July 8, 1886: The Comet carried a variety of news items of local interest. Among them were: “A young lady in the city while out walking the other evening was attacked by a Willie Goat and took refuge on a fence where she remained until Willie took her off.”
“A large stationary engine and sawmill is being transferred to the Narrow Gauge road from the Pennsylvania Lumber Co. They have bought a large tract of land and are erecting a saw mill and factory near White Rock, Tenn.
“Mrs. R.C. Hunter, W. A. Jones, John A. Russell and Messrs. Chas. Fine and Will Helton, were babtized (sic) last Sunday morning by Rev. E. Allison in Brush Creek, just about town.”
“The Johnson City Reds went out to Austin’s Spring last Saturday to play a match game of base ball with the Highlanders, but the game was drawn on the fifth inning on account of rain. The game between Boone’s Creek and Piney Flats at the same place was called on the second inning on the same account.”
Austin’s Spring is now known as Austin Springs, and Boone’s Creek is now spelled Boones Creek.
“Owning to the failure of the cats to arrive, Messers. Crumley and Naff will have to postpone the exhibition of their cat thresher that was advertised to take place in Public Square on the 10th inst. As soon as the weather clears up so the cats can be hauled in, the public may expect a treat. In the meantime some important improvements are being made on the machine.”
“Inst.” was an abbreviation meaning “in the same month,” so we can assume the event was expected to take place on July 10.
Several Johnson Citians were ill.
“J.W. Crumley is able to be on the streets again.”
“Miss Carrie Gentry is still confined to her room.”
“Mr. P.G. Range has been confined to his room with rheumatism this week.”
“Mrs. C.N. Dinkle is quite sick at her home on Fair View.”
“Mrs. Ike T. Jobe is quite sick.”
“Fair View” is probably the same street as Fairview Avenue.
July 8, 1896: One hundred and twenty-six years ago today, The Morning Tribune reported, “Mr. John J. Cox, receiver of the First National bank of Johnson City, came in on the vestibule yesterday afternoon.”
The Morning Tribune was published in Knoxville. There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in 1896. The Comet was a weekly publication.
July 8, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Governor Thomas C. Rye, who is making a campaign in East Tennessee in the interest of his senatorial aspirations will be in Johnson City on Thursday, arriving from Greeneville where he speaks on Wednesday night.”
“Governor Rye, who opens his campaign in Chattanooga tonight and speaks at Knoxville on Tuesday night, will be cordially received in this city and section and while here will be their guest of friends at the Inn. At 8:30 o’clock he will deliver his speech at Kingsport and standing room only will be the order.”
“Gov. Rye is a strong man on the hustings and every speech will count. His friends in this end of the state make the prediction that he will be a winner in the senatorial primary.”
Rye was Governor of Tennessee from 1915 until 1919. He was never a senator.
July 8, 1921: The Concord Daily Tribune reported, “Mr. H.S. Rumple returned Thursday night from the government Hospital at Johnson City, Tenn.”
The government hospital referred to is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
The Concord Daily Tribune was a newspaper published in Concord, North Carolina. It is now published as the Independent Tribune. Concord is about 170 miles from Johnson City.
We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City during 1921.
July 8, 1946: Seventy-six years ago today, according to the Plainfield Courier-News, Johnson City had recently had visitors who were displeased with the sounds made by trains. With a dateline from Johnson City, readers read the following: “A Virginian recently spent a weekend here, and after returning home wrote this letter to the manager of a centrally-located hotel:
‘Several weeks ago my wife and I spent a weekend at your hotel having a nice room on the railroad side, and we have wondered ever since why it is that your switch engine has to ding and gong and fizz and spit and clang and bang and buzz and hiss and bell and wail and pant and rant and howl and yowl and grate and grind and puff and bump and click and clank and chug and moan and hoot and toot and crash and grunt and gasp and groan and whistle and sneeze and wheeze and squeak and blow and jar and jerk and rasp and jingle and twang and rumble and jangle and ring and clatter and yelp and hum and snort and growl and thump and boom and clash and jolt and jostle and shake and screech and snarl and slam and throb and clink and quiver and roar and rattle and yell and smoke and smell and shriek all night long.’ ”
“’Our district meeting will be held in Johnson City soon and we wish to reserve a nice room and bath for the duration of the conference.”
The Plainfield Courier-News is still being published in Plainfield, New Jersey.
July 8, 1971: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle ran an advertisement for Dosser’s, which was a department store located in downtown Johnson City. Dosser’s was advertising their summer clearance sale.
July 8, 1996: Twenty-six years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported news that a prominent physician had passed away. Dr. H. Cowan Moss, Jr. died following a brief illness.
Dr. Moss “was a Johnson City native and a son of the late Harry C. and Mary Sampson Moss.”
“Dr. Moss attended Johnson City schools, East Tennessee State University and received a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Tennessee.”
“He had practiced medicine since 1954.”
“Dr. Moss was a World War II Army Air Corps veteran, having served as a B-17 gunner in the 8th Air Force.”
“He served on the Johnson City Board of Education as a member and chairman.”
“Dr. Moss practiced with Dr. G.K. Scholl, and was one of the first faculty members of the James H. Quillen College of Medicine.”
“He served as associate professor of family practice and program director of Bristol Family Practice Center.”
