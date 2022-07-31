Today in Johnson City History

July 31, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel carried a story with a dateline from Johnson City. Readers learned that “Yesterday and the day before the Mosey Creek Base Ball Club and the club from Johnson City played three match games at Lake Watausee. The home boys won the first game, and the Mosey Creek boys the second, and the tussle came in the third. The Mosey Creek boys took the lead in the first four innings, but the home boys crept up on them and by the end of the game the score stood 18 to 14 in favor of Johnson City.”

The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897. The Comet was published every week.

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

