is an area in rural Washington County.
The Nashville Banner ceased publication in 1998. There was only one edition of a newspaper published in Johnson City in June of 1914.
June 1, 1918: Readers of the Johnson City Daily Staff learned, “The parents of Corporal Joe N. Crouch, of Boone’s Creek, have received news of his safe arrival overseas. Corporal Crouch volunteered for service in company (sic) F., Third Tennessee, which was organized in the city, and left for training at Camp Sevier in the fall of 1917.
Boone’s Creek was spelled that way in 1918.
Camp Sevier was a training camp located near Greenville, South Carolina.
June 1, 1921: Exactly a century ago today, The Big Stone Gap Post reported, “Mr. and Mrs. J. Polk Wolfe and baby, of Johnson City, Tenn., spent several days here last week visiting Mr. Wolfe’s parents.”
The Big Stone Gap Post was a newspaper published in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. It is now published as The Post.
If there was a newspaper published in Johnson City in 1921, we do not have records of it.
June 1, 1934: The Morristown Gazette and Mail, with a Johnson City dateline, reported, “Discharge of a shotgun in the hands of a tiny playmate proved fatal yesterday to Ethel Rupert, 11, of Mountain City.”
“The child had been visiting relatives, Mr. and Mrs. E.B. Harris, near Jonesboro. The fatal shot was fired as a number of children were playing hide and seek. Her left arm was practically torn off, making amputation necessary.”
The sad story concluded, “Loss of blood was blamed by physicians for her death.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1934.
The Morristown Gazette and Mail was a newspaper published in Morristown, Tennessee. It is no longer in publication.
There was not a newspaper published in Johnson City on June 1, 1934.
June 1, 1937: With a dateline of Johnson City, readers of the Nashville Banner learned of a tragedy that took place near Milligan College, now known as Milligan University. “Wilbur Austin, eighteen-year-old Johnson City High School football player, drowned in an old rock quarry near Milligan College in Carter County Monday.”
Johnson City High School is now known as Science Hill High School.
June 1, 1945: The Jackson Sun, with a dateline of Johnson City, informed readers of sugar rationing. “The Washington County ration board’s request that persons who received canning sugar return all but 5 pounds hasn’t received favorable response.”
“S.D. Jackson, secretary of the local board, said today that between 150 and 200 persons have returned their sugar, ‘but that returned is far inadequate to meet the needs of applicants who received no sugar at all.’”
Finally, readers learned, “Several thousand persons received canning sugar allotments in Washington County.”
The Jackson Sun was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jackson, Tennessee.
June 1, 1947: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news of a recent wedding. “The marriage of Florence Lizabeth Callaway, daughter of Mrs. Louise Duggan and the late C.E. Duggan of Chattanooga, and Alan Martin Gump, son of Mr. and Mrs. Louis D. Gump of Johnson City was solemnized Saturday morning at 10 o’clock at the home of the bride’s mother on Kyle Street.”
More details revealed, “The bridegroom is a graduate of Sewanee Military Academy and John (sic) Hopkins University. He is a member of the Hurstleigh Club and several local civic clubs and organizations. During the war, he served as a colonel in the infantry, and is now commanding officer of the 305th organized reserved composite group. Gump is engaged in commercial banking and is an officer of the finance corporation.”
June 1, 1955: With a dateline of Johnson City, The Elizabethton Star informed readers of news of the death of a prominent area resident. “Joe A. Summers, 68, business and civic leader here for more than 30 years, died today.”
“Summers, who had been in failing health for several years, was a widely known sportsman.”
“From 1935 to 1946, he was a member of the Tennessee Conservation Commission serving as chairman for several years.”
“Summers helped organize the Johnson City Kiwanis Club and was its first president. He also was a past president of the Chamber of Commerce.”
The Elizabethton Star is still in publication.
June 1, 1996: In a captioned photograph, the Johnson City Press printed a picture of a postage stamp commemorating Tennessee’s bicentennial. “Celebration of the state’s bicentennial kicked off in Knoxville Friday, where Gov. Don Sundquist unveiled the new Tennessee Statehood stamp in one of a trio of U.S. Postal Service ceremonies held across the state.”