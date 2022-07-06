July 6, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel continued to report news of Mrs. Robert Taylor’s health; Mrs. Taylor was the wife of the governor of Tennessee. “His Excellency, Governor Robert L. Taylor spent a short time in the city yesterday afternoon en route from his home in Johnson City to Nashville. He has been at Johnson City on account of the illness of Mrs. Taylor, who is now recovered.”
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897. The Comet was published every week.
July 6, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle opined, “The members of the Retail Merchants Association are holding a meeting tonight for the purpose of discussing a Trade Extension Day for Johnson City.”
“The purposes of Trade Extension Day are to call the attention of the people of this whole section to the fact that as a trading center Johnson City has no superior and to strengthen that friendliness which already exists between Johnson Citians and the people who live in the country surrounding the city.”
“A most excellent program has been prepared of speakers who are thoroughly familiar with the staging of similar events in other cities and it is expected that a large number will be in attendance. The purposes of Trade Extension Day are most commendable and the Merchants’ Association is to be congratulated upon sponsoring it. It is expected that plans will be adopted in the near future and that a permanent and successful series of Trade Extension days will be held here in the (several indecipherable words).”
July 6, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news with a dateline from Butler and a date of July 5. Readers learned that “The Butler Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on proposed subdivision regulations at 8 p m. Tuesday at Cobb’s Creek Baptist Church. The meeting, a spokesman said, is being held to encourage a more orderly development of land in the Butler community planning region.”
“The Butler community planning region is made up of nearly eight square miles in the vicinity of the present town of Butler and the present town of Butler and the Cobb’s Creek area, where already two subdivisions are underway.”
“According to R. F. Scott of Johnson City, representative of the Tennessee State Planning Commission, the Butler planning region was established several months ago by the State Planning Commission at the request of local residents ‘because of the unusual development which will probably take place due to the Tennessee Valley Authority construction activity and the Watauga reservoir.’”
“The proposed regulations, Scott said, have been designed to organize and coordinate new developments so that the most useful subdivision of property will result. Copies of the proposed (several indecipherable words) members of the Butler Community Planning Commission.”
July 6, 1949: Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers learned that “The tables were turned last night and it was ‘fireman save my cat’ instead of ‘fireman save my child.’”
“It all happened when Frosty, a white Persian cat, owned by Ann Deaderick, 13-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tom Deaderick, took refuse in a huge shade tree in the 600 block of West Pine street, after it was chased by a big black dog.”
“All the coaxing by the owner and neighbors failed to persuade Fosty (sic) to leave his perch in the tree top.”
“Firemen were called to the rescue – six of them, including Fire chief L. L. Geisler and Assistant Fire Chief George Wilson. It required a hook and ladder truck and neighbor’s advice before the feline was brought down.”
“After going so high on the ladder, two firemen climbed to the tree-top, and brought Frosty down in relays.”
“Fireman Louise Coie said ‘Frosty was the first cat I ever rescued, and I hope it will be my last.’”
“It required about 15 minutes before the frightened pussy cat was brought to the ground, not however, without leaving a few scratches on her rescuers.”
July 6, 1972: Fifty years ago today, in Terri H. Stanley’s “Creative Mothering” column, Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers learned that “Keeping the children contented and quiet on weekend mornings can be a simple trick if the sprouts are avid reads.”
“Just make a sneaky trip to the library near the end of the week, keeping the books stashed away until the cherubs are in bed on Friday night. Then leave them on the night stands and treat yourself to that wonderful early morning sound of silence.”
July 6, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, with a byline from Associated Press write Leslie Lloyd and a dateline from Roan Mountain, Johnson City Press readers learned that “Judy Murray hikes up a rocky road on the Hampton Creek Cove State Natural Area to the site of two volunteer work projects.”
“One is to build a path for cattle to get water from the creek and the other is to allow the reintroduction of brook trout.”
“As she walks, she points among the tree-covered mountain ridges to distant pastures where the Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy plans to do more work.”
“’I can’t just not be involved, I love the Roan,’ said Murray, referring to the Roan Massif, which straddles the North Carolina and Tennessee borders near Elizabethton.”
“The majestic view is part of 14,500 breathtaking acres collectively known as Roan Mountain – grassy areas, abundant rare plant and wildlife species, and 800 acres of rhododendron gardens, the largest natural rhododendron gardens in the world.”
“It is those treasures that spurred the formation of the Asheville, N. C.-based conservancy group in 1974. They wanted to preserve the Roan, part of the Southern Appalachian chain, from commercial and residential development.”
“Now 23-years-old, the group is one of the country’s oldest and most respected land trusts, setting the standard for those who want to maintain the integrity of their natural resources.”