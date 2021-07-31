July 31, 1890: The Comet reported, “At a meeting of the board Thursday night, last, A. M. Young, of Waterbury, Conn., was granted the franchise for putting in an electric street car line. By the terms of the contract Mr. Young is to begin work in thirty days and complete two miles in twelve months. Mr. Young means business and has already commenced work. A power house (sic) is now being erected, and contracts for poles, ties, etc., will be let in a few days. He guarantees to have cars running in four months, and Johnson City will be the fifth town in the State with an electric railway.”
July 31, 1896: Two items with datelines from Johnson City ran in The Chattanooga Daily Times 125 years ago today: “Col. George W. Kirk was arrested here yesterday by Deputy Sheriff Campbell, and is held by order of authority from the state of Illinois. The charge on which the arrest was made has not been learned. It is alleged that Col. Kirk has been living with the woman he claimed as his wife, unlawfully, but there is nothing authentic on this line.”
“Col. Kirk came here some time last winter and has been a citizen here since. He claimed that for years he had been a resident of Washington, D.C.”
“Col. Kirk was a federal soldier in this section during the war and was a terror to all with whom he came in contact. He often boasted of having killed a hundred men. His record is well known throughout this country.”
The second news item concerned a much more pleasant topic, that of population growth. “A new census has just been completed for this city. The late figures give the city a population of 3,909. This represents actual residents and is perhaps a better showing than when the census was made six years ago during the boom, when the population numbered 4,101. The scholastic population is 1,418.”
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published at the Chattanooga Times Free Press. There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in 1896. The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
July 31, 1902: The Comet carried several news items of interest to area residents. “In order to increase the capital stock from $10,000 to $12,500, the Unaka Lumber Co., of this city, has filed an amendment to its charter with the secretary of state.”
“The Ladies’ Aid Society of the First Presbyterian church (sic) will give a dime sociable at the residence of Miss Sallie Faw, August 5th, from 6 to 10 p.m. All cordially invited.”
“The Milligan and Bluff City base ball (sic) clubs met on central ground in this city last Tuesday and gave a first class exhibition of ball playing. The score was 7 to 5 in favor of Milligan.”
“R.C. Hunter has put a rock wall in front of his residence on Main street (sic) and on top of this wall he has put a neat iron fence. He has re-graded his yard and remodeled his porch and very materially improved the appearance of his home.”
Ten thousand dollars in 1902 is now worth about $326,000, making $12,500 from the same year worth about $395,000, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
July 31, 1918: According to the Johnson City Daily Staff, “John M. Masengill has returned from New York where he purchased fall and winter goods for Masengill’s ready to-wear.”
July 31, 1921: One hundred years ago today, The Journal and Tribune reported news of several Johnson City area residents. “Mrs. R.P. London has returned to her home on West Holston avenue (sic), after a visit to relatives in Mountain City.”
“Mrs. Allen Harris and son Allen Jr., are the guests of friends at Linnville (sic).”
“Allen Harris of the Harris Mfg. Co., is in Chicago on business.”
“Mrs. James Wright Summers has returned to her home, Miller apartment (sic), after a month spent with her mother, Mrs. M.C. McGhee, Meridian, Miss.”
“Mrs. Evan Rees, Mrs. Will Holloway, Miss Ethel Pilcher and Mrs. I. M. Roper motored to Bristol this week to attend Intermont chautauqua (sic).”
“Mr. and Mrs. R.C. Hunter are spending a few days at Boon’s Creek with Mrs. Harris Galloway.”
Boon’s Creek is now spelled Boones Creek.
The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It ceased publication in 1924. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
July 31, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle was readying for reports to readers on an upcoming election. Here’s what the front-page article said: “The PRESS-CHRONICLE and Washington county election officials request that you call in your returns to the newspaper (5130) immediately upon completion of your count.”
“By so doing you will hasten tabulation of returns and the determination of the outcome. The state election machinery is relying upon the Associated Press, and the compilations of the ballots in all sections. You can do so much to speed the process by telephoning YOUR results to the PRESS-CHRONICLE.”
“If you are long-distance from Johnson City, make your call COLLECT. The newspaper will gladly pay for it.”
“In Carter, Johnson, Unicoi, Sullivan and Greene counties the PRESS-CHRONICLE has made adequate arrangements for coverage. Election officials in those counties are requested to get their results into their county seats as rapidly as possible.”
July 31, 1971: Fifty years ago today, in an article carrying the byline of Henry Samples, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported on the status of the search for a new city manager. “Fifteen new applications for the position of city manager have been received at Mayor Vance Cheek’s office, bringing the number of applicants to 40.”
“Three Johnson City men are included in that number, and the list represents applicants from 16 states.”
“The position of city manager has been vacant since April 15 when City Manager James Mosier resigned.”
“Joe Ward Booth, assistant city manager under Mosier, is serving as acting city manager until city commission fills the position.”
“Although Booth has not filed a formal application for the position, he has indicated he is available for the job.”
July 31, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press, in an article written by Sam Watson, reported on developments in the search for the next president of East Tennessee State University. “A 19-member committee has been appointed to advise Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor Charles E. Smith in his recommendation for East Tennessee State University’s next president.”
“’I am very pleased by the high caliber of individuals representing the ETSU faculty, staff, students and community that have agreed to serve on the advisory committee,’” Smith said in a written statement released Tuesday. ‘The members of the committee having a variety of viewpoints and perspectives that will be helpful in our search for our next president.’”