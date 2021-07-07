July 7, 1866: The East Tennessee Union Flag reported an exhibition would take place at the Fall Branch High School. The event would be on July 13 “if the weather is fair, if not on the following Tuesday. The friends of this Institution and the public generally are respectfully invited to attend.” Z.B. Lockwood was the principal of the Fall Branch High School.
The East Tennessee Union Flag was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1866.
July 7, 1887: According to The Comet, “Capt. S.T. Harris has purchased the Al Lyle corner, opposite the Hoss House, and as soon as he can get possession will erect a handsome bank building. The building will be fire proof (sic) with marble trimmings and tile floors. It will be used for a national bank.”In another item The Comet carried that day it was reported, that “Col. T.E. Matson returned yesterday morning from South Carolina. He reports every thing (sic) favorable for Johnson City and says there is nothing to fear any longer. He can’t tell exactly how soon but thinks work will be commenced here in less than 60 days.”
July 7, 1892: The Comet reported an accident regarding young boys playing ball. “On Tuesday evening some boys were playing ball in Jonesboro, when a ball flying from the hand of Willie Reeves stuck the eleven-year-old boy of E.S. Shipley just behind the ear, crushing the skull. Physicians were summoned and an operation was performed. Some of the broken skull was removed, the depressed parts were raised, and yesterday the little fellow was conscious and hopes of his recovery are entertained.”
“Our sincere sympathy is extended to the family and to the boy who was the innocent cause of the accident, and especially to the little suffered who is reported to be bearing up heroically.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1892.
July 7, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported, “Ex-Gov. Robert L. Taylor did not go to Chicago to attend the democratic national convention (sic), as he had expected. He spent several hours in Knoxville this morning, where he will prepare to open the campaign shortly after the convention adjourns.”
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published at the Chattanooga Times Free Press. There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in 1896. The Comet was published weekly.
July 7, 1921: Exactly a century ago today, The Union Appeal reported, “Mr. X.L. Nicholson left Saturday for Johnson City, Tenn., where he will be treated by the government for injuries received in France while in the war.”
We can assume that Mr. Nicholson was treated at what we now know as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
The Union Appeal was, and still is, a newspaper published in Union, Mississippi. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
July 7, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Park City Daily News reported, “William R. Hamilton has returned to Johnson City, Tenn., where he is manager of the Charles Stores Company, after spending a two weeks’ vacation with Mrs. Hamilton and son, Larry, in Bowling Green and in the Carolinas. For the present, Mrs. Hamilton and son will remain in Bowling Green at 1116 State street (sic).”
The Charles Store was a department store located on Main Street, near the current location of Nelson Fine Art and Frames in downtown Johnson City.
The Park City Daily News, a newspaper based in Bowling Green, Kentucky, is now published as the Bowling Green Daily News.
July 7, 1966: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Mayor Ed Backus expressed belief yesterday that failure to lift present restrictions on the pay of the city manager would be ‘disastrous.’”
“Addressing the Johnson City Kiwanis Club, the mayor noted the city is now without either a manager or an assistant manager ‘and we will not be able to get the kind of trained specialist we need unless we can offer competitive pay.’”
He called for approval of the proposed charter amendment putting the manager’s pay on a sliding scale pegged to population growth.”
“The amendment will be on the Aug. 4 election ballot. It puts maximum pay at $19,000 so long as the city’s population remains under 35,000. It would go up to $22,000 in the 35,000 to 40,000 population range, and reach $25,000 when the population exceeded 40,000.”
Nineteen thousand dollars in 1966 is now worth nearly $158,000, according to www.in2013dollars.com. Twenty-two thousand dollars in 1966 now has a value of about $182,786 and $25,000 in 1966 currently has the purchasing power of about $207,712, also according to www.in2013dollars.com.
July 7, 1971: Fifty years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle read of a way to help Vietnam veterans. “The Johnson City Press-Chronicle is offering to help veterans of the Vietnam War.”
“There is a higher rate of unemployment among Vietnam veterans than the work force as a whole.”
“The newspaper is offering these veterans a free shortcut to valuable employment contacts. The Johnson City Press-Chronicle will run a ‘work wanted’ four-line classified ad for up to three full days on any Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday during the month of July.”
“This offer is open to all men and women who have been members of military services during the Vietnam conflict. They must furnish their service number, branch of service, and place of discharge.’
“A special order form was in the Sunday edition of the newspaper for convenience. It may either be mailed in or brought to the Classified Advertising Dept., Johnson City Press-Chronicle, PO Box 240, W., Main St., Johnson City.”
July 7, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, with the byline of Lisa Kereluk-Whaley, Johnson City Press readers learned an area physician had recently been accorded a high honor. “For Dr. Charles ‘Ed’ Allen, being named one of the nation’s most positive physicians was more than an honor — it was, perhaps, a message.
“The message, the Johnson City doctor of more than three decades said, was one of hope that medicine may be turning in the right direction.”
“’Medicine is undergoing a lot of changes,’ said Dr. Allen, a cardiologist with a gentle smile that softens a fierce dedication. ‘To some degree there is pressure to get way from the hands-on contact.’”
“Yet it was such ‘hands-on’ contact that the Positive Medicine Project sought to honor when it selected 50 physicians across the nation who were patient-centered.”
“These physicians — Dr. Allen among them — were featured in the Positive Profiles collection, a publication from the Positive Medicine Project, a non-profit organization based in Philadelphia dedicated to improving relations between physicians and patients.”