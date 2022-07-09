July 9, 1922: One hundred years ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported to readers, “There are forty-one industries in operation in Johnson City at this time: three having started up within the past few months; a lumber plant, the tannery and a cigar factory. More than a score of different articles are manufactured here. Over 2,000 are employed in the industries, which have a payroll annually of over $1,500,000.00.”
One and a half million dollars in 1922 has the approximate current purchasing power of nearly $26 million, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
July 9, 1926: According to the Johnson City Staff-News, “Thomas Cobble, residing near Midway, Tenn., is the largest man in Tennessee, is the claim of his niece, Mrs. E. H. Frye. Mr. Cobble weighs 550 pounds. He has recently been ill and Mrs. Frye was called to his bedside. Mrs. Frye gives her weight as 96 pounds.”
There are several unincorporated communities in Tennessee named “Midway.”
July 9, 1939: The Sunday Press-Chronicle reported news with a dateline from Linville, N.C., and a date of July 8. Readers learned that “Mrs. Samuel E. Greene of Birmingham, Ala., who is visiting in Linville with the Stuart Cramers, entertained at a picnic Thursday evening on Mrs. Walter L. Smith’s porch. The picnic was planed (sic) for Grandfather mountain, at the Linville company’s picnic grills there, but was changed because of rain.”
“Esceola lodge entertain the guests and folk from the summer colony at bingo Thursday evening in the hotel lounge, with a large crowd attending the event. Mrs. Forrest F. Stancliff was hostess for the occasion.”
“Ten games were played with gifts, from the Esceola lodge gift shop, going to the winners: Mrs. C. W. Strickler, Atlanta, Ga.; Miss Marguerite MacRae, Wilmington; Miss Mamie Williams, Atlanta; Louis D. Gump, Johnson City, and Mrs. Gump; Nelson MacRae, Wilmington; Theodore Randolph, Birmingham, Ala, and Hugh MacRae, Wilmington.”
Linville, North Carolina is about 42 miles from Johnson City.
Grandfather Mountain is about 45 miles from Johnson City.
The Sunday Press-Chronicle was published as the Johnson City Press-Chronicle the other days of the week in 1939.
July 9, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published several short news items about area citizens. Readers learned that “Mrs. T. W. Philips and daughters, Eloise and Aline, of Erwin, had as their recent guests Mr. and Mrs. Glen Gilbert of Atlanta, Ga.”
“Miss Eloise Phillips of Erwin has returned home after visiting friends in Knoxville.”
“Mrs. R. W. Dulaney, Dogwood Acres, had as her week-end guests Mrs. H. W. Clement and daughter and son, Miss Mary Clement and Jimmy Clement of Coeburn, Va.”
“Mrs. Wilbur E. Weems and sons, Harry Donald and Llewellyn, of Jonesboro are visiting in Kingsport as the guests of Mrs. Weems’ mother, Mrs. W. W. Worley.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Chester Jones of Unicoi and Verla Smith of Kingsport were the Sunday guests of Mr. and Mrs. Rufus Lawson of Mooresburg.”
“Pvt. Boyd Purdy visited his mother, Mrs. Perle S. Purdy, during the Fourth of July holidays, he has returned to his base at Ft. Jackson, S. C., to complete his basic training.”
“Mrs. Annis Kelley and children of New street (sic) spent a two-week vacation in Knoxville.”
“Stella Harwood of Boones Creek is convalescing at Appalachian Hospital following a major operation last week.”
“Mrs. C. E. Wildasin of Montrose Court has returned home, after spending a two-week visit in Washington, D. C., and New York City.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Justin H. McCarty and son, Hunter, are visiting Mr. McCarty’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. R. A. Lacy, Sr., of 306 East Unaka avenue (sic). Mrs. McCarty is the former Emily Lacy.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Clio Jaynes and daughter, Patsy, of Kingsport, and Mrs. M. L. Balding and Margie Lou Balding of Chuckey, visited Mr. and Mrs. John M. Johnson and family of Washington College recently.”
“Mrs. Ann McCracken and Miss Wanda Johnson visited Mr. and Mrs. Carl McCracken and family of Limestone on Sunday.”
“Miss Lura Lyle of Washington College is receiving treating at the Patty Burkhard Rest Home, 125 East Greenwood avenue (sic), as a result of a fall last winter, when she broke her hip.”
Coeburn, Virginia is located about 63 miles from Johnson City.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1947.
Mooresburg, Tennessee is located about 64 miles from Johnson City.
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Washington College is a community in rural Washington County. In 1947, the school at Washington College, known as Washington College, functioned as a high school.
Limestone is a community in rural Washington County.
July 9, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “A festival of might and beauty, of grace and talent — of abilities. The games are featured each year atop Grandfather Mountain near Linville, N. C. They attract Scottish Clans from all over the world to honor their heritage. A crowd estimated at about 30,000 was on hand yesterday and another large crowd is expected to come today to see the tossing of the caber – to hear the wailing of the pipes.”
July 9, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, with a dateline from Kingsport, the Johnson City Press reported to readers that “Eastman Chemical Co. intends to build a manufacturing complex in North America to produce custom fine chemicals to serve the pharmaceutical industry.”
“An Eastman team is studying the project’s economic feasibility, facilities, design, location and development schedule. Eastman manufacturing facilities in Batesville, Ark., as well as other North American sites are being considered.”
“If the study confirms the viability of the project, construction would begin next year, said Robert M. Morrow, vice president of Eastman’s fine chemicals business.”
“‘The manufacturing complex would strengthen and expand Eastman’s capability to meet the needs of pharmaceutical customers,’ he said.”
“’The pharmaceutical industry is undergoing a period of dynamic change as companies turn more and more to outsourcing for the production of fine chemical intermediates.’”