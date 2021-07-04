July 4, 1776: The Second Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence.
July 4, 1872: The Herald and Tribune printed several observations.
“A spur in the head is worth two in the heel.”
“How to make a slow horse fast – Don’t feed him.”
“Man begins with God when he gets to the end of himself.”
“When is a lawyer the strongest? When he is feeblest.”
“The sorrows of believers are better than the joys of sinners.”
“The man who ‘couldn’t find his match,’ went to bed in the dark.”
“Greatness lies not in being strong, but in the right use of strength.”
“Who pays the highest price for a home? The woman who marries for one.”
“You cannot escape from anxiety and labor; they are the destiny of humanity.”
“The breaking of both wings of an army is a pretty sure way to make it fly.”
“It is said that cork screws have sunk more than cork jackets have ever saved.”
“When does a sailor take least room in a ship? When he sleeps in his watch.”
“Why is a theatre a most melancholy old joot? Because the couple are in tiers.”
“Sweet thou a man that is hasty in his word? There is more hope of a fool than of him.”
“The lowest education that reaches self-control is better than the highest that neglects it.”
July 4, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Morristown Republican reported, “Mr. J.W. Crumley, of Johnson City, was seen on our streets last Tuesday.”
The Morristown Republican was a newspaper published in Morristown, Tennessee. It is no longer being published. There was not a daily newspaper in Johnson City in 1896. The Comet was published weekly.
July 4, 1901: The Comet reported several items of interest to its readers. “The contract for the woodwork of the new jail at Jonesboro has been awarded to J.T. Linville, the contractor of this city.”
“J.E. Brading, cashier of the Dominion National Bank of Bristol, came down with his family and spent the Fourth here with friends.”
“Unicoi county (sic) will build a bridge over the Nolachucky to replace the one recently washed away. A committee has been appointed to get estimates and report at the October term of the county court.”
“The Unaka National Bank is now doing the business formerly done by the Banking & Trust Company. It’s only a rose by another name. The change occurred July 1st.”
“A heifer belonging to J.D. Weaver went mad last week and died near the Carnegie woods. It is supposed to have been driven mad by looking at the Builtless granaries and being unable to get in.”
“The little daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Weiller, Winnie Mae, fell from the brick wall around the residence of R.J. Luck Tuesday and got her left forearm broken. She is now doing as well as could be expected.”
“Mrs. John Curtis died at her house on Boone’s Creek last Sunday after a long illness. The deceased was sixty years of age and was the mother of M.C. and J.M. Curtis and Mrs. Eugene Pitts of this city.”
“Little Blanche, the infant daughter of Mr. and Mrs. D.W. Shipley, died last Sunday morning after an illness of two weeks with flux. The remains were buried Monday in the family graveyard about two miles north of this city.”
“Architect C.G. Mitchell has about completed the drawings for the addition to be built to Science Hill school (sic) building. The new portion will be 26 x 30 in the clear and two stories high. It will be built in front of the present building and will be an ornate structure.”
“Little Lula Earnest, the infant daughter of T.L. Earnest, died last Sunday morning after an illness of a few days with flux. Funeral services were held at the home Sunday afternoon by Rev. A.N. Jackson and Rev. A.A. Ferguson and the little body was laid to rest beside its mother at Jonesboro.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1901.
Boone’s Creek is now spelled Boones Creek.
Flux is now known as dysentery.
July 4, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Yesterday afternoon at her home on Lamont St., Miss Belle Miller entertained the M.G.R. Club in special compliment to Mrs. W.B. Miller, a recent bride. Quantities of fragrant sweet-peas made the reception rooms a bower of loveliness. Here the guests pleasantly spent the afternoon hours with knitting and progressive conversation. The many and handsome wedding presents of Mrs. Miller were on display and were viewed with much pleasure.”
“Miss Miller served to her guests at a late hour an elegant salad course with ices. Enjoying this charming hospitality were Mesdames M.B. Miller, Edgar Lockett, W.J. Matthews, Ernest Miller, O.E. Kaiser, Ralph Boyd, Barlow, W.W. Miller, J.A. Cargille, Frank Miller, II, Prosser, E.M. Slack, Geo Wofford, Earl Miller, John Miller, Sam Carr, Tyler, Burr Harrison, Jr., Anderson, Folsom Beckner, C.O. Biddle, W.W. Belew, Will Gildersleeve, W.M. Harris, Haynes Miller, W.J. Miller, Jr., Misses Mary and Mable Gildersleeve, Alice and Eva Carr.”
July 4, 1921: With a dateline from Erwin, a century ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported, “Banner Hensley, aged twenty-four, was shot and instantly killed from ambush on Devil’s Fork about four miles from Flag Pond, this county, about four o’clock Saturday afternoon. The person who did the shooting was secluded in the woods near the road where Hensley was when the fatal shot hit him. The person doing the shooting used a Winchester, two loads from which struck Hensley in the body, one shot striking him in the right side and the other through the neck.”
Additional details revealed, “At the January term of court Banner Hensley was tried and found guilty of killing John Carter on last Christmas eve (sic). Hensley was out on bond pending the hearing of his appeal before the supreme court (sic) at its session to be held in Knoxville in September. Hensley’s dead body was found Saturday afternoon very close to the spot where John Carter was killed last Christmas. It is stated that about fifteen shots were fired from the woods two of which, resulted in Hensley’s death.”
“Hensley had been married but was not living with his wife at the time of his death.”
Reporting in the same newspaper and on the same date, but with a dateline from Johnson City, readers learned that “Bloodhounds from Johnson City were called for and they were placed on the trail of the murderer of Banner Hensley Sunday morning. Officials believe that the guilty party will be apprehended.”
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. If there were any newspapers published in Johnson city in 1921, we have no record of them.
July 4, 1971: Fifty years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned of the newspapers plans for Independence Day. “The Johnson City Press-Chronicle will be on a holiday schedule tomorrow.”
“The newspaper will observe Monday as the July 4 holiday – and will publish a single afternoon edition.”
“From noon until 7 p.m., the newsroom will not be staffed. In addition, business and advertising employees will be off all day.”
“Regular schedules resume with Tuesday’s editions.”
July 4, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, Tom Hodge, in his popular column in the Johnson City Press, wrote about a member of the Rotary Club. “A Bristol resident is doing well with Rotary International.”
“Edgar C. Hatcher, Jr., was introduced to the 26,000 Rotarians and guests attending the Rotary International convention in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, as part of the team which will determine the global service organization’s policies and programs from July 1 through June 30, 1997.”
“Hatcher is one of 9 new members of the Rotary International Board of Directors whose 18 members are from 13 different nations. Under the leadership of an Argentinean world president, Luis Vicente Giay, Hatcher will help implement the global theme, ‘Build the Future with Action and Vision.’”
“Under that theme, the world’s 28,000 Rotary Clubs, with their nearly 1.2 million members in 154 countries, will be encouraged to focus their activities on projects promoting urban peace and benefitting the world’s children, adolescents and young adults.”
“Hatcher is a retired senior partner of Altamont Dental Associates, in Bristol. He received his doctor of dental surgery degree from the Medical College of Virginia.”