July 9, 1885: The Comet reported, “Several nights ago burglars entered Selden Nelson’s bed room (sic) by raising a ladder to the upper back window of his house and climbing in. Mr. Nelson must have slept soundly for the thieves relieved his pants pocket of twelve dollars and made their exits without his waking. About the same time some one (sic) tried to enter the houses of Mr. W.O. Smith, Mr. G.H. Matthews, the livery stable keeper, and P. Zimmerman. We hope the lucky man will yet be ready to receive these midnight marauders with a load of buck-shot.”
Twelve dollars in 1885 is now worth approximately $333, according to www.in2013dollars.com
July 9, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet printed a column entitled, “Words of Wisdom,” which was taken from the Ram’s Horn. We would do well to follow these wise words today.
“No gift offered by love is ever too small.”
“Character is always telling some body (sic) what it is.”
“A selfmade (sic) man always spoils his job somewhere.”
“The fire and the gold never understand each other.”
“Some people would say more, if they didn’t talk so much.”
“Religion should do the most where it is needed the most.”
“An easy chair for the discontented can’t be found at a furniture store.”
“Many a rose-lined path is full of tracks that were made by the cloven foot.”
“Look out for the man who makes a specialty of pointing out faults in other folks.”
“How soon the soul starves, when it begins to look at everything through money.”
“If great things have been done by faith, why may not great things still be done.”
“The man who makes a profession that he does not live, compels himself to live a lie.”
“Lifting on the burden of another beats training at a gymnasium for increasing strength.”
July 9, 1910: The Johnson City Comet reported that Congressman W.P. Brownlow had passed away. “Congressman Walter Preston Brownlow died at 7:30 last night at his quarters in the hospital of the Soldier’s Home in this city. At the moment of dissolution he was surrounded by the entire family, Mrs. Brownlow, Will and Henry Brownlow, Mesdames Hacker, K.M. King and Mark Pritchard. Gen. Smith said several officers of the Home were also at the hospital at the time.”
“The cause of his death was Bright’s disease and the end came quietly and without pain. Since Thursday he has lain in a state of profound coma and in this condition the uremic poisoning gradually stole over his system and the distinguished statesman slept.”
“The body will be prepared for burial and lie in the room in the Hospital where the death occurred until Monday morning at ten o’clock when the funeral will be conducted by Chaplain Ruble.”
The Soldier’s Home referred to is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
Bright’s Disease is a term not currently used. It refers to a group of kidney diseases. Uremic poisoning is now known as uremia and is caused when the kidneys are damaged.
July 9, 1921: A century ago today, The Evening Star reported, “According to testimony of Gen. George H. Wood, president of the National Soldier’s Home for Disabled Volunteer Soldiers, before a Senate investigating committee, the volunteer soldier’s homes admitted 4,630 former service men during the past fiscal year. The homes at Johnson City, Tenn., and Marion, Ind., are now used exclusively for the treatment of world war veterans.”
“Gen. Wood stated that some of the criticism concerning conditions at the homes at Marion, Ind., and Johnson City, Tenn., were well founded, but said corrective measures were being taken.”
The National Soldier’s Home for disabled Volunteer Soldiers is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
The Evening Star was a newspaper published in Washington, D.C., It is no longer in publication.
We do not have access to any newspapers published in Johnson City in 1921.
July 9, 1935: The Johnson City Chronicle reported news about an automobile accident. “Mrs. J.M. Byrd, 407 West Maple street (sic), today is recovering from injuries received when the automobile in which she was riding was forced from the road at Washington College Sunday night by a Georgia watermelon truck.”
“She suffered fractured ribs and internal injuries when the car plunged down a 20-foot embankment.”
“Other occupants of the car, all of whom suffered bruises and shock, were: Frank H. Anderson, of Elizabethton, Carter County trustee; Mrs. Frank H. Anderson of Elizabethton, Mrs. Bell Peoples of Clinton, Ind., and Mrs. Sam Boshley, of Indiana.”
Washington College is a community located in rural Washington County, although in 1935 it was a high school.
July 9, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press Chronicle learned “Mr. and Mrs. Harry D. Gump of 501 East Holston avenue (sic) have as their guests Mrs. Pembrooke Cox and Miss Virginia Cox of Washington, D.C.”
July 9, 1953: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported information about rabies vaccinations. “Under the new Tennessee anti-rabies law passed by the 1953 state legislature, dog vaccination clinics have been set up for Washington County under the County Health Department.”
“The new law, designed to protect the public from rabies infection, states that all dogs must be vaccinated and at all times wear a metal tag as evidence of inoculation. It also declares that it is a misdemeanor for any person to own a dog which has not been vaccinated and does not wear the tag.”
“The state commissioner of health has placed the responsibility for the vaccinations on the local departments. In Washington County, four veterinarians will give the shots — Dr. L.B. Young and Dr. Wilbur Kennedy from Young’s Animal Clinic.”
“Cost of the vaccinations, including the metal tag, will be one dollar each.”
One dollar in 1953 now has the purchasing power of about $10, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
July 9, 1971: A half a century ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “A cash register containing an undetermined amount of money was stolen from Kay’s Ice Cream Store last night.”
“Investigating officers said the cash register was recovered a short time later in an alley behind the store.”
“The officers said a car wheel had been thrown through a side window of the ice cream store to allow entry.”
“Officer Eugene Denton and Sgt. Edward Friesland investigated.”
July 9, 1996: Tom Hodge provided geographical information in his informative and entertaining column in the Johnson City Press. He asked, “Quick now, what are the easternmost, northernmost, southernmost and westernmost points of the continental 48 United States?”
“Easternmost point, West Quoddy Head, Maine; northernmost, Northwest Angle, Minn.” Southernmost, Key West, Fla.; westernmost, Cape Alava, Wash.”