July 4, 1776: The Second Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence. However, according to Walter Isaacson’s Benjamin Franklin: An American Life, the actual history of the Declaration of Independence is not so easily confined to July 4. Isaacson write, “On July 2 (1776) the Continental Congress finally took the momentous step of voting for Independence.” Following that, Congress then began working on Thomas Jefferson’s draft of the Declaration of Independence. The official signing, however, did not take place until August 2, 1776.
July 4, 1857: Train service began at Johnson’s Depot. (Source: Johnson City Postcard History Series.)
July 4, 1872: The Herald and Tribune printed several observations. “A spur in the head is worth two in the heel.”
“How to make a slow horse fast – Don’t feed him.”
“Man begins with God when he gets to the end of himself.”
“When is a lawyer the strongest? When he is feeblest.”
“The sorrows of believers are better than the joys of sinners.”
“The man who ‘couldn’t find his match,’ went to bed in the dark.”
“Greatness lies not in being strong, but in the right use of strength.”
“Who pays the highest price for a home? The woman who marries for one.”
“You cannot escape from anxiety and labor; they are the destiny of humanity.”
“The breaking of both wings of an army is a pretty sure way to make it fly.”
“It is said that cork screws have sunk more than cork jackets have ever saved.”
“When does a sailor take least room in a ship? When he sleeps in his watch.”
“Why is a theatre a most melancholy old joot? Because the couple are in tiers.”
“Sweet thou a man that is hasty in his word? There is more hope of a fool than of him.”
“The lowest education that reaches self-control is better than the highest that neglects it.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is in publication in Jonesborough. However, the city was spelled as Jonesboro in 1872.
July 4, 1901: The Comet reported sad news regarding several area residents. “Bob Barnes is confined to his room and is critically ill with consumption.”
“The little daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Weller, Winnie Mae, fell from the brick wall around the residence of F. J. Lusk Tuesday and had her left forearm broken. She is now doing as well as could be expected.”
“Little Blanche, the infant daughter of Mr. and Mrs. D. W. Shipley, died late Sunday morning after an illness of two weeks with flux. The remains were buried Monday in the family graveyard about two miles north of the city.”
We now call consumption pulmonary tuberculosis.
Flux was probably dysentery.
July 4, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle proclaimed this quote over the masthead: “Let our object be our Country, our whole Country, and nothing but our Country.” This quote originated with Daniel Webster, who was an American statesman.
July 4, 1928: The Johnson City Staff-News offered recipes for a picnic. A recipe for tongue sandwiches was one such suggestion. “Shred contents of one can cooked tongue. Add two tablespoons chopped dill pickles, three tablespoons mayonnaise dressing. Use between either white or whole wheat bread.”
Another recipe was for sardine sandwiches. “Remove bones from a can of sardines and mash to a paste. Add two tablespoons chili sauce, a few drops of lemon juice, salt and cayenne to taste. Add enough olive oil or melted butter to make it easy to spread. Put between thin slices of buttered bread.”
July 4, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Bristol Herald Courier reported news of the Johnson City Cardinals. With a dateline from Johnson City, and a date of July 3, the Associated Press reported, “Although Johnson City’s Cardinals came from behind here tonight to score three runs in the eighth and tie up the game at 3-all.
Elizabethton pushed across three additional runs in the top of the ninth to beat the Red Birds 6 – 5.”
“Johnson City scored two runs in the last of the ninth, but the rally fell short.”
“For seven innings Hisel Patrick, Red Bid righthander, and Jim Brosman, Cub hurler, hooked up in a pitching duel. Although the Cubs gathered three runs to lead the Cards through the game until th tie, costly Johnson City errors, two of them by Patrick himself, helped Elizabethton take the lead.”
The Bristol Herald Courier is still in publication. The Johnson City Press-Chronicle did not publish a newspaper on Independence Day in 1947.
July 4, 1972: Fifty years ago today, in a story with a dateline from Erwin, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that “Vernon W. Sims, Unicoi County agent for the past 23 years, retired June 30, according to Jesse Francis, district supervisor of the University of Tennessee Agricultural Extension Service.”
“Sims has completed 37 years of service with UTAES. He was county agent in Johnson County and assistant agent in Washington County before coming to Unicoi County in 1949.”
July 4, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported news of the death of a prominent Johnson City architect. “Joe Allen Lusk, 69, 706 E. Hillcrest Drive, died Thursday, July 3, 1997, at North Side Hospital after a brief illness.”
“He was a Johnson City native and a son of the late James and Dessrie Banner Lusk.”
“Mr. Lusk was a 1945 graduate of Science Hill High School, where he served as president of the senior class. He was a 1951 graduate of Clemson (S. C.) University School of Architecture.”
“Mr. Lusk was president of Beeson, Lusk and Street Architects. He was a member of he American Institute of Architects.”
“Mr. Lusk was a member and past president of the Johnson city Jaycees. He was a member of Gideons International. Mr. Lusk was a member of the Johnson City and Elizabethton chambers of commerce.”
“He was a member of the East Tennessee State University Foundation and the Pirate Club.”
“Mr. Lusk was a member of the boards of directors of the Johnson City Senior Center and the Alzheimer’s Association.”
“He was a charter member and elder at Westminster Presbyterian Church.”
“Mr. Lusk was an Army veteran, having been stationed in the state of Washington.”
“Survivors include his wife, Mrs. Alberta ‘Bo’ Hathaway Lusk; two daughters, Leisa Lusk and Amy Lusk, both of Johnson City; one son, Scott Lusk, Johnson City; one brother, Robert J. Lusk, Seattle; and two grandchildren.”
Funeral arrangements were incomplete.
North Side Hospital was located on Princeton Road.