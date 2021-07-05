July 5, 1888: The Comet carried wise advice for its readers; this advice is still true more than 100 years later. The advice was carried in a column titled “How to Get Rich.”
“Live up to your engagements.”
“Earn money before you spend it.”
“Never play at any games of chance.”
“Drink no kind of intoxicating liquor.”
“Good character is above all things else.”
“Keep your own secrets, if you have any.”
“Never borrow, if you can possibly avoid it.”
“Always speak the truth. Make few promises.”
“Keep good company or none. Never be idle.”
“Do not marry until you are able to support a wife.”
“Keep yourself innocent if you would be happy.”
“Ever live [misfortune excepted] within your income.”
“When you speak to a person, look him in the face.”
“Make no haste to be rich if you would prosper.”
“Save when you are young to spend when you are old.”
“Avoid temptation through fear you may not withstand it.”
“Never speak ill of any one. Be just before you are generous.”
“Never run into debt, unless you see plainly a way to get out again.”
“Small and steady gains give competency with tranquility of mind.”
“Good company and good conversation are the sinews of virtue.”
“Your character cannot be essentially injured except by your own acts.”
“If any one speaks evil of you, let your life be so that no one will believe him.”
“When you retire to bed, think over what you have been doing during the day.”
“If your hands cannot be usefully employed, attend to the cultivation of your mind.”
July 5, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Morning Tribune reported, “F.B. St John, cashier of the Wautauga (sic) bank (sic) at Johnson City, is spending the day with his wife and baby at Mrs. Julia R. Lovets.”
The Morning Tribune was published in Knoxville, Tenn., from 1877 until 1892.
July 5, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff carried reports of news about several Johnson City residents. “Mr. and Mrs. Matson Darden are rejoicing over the arrival of a fine boy on July 4.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Robt. Bailey and three sons, Bernice, Albert and Robert Lee, Mr. Barker of the Hanks Motor co., and Mr. and Mrs. H.P. Broce and little son, Keith, motored to Sycamore Shoals yesterday afternoon and enjoyed a picnic lunch there, returning by way of King Springs.”
“Mrs. Lee Harr received a card this morning notifying her of the safe arrival of Lieutenant Harr overseas.”
“Thos. E. Matson Chapter Royal Arch Masons meet this evening at eight o’clock.” There was no mention of the location of the meeting.
“Adam Crouch yesterday returned from Alderson, W. Va., where he had taken his sons Charlie and Edwin also Victor Courch to Camp Greenbriar for a two months military training.”
“Mrs. Sam Price continues to improve at Memorial Hospital, her friends will be gratified to learn.
Camp Greenbriar has been a boys’ camp since 1898.
Sycamore Shoals is in Carter County, and King Springs was a community in rural Washington County in 1918.
Memorial Hospital was a distant forerunner of the current Johnson City Medical Center.
July 5, 1921: A century ago today, The Mansfield News reported, “Mr. and Mrs. Charles D. Baker left for Johnson City, Tenn. this morning, where they will spend the summer.”
The Mansfield News is now published as The Mansfield News Journal. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
July 5, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news with a dateline from Greeneville, and a date of July 4. “APPROXIMATELY 25,000 East Tennesseans came here today for a Fourth of July ceremony at which Mrs. Charles Kinser was presented the Congressional Medal of Honor posthumously awarded her son, marine Sgt. Elbert L. Kinser.”
“The award was made by marine Maj. Gen. Clifton B. Cates, who read the citation signed by President Harry Truman.”
“It read as follows:”
“’For conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty while acting as leader of a rifle platoon…in action against Japanese forces on Okinawa Shima by the Ryuku chain, 4 May, 1945.’”
“’Taken under sudden, close attack by hostile troops entrenched on the reverse slope while moving up a strategic ridge along which his platoon was holding newly won positions, Sergeant Kinser engaged the enemy in a fierce hand grenade battle.’”
“’Quick to act when a Japanese grenade, Sergeant Kinser unhesitatingly threw himself on the deadly missile, absorbing the full charge of the shattering explosion in his own body and thereby protecting his men from serious injury and possible death.’”
“’Stouthearted and indomitable he had yielded his own chance of survival that his comrades might live to carry on the relentless battle agains a fanatic enemy. His courage, cool decision, and valiant spirit of self-sacrifice in the face of certain death sustained and enhanced the highest traditions of the United Staes Naval service. He gallantly gave his life for his country.’”
July 5, 1955: Forecasted weather was to be hot and humid, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. “The Tri-Cities weatherman has forecast two more days of Monday’s weather – hot and humid with afternoon thundershowers widely scattered throughout the area. Daytime temperatures will reach the lower 90s and the mercury will drop to the mid-60s at night.”
Afternoon thundershowers will be widely scattered throughout the area, and more numerous in the mountainous region.”
July 5, 1971: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Mrs. Mary B. Gunther, 104 3rd Avenue, Jonesboro, is retiring from the Veteran’s Administration after working 20 years in government service. A party was given in her honor Wednesday at the Holiday Inn by her co-workers.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1971.
July 5, 1993: Dr. and Mrs. Todd Fowler moved to Johnson City so he could begin practicing medicine with Watauga Orthopaedics. (Source: Personal communication between Todd Fowler, M.D. and Rebecca Henderson.)
July 5, 1996: Tom Hodge always reported something interesting in his column in the Johnson City Press, and 25 years ago today proved no exception. Mr. Hodge wrote, ”The reason buttons on men’s shirts and jackets are arranged differently from those on women’s shirts stems back to the days when ladies of means were dressed by their maids. Because most people are right-handed, it is easiest for right-handers to button their clothes from left to right, the way men’s buttons are arranged.”
“The button arrangement for women was presumably changed to make it easier for the female maid to button her mistress’ clothes.”