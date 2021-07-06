July 6, 1892: Readers of The Comet learned about several items of local interest. “A little child of David and Harriet Baker died the latter part of last week aged 15 months.
“Geo C. Potts, Vice President of the Watauga Company, has been for some time at Hotel Fairmount where he is expecting his daughter to join him soon.”
“The bricklayers will begin work on the Reece House in the morning and will push the work until the building is completed.”
“In the presence of the workmen and several spectators, Mrs. A.M. Reece laid the first brick of the new building, which is to replace the one burned and deposited beneath it in Italian detail 1767, and one of our pennies dated 1892, and by her act declared that Phoenix-like the old building should rise from its ashes.”
“Miss Mattie I. Reese has been quite sick for several days.”
“The blackberry harvest is now on and the fields are dotted with people picking the luscious fruit.”
“A little child of Dr. H. L. Campbell’s is quite sick.”
“The tannery closed down today, and the managers of hands went off to enjoy themselves. This is the first day off since it was put in operation.”
July 6, 1905: According to The Comet, “Lieut. L.W. Cass came to the city Wednesday evening and will spend several weeks in this section visiting relatives. He has been in the regular army now for four years and has been in the Philippine islands (sic) for two years. His regiment is now stationed at Chickamauga National Park. He is looking well and his many friends are glad to see him.”
In other news from the same date in The Comet, readers learned, “Capt. Riley P. Daniels has resigned as conductor on the Narrow Gauge and is now in charge of the S. & W. passenger train. Capt. Lundy, whose place he takes, will have charge of the construction work for the Carolina Company. Capt. Daniels’ place on the Narrow Gauge has been filled by promoting P. G. Range, Jr., and Garner is holding it down nicely.”
July 6, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported several news items of interest. “The Johnson City Rotary club (sic) will meet at the Windsor hotel (sic) Tuesday evening at 7 o’clock for its outing. Promptly at 7 or 8 o’clock. The autos will leave the hotel and it is the desire of the entertainment committee that everyone be on time.”
“Attorney George N. Barnes made a professional trip to Kingsport today.”
“Leon J. Armbruster, operator of the Armbruster Stave Company, made a business trip to Gray today.”
The Medical Advisory Board has been called to Knoxville for a conference before Major Grant T. Trent, Monday, July 8th. From here will go early Monday, Drs. C.J. Broyles, H.M. Cass, J.O. Lamb and W.J. Matthews.”
July 6, 1921: Exactly 100 years ago today, and with a dateline of Bristol, Va.-Tenn., The Durham Morning Herald reported, “Fire which gutted the generating plant of the Bristol Gas and Electric company (sic) was under control by midnight after the entire city had been plunged into darkness and gas pressure had been cut off. The firemen kept the blaze from reaching a large gas storage tank in the rear of the plant and prevented an explosion. Two firemen were slightly injured.”
“Because of the lack of electric and gas power, the Herald Courier was published at the plant of the Johnson City Staff, Johnson City, Tenn. 25 miles from here, this morning.”
The Durham Morning Herald is a newspaper in Durham, North Carolina. It is now published as The Herald-Sun.
The Herald Courier was, and still is, published in Bristol.
We do not have access to any issues of the Johnson City Staff, or any other newspaper that may have been published in Johnson City in 1921.
July 6, 1930: The Johnson City Chronicle reported news about several Telford area residents, all of whom were recovering from recent surgeries or illnesses. “Mr. Charles Hartman, who underwent an appendix operation three weeks ago in Christ’s Hospital in Cincinnati, is at the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. J.A. Hartman, and is improving nicely under the care of Dr. Fred B. Stuart of Jonesboro.
“Miss Emma Tucker, who has been right sick for the past six weeks, is slightly improved.”
“Friends of Mr. and Mrs. Cal Propst will be glad to know they are able to be up after being confined to their room for the past three weeks following an automobile accident.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1930.
July 6, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, The Bristol Herald-Courier reported news of a baseball game. With a Bluefield, West Virginia dateline, readers learned, “Stout relief pitching by Allen and a six-run fifth inning, featured by Zikmund’s homer with two men in front of him, stood out tonight as Bluefield turned back Johnson City 9-6 in the opener of a two-game series.”
July 6, 1971: A half-century ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that, “Thelma Butler, 1002 E., Myrtle Ave., City Police night dispatcher, who was accidentally shot in the hand by an officer Saturday, was discharged yesterday from Memorial Hospital.”
Memorial Hospital was the forerunner to the Johnson City Medical Center.
July 6, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, with a dateline from Atlanta, readers of the Johnson City Press learned, “Polio is going, going and all but gone.”
“Polio cases around the world fell in 1995 to an all-time low of 6,197, an 82 percent drop from seven years earlier, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday.”
People have been able to be vaccinated to prevent polio since 1955.
Also on July 6, 1996, the Pensacola News Journal reported news of special interest to dairy farmers. With a dateline from Johnson City, readers in Florida learned, “At just $1 a square foot, farmers can lay this carpet down until the cows come home, and hopefully they’ll be coming home with fewer infections.”
“The federal Agriculture Department is selling a special polypropylene fabric to farmers for placement along streams and cow paths in an effort to prevent polluting runoff from lawns, parking lots and farms.”
“The carpet is also designed to keep cows’ udders from dragging in the mud, which can cause infections.”
“The material allows water to percolate through a layer of crushed gravel, then filter past a piece of fabric and into the soil. Loads of gravel that would normally disappear almost immediately into the mud now stay near the surface of the ground, said Greg Quillen, a technician with the National Resources Conservation Service in Washington County.”
“Howard Gillis, a dairy farmer in Conklin, is hoping the carpet will keep him from losing money selling cows that pick up infections.”
The Pensacola New Journal was, and still is, published in Pensacola, Florida.
Conklin is a community in rural Washington County.