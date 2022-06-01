June 1, 1796: Tennessee became the 16th state to join the United States. George Washington was the President. John Adams was the Vice President.
June 1, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Nashville Banner reported, “Little Lucile Martin, daughter of J. M Martin, had a very narrow escape Saturday, says the Johnson City Staff. A mule kicked her, tearing her dress from her body. Strange to say, she was not hurt nor were there any marks on her body. Evidently the animals’ foot must have reached just far enough to catch the small fraction of an inch of striking her body.”
The Nashville Banner ceased publication in 1998. We do not have access to any issues of the Johnson City Staff that were published in 1897.
June 1, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported baseball news. “The Johnson City Soldiers on yesterday complied a long and successful stay on the home lot, where they won eight out (of) ten games played. The first game played with Knoxville, ten days ago, was a thrilling twelve inning affair, which finally went to the visitors. Cleveland took the Saturday game by a close margin, and the Soldiers won the balance; two from Knoxville, two from Cleveland, and four from Greeneville.”
“They left on the afternoon train for Cleveland, where they will open a three game series today, returning Monday to Knoxville for three more games before returning home for another nine-day stretch, with Cleveland, Kingsport and Bristol.”
“The Johnson City team starts on the road trip as league leaders; having a full two and one-half games over Kingsport nine. With reasonably expected play on the part of the other teams, an eve (sic) break on the road should still leave them on top.”
“Kingsport has become a dangerous competitor; and the Cleveland team is still in the running strong. Bristol appears to be getting stronger, and may soon bat into the first division. Greeneville has been playing erratic ball recently; showing startling batting ability, and with a little boost in team work will be a strong aggravation. Knoxville is liable to beat anybody any time, but so far has not been playing the big brand of ball consistently.”
June 1, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, in an article carrying the byline of George Kelly, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers, “They will choose the new mayor of Johnson City this week, but as of last night the politicians appeared unable to pat someone on the head and say, ‘This is the boy.’”
“Neither, for that matter, could members of the Board of Commissioners, who will choose the mayor.”
“So scrambled was the whole picture that no one appeared sure which way the cards would fall or whom the lightning would strike.”
“All that was reasonably certain was that there would be a reorganization meeting to elect a mayor, vice mayor, and city attorney. It probably will be held Thursday night, a regular meeting date, although there was some small chance of a special called session before then.”
“Re-constitution of the board, a sequel to the May 13 election, has been delayed by absence of Commissioner M. C. Roush who has been in Texas because of illness in his family. Roush is back in town now, however, and he and the other commissioners are ready to proceed.”
“While the guessing game was becoming more and more animated as it became evident, there was no unanimity as yet among three new commissioners and two holdovers, one could narrow the field by a process of elimination.”
“For instance, Commissioner Roush was understood to have told friends upon his return that he would not consider the mayor’s job were it offered him. And Roy L. Waddell was represented as never having considered himself an aspirant.”
“If so, this field was down to three – Vice Mayor Sam R. Taylor, a holdover, and Ted E. Deakins and William E. Washburn, newcomers.”
“There was a fairly general belief among the practical politicians that Taylor held most of the trump cards. That was taken to mean that in a showdown he would win.”
“However, there was no certainty it would come to a showdown. While commissioners obviously were divided, there was some possibility their differences could be composed in time for a show of harmony in choosing a mayor. Such an accord could result in election of someone other than Taylor, although not necessarily.”
“The only valid conclusion, therefore, was that the issue was open, with the outcome hanging upon developments between now and the meeting date.”
George Kelly was the executive editor of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle in June of 1947.
June 1, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news regarding the death of a prominent Johnson City resident. “Belle Miller, 96, 502 Highland Ave., died in Colonial Hill Nursing Home Wednesday afternoon following a long illness.”
“Miss Miller was the daughter of the late Capt. William Preston and Susan Hunter Miller, pioneer settlers of Johnson City.”
“She was a member of the First United Methodist Church since childhood and was preceded in death by a sister, Mrs. W. B. Harrison.”
“In 1969 the American Legion ‘National News’ featured Miss Miller in an article, honoring her as one of the oldest and most beloved members of the American Legion Auxilliary (sic).”
“Miss Miller started her career in volunteer service to tubercular patients at Veterans Hospital, Mountain Home, shortly after World War I. Performing services needed by the veterans, she followed the tubercular patients when they were transferred to Oteen, N. C., and continued her volunteer service there.”
“Miss Miller established the first training course for volunteer hospital workers at Mountain Home for the American Legion Auxilliary (sic) and continued her work until ill health forced her to resign in 1968.”
“She is survived by a brother, W. B. Miller, Johnson City, and several nieces and nephews.”
Hartman Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements for Miss Miller.
The Veterans Hospital, Mountain Home, is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
Oteen, North Carolina, is located approximately 64 miles from Johnson City.