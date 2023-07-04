July 4, 1923: A century ago today, The Bee reported news with a dateline from Johnson City, and a date of July 4. The news account was supplied by the Associated Press. Readers learned that “Before multiplied thousands of people assembled here for the celebration of the Fourth of July, Chairman Ben W. Hooper of the Railway Labor Board this afternoon delivered the address dedicating the American Legion park. Inveighing against the Socialistic tendency of the times in the course of his remarks he stated ‘if the United States expects to escape degeneracy into a mutocracy and mobrocacy (sic), it will adopt and rigidly adhere to a system of selective and restricting emigration. Referring to the fact that he stood on the trail of Daniel Boone only a few miles from the Sycamore Shoals and in the valley that cradled the first Declaration of Independence and near the birthplace of Dave Crockett, Mr. Hooper paid high tribute to the mountain men. He said, ‘occasionally we read in the periodicals of the north sympathetic articles about the ‘poor mountain (people) of the South.’ Ah, my country-men, there is a poverty which is not overtly. There is a material noverty (sic) which may be sanctified by a richness of spirit and character more valuable than all the gold and stocks and bonds piled up in the iron vault of banks. The people of these mountains are rich in patriotism, courage, contentment, independence, and self reliance.”
“They still cling to a large degree to the simple religious faith of their fathers and to the representative form of government conceived by Washington, Hamilton, and Madison. Their unfettered individualism will make them the staunchest defenders of our constitutional government ‘against the misguided elements of socialist agitators who would transform all men into cogs in a communistic machine.’”