July 31, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel carried a story with a dateline from Johnson City. Readers learned that “Yesterday and the day before the Mosey Creek Base Ball Club and the club from Johnson City played three match games at Lake Watausee. The home boys won the first game, and the Mosey Creek boys the second, and the tussle came in the third. The Mosey Creek boys took the lead in the first four innings, but the home boys crept up on them and by the end of the game the score stood 18 to 14 in favor of Johnson City.”
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897. The Comet was published every week.
July 31, 1922: One hundred years ago today, The Dispatch reported, “The Johnson City, Tenn. Chronicle carried the following news item:”
“’An automobile with solid rubber tires and spring spokes was being exhibited in the city yesterday, the new wheels having been made in Johnson City by a local automobile establishment. The wheels are made with a double steel rim, having some elasticity, and each spoke operates on a strong spring next to the rim, giving a smooth, even riding to the car, said to be even more smooth than pneumatic tires.’”
“’The tires, being of solid rubber, are considered practically everlasting, so far as the life of the car is concerned. Another model is now being made, with improvements to the one on exhibition. It is probably that the manufacture of the new wheels conducted here on a large scale, since they have proven absolutely satisfactory, and a large sale of such an article would be assured.’”
The Dispatch was, and still is, a newspaper published in Lexington, North Carolina. which is about 161 miles from Johnson City. The Johnson City Chronicle was not published on Mondays in 1922; July 31 of 1922 fell on a Monday.
July 31, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Representatives of the Sarah Hawkins Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution are urging that all reservations for their benefit card party be in by Thursday afternoon. The affair will benefit the Memorial Hospital Fund and will begin with a dessert course to be served at 2 p.m. Friday, at the Johnson City Country Club.”
“Table prizes and floor prizes will be added attractions to regular games.”
“Persons planning to attend may make reservations by calling Mrs. John F. Wiley (phone 2359) or Mrs. Gladstone White (phone 276).”
The Daughters of the American Revolution remains an active organization.
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner to the Johnson City Medical Center.
July 31, 1956: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Wayne Phillips, 11, of 40 St. Louis St., was treated and dismissed at Memorial Hospital yesterday for injuries sustained when he rode his bicycle into a hole and wrecked. He was injured on the right side and right leg.”
“Tom Tipton, 45 Whitney St., was fined a total of $35 in Police Court yesterday on charges of possessing whisky and public drunkenness.”
“Robert G. White, Mountain Home, was fined $25 and costs on a charge of violation of city ordinance 990 (prostitution). Virginia Cox, Erwin, forfeited a $29.50 cash bond on the same charge. Officers said the two were arrested at the Dixie Hotel.”
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Mountain Home is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
July 31, 1960: In a story with an Elizabethton dateline, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle queried, “Is Judge Andrew (Tip) Taylor akin to the storied Taylor family of Carter County?”
“Is the family tree related to that which produced Bob and Alf Taylor of the famous War of Roses?”
“You bet your boots he is, and the official records here at the courthouse prove it.”
“Taylor is seeking to upset incumbent Sen. Estes Kefauver in Thursday’s Democratic primary.”
“Frank Taylor, 111 Watauga Ave., a third cousin of Judge Taylor, says family records show that the Taylors in West Tennessee and East Tennessee are related.”
“Abner Taylor, the great-grandfather of Judge Taylor, was born here in 1790 and his brother, Dr. C. C. Taylor, is the grandfather of Frank Taylor.”
“Judge Taylor and Frank Taylor are both related to Lt. Isaac Taylor who was a member of the volunteer force of soldiers who fought in the battle for Kings Mountain during the American Revolution.”
“Lt. Taylor, son of Andrew Taylor Sr., was born in Augusta County, Va., in 1979 and he came to Washington County, N. C. now Washington County, Tenn., in 1776.”
“Gov. Alf Taylor was the son of Nathaniel Greene Taylor and his father was James Patton Taylor, the son of Gen. Nathaniel Taylor.”
“Gen. Taylor was a brother of Lt. Taylor.”
“The last will and testament of Lt. Taylor is on file at the Carter County Courthouse.”
July 31, 1972: The price of gasoline was in the news fifty years ago, as readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle read that “A full-blown gasoline price war is in progress throughout Washington County.”
“Regular gas is selling as low as 24.9 cents per gallon and premium grade at 27.9 cents.”
“Some city dealers did not change their signs until today, but one Texaco station on the Johnson City-Kingsport Highway had plenty of buyers for 25.9. Esso is selling as low as 26.9 cents per gallon, or 33.9 for high test grade. Gulf’s Gulftane sells for 28.9, regular 31.9 and even premium is selling briskly, at 34.9 cents per gallon.”
“Distributors and dealers attributed the sharp dip in prices to independent dealers, particular two self-service outlets at recent ‘grand openings.’”
July 31, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, with a dateline from Erwin, the Johnson City Press reported, “Roderick ‘Rock’ Baty, former head of Hoover Precision Products, has been named president and chief executive officer of NN Ball & Roller, replacing James H. Mitchell, who resigned.”
“Richard D. Ennen, founder of the company, will remain chief executive officer.”
Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.
Recommended Videos