July 5, 1916: The Johnson City Staff reported, “Johnson City lost the first game at Bristol July 4th on an error, score 2 to 1.”
“John Milhorn let Bristol down with 4 hits, pitched the game of his life and should have won the game, but alas one of those little errors lost it for him. The Johnson City team had five hits off Crookshanks but failed to hit in the pinch. This was one of the best games ever played on the Bristol diamond.”
“The second game was a different affair and went 10 long hard played and hard (indecipherable) innings. This one was featured by the heavy hitting of the Soldiers. Hyder and Hughes had 3 safeties each, and every man on the team had at least one hit.”
July 5, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported news with a dateline from Erwin and a date of July 4. Readers learned that “The railroad strike still remains the same in this city. Meetings were held by the union men Sunday and Monday at the court house about 300 attending each meeting.”
“The strike remains 100 per cent — no break in the union lines. A call for a wreck was given Sunday, but none of the strikers responded.”
July 5, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news with a dateline from Portland, Ore., and a date of July 4. The Associated Press reported, “Two police patrol cars reported today they saw a large formation of ‘flying discs’ maneuvering over a Portland residential area today.”
“Their radioed reports to headquarters followed the same general pattern of reports of similar objects reported over the west — that they were high, looked like huge saucers, glistened in the sun, and flew with an undulating motion. The police bureau asked the National Guard aerial squadron to investigate.”
“During the day a formation of B-29 bombers, followed by P-80 fighter planes flew over the city as part of a holiday demonstration.”
July 5, 1968: Johnson Citians learned of the death of a prominent citizen when they read the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. “Funeral services for Mrs. Florence Harris Wofford, 1 Llewellyn Wood, who died Wednesday in Memorial Hospital, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at her home.”
“Mrs. Wofford was a native of Brooklyn, N.Y., but had lived in Johnson City since 1890. She was the widow of George Torrey Wofford and was the daughter of the late William Pond and Ida Florence Potter Harris. She was a member of the St. John’s Episcopal Church, which was founded by her parents.”
“Mrs. Wofford was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Colonial Dames, the Daughters of American Colonists, a charter member of the Monday Club and the Mayne Williams Library Board. She was president of the library board several times and served as its treasurer from 1929 to 1963.”
“She was also a member of the Wednesday Morning Music Club, the Fortnightly Club, the American Legion Auxiliary, the League of Women Voters, the Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority and was the Tennessee Chairman of the National Cathedral Association (Episcopal).”
‘‘Survivors include three sons, Harris L., New York City, George T. Jr., San Marino, Calif., and Dr. Charles P., Johnson City; one brother, Allen Harris Sr., Johnson City; 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.”
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
July 5, 1972: Fifty years ago today, with a dateline from Boone, N.C., Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers learned that “Composing and arranging dances for a show means you ‘close your eyes and dream a lot,’ says Diane Pruett, the young choreographer of the outdoor drama ‘Horn In The West.’”
“’It’s closing your eyes and imagining what you want to do, then diagramming the dances on a scale of the stage, mapping out who comes in where, seeing if there’s enough room on stage for the dancers and the action,’ Diane Pruett says.”
“She choreographed five new dances this season for the Horn.”
“The work began in January, after a script rewrite of the show had been completed.”
“A dance was needed in one place to advance the story line, another dance sets a mood, others show how the first settlers in the Blue Ridge Mountains danced. The emphasis in the dances is authenticity.”
“The first dance in the show, called ‘the picnic dance,’ is a celebration of a house raising. It’s based on the traditional round dance of he mountain area, using the old-fashioned allemande and dosaydo, Diane Pruett says.”
“’In those days, dances were simple and everybody danced,’ she says.”
“The picnic dance is done to the music of ‘Weevily Wheat.’ Instrumentation to the dance is authentic fiddle and percussion.”
“Later in the Horn’s first act comes the Indian dance, which advances the drama’s plot as the Cherokee Indians prepare for fighting. The dance brings a fiery ending to the first act, with lighted torches that pass from dancer to dancer and a fire hoop duet.”
“Act II opens with the ‘Daisy Chain’ dance, which is about the building of a wagon which is the settlers’ wedding gift to the young couple, Jack and Mary, about to be married and the decorating of the wagon with a chain of daisies.”
“The ‘daisy chain’ is followed rapidly by a ‘dream adagio,’ a slow dream-like movement between young Mack and Mary pantomiming the upcoming wedding and being joined by other young couples from the Watauga Settlement. The music to the dream adagio is a flute solo of the old folk ballad ‘What Wondrous Love.’”
Boone, North Carolina, is located about 55 miles from Johnson City.
For more information about this season’s production of “Horn in the West,” visit https://www.horninthewest.com/about-horn-1 or call 828–264–2120.
July 5, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Rayner Pike, an Associated Press writer, and a dateline of New York, Johnson City Press readers were saddened to learn of the death of a broadcasting legend. “Charles Kuralt, the avuncular CBS newsman whose ‘On the Road’ reports celebrated offbeat America — from unicyclists to horse traders to gasoline-pumping poets — died on the Fourth of July. He was 62.”
“Kuralt died at New York Hospital from complications from lupus, an inflammatory disease that can affect the skin, joints, kidneys and nervous system.”
“’He connected to the essence of America better than any woman or man of his generation,’ former CBS News president Howard Stringer said. ‘It’s a total inappropriate death, but on a most appropriate day.’”