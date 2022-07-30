July 30, 1903: The Comet opined, “There is no trouble to get every person to agree that Johnson City needs a city hall but they can not agree upon the location. Every fellow supports his idea with good reasons – the best he has, at least and is inclined to think that the one who does not see as he does is the ‘knocker.’ Thus we approach the bond election and, paradoxical as it may seem, the nearer we get the farther off we are. Let’s all be patriotic. Don’t force a man to come to your way of thinking but be willing to meet him on half-way ground. The building of a city hall may help some locality more than another but it will do the whole town good, and it’s not good citizenship to flight a measure because it does not happen to enhance the value of your real buildings. Don’t compel one man to be broad — let’s all widen.”
July 30, 1922: A century ago today, the Sunday Chronicle reported, “At this time, there are six transient hotels in Johnson City, two of which are large modernly equipped and operated hostelries, centrally located, and four smaller hotels, furnishing good accommodations. A small amount of commercial trade is handled by a few of the large apartments located near the business center. Ordinarily, the hotel accommodations of the city are kept well filled.”
“Work is now being done on the building of a large modern nine-story hotel, equal to any in the country, and which is expected to be completed within the next year.”
The “nine-story hotel” referred to became the John Sevier Hotel.
The Sunday Chronicle was published as the Johnson City Chronicle on other days of the week.
July 30, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Mrs. May Ross McDowell, local attorney, who is prominent in district and state political circles, has been appointed the Tennessee member of a committee on taxation for the National Association of Women Lawyers, announcement was made yesterday.”
“The group has been aroused by the ‘constantly mounting burden of taxation and its effect upon women,’ the announcement stated. The association has formed the committee, comprised of a member from each state, ‘for the declared purpose of demanding and securing reductions in taxes until they are brought back to reasonable rates on all classes of incomes and for opposing waste and extravagance in government expenditures.’”
July 30, 1952: The Elizabethton Star reported, “The spacious lawn of the home of Mr. and Mrs. Clifton Kyte of Route 4, was the setting for a ‘Weiner Roast’ and an evening of fun.”
“A variety of foods served buffet style was enjoyed by all. An old fashioned ice cream making and singing by the Sims Hill Quartet climaxed the evening.”
“Those attending were: Clifton Kyte, Richard Kyte, Dan Matherly, Allen Henry, Russell and Linda Kyte, Sue Matherly, Mack Henry, Donald Ralph and Cleo Kyte.”
“Lillian Henry, Kenneth Grindstaff, Ethel Matherly, Sonny Young, Jean Matherly, Mrs. Allen Henry, Mrs. Clifton Kyte, Mrs. Dan Matherly, Mrs. Pearl Frykakidis, Nell Matherly, Judy and Charles Kyte, Nick Frykakidis, Jay Douglas, and Sharon Elaine Kyte, Eddie Younce, Terasa (sic) Julian, and Steve Kyte.”
The Elizabethton Star was, and still is, in publication.
July 30, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Thankful Baptist Church has followed a long road to its 100th anniversary celebration today.”
“In the early days of Johnson City, people of the Baptist belief had no church of their own. The baptists shared an old log house on Roan Hill which was used by the Christian Church, and by A.M.E. Zion Church. Each of these denominations, and possibly others, took turns using the long structure for their Sunday worship.”
“Horace Leftwich began preaching the gospel in 1871 in Elizabethton. Shortly thereafter he moved to Johnson City and began the task of establishing the Thankful Baptist Church.”
“In 1872 the church was formally organized. William Jobe, Jacob Hoskins, Lizzie Hoskins, Frederick Adams and George Phillips made up Rev. Leftwich’s congregation.”
“Leftwich served as pastor for one year and the membership grew to sixteen. After a time the size of the congregation demanded a new location for worship and a place was found near the present site at 104 Water St.”
“Today after 100 years and 19 pastors the Thankful Baptist Church has 255 active members. The church is a member of the Bethel District Association, Tennessee State Baptist Missionary and Educational Convention and the National Baptist Convention.”
“From the five-member congregation Thankful has developed a departmentalized Sunday School, a progressive Baptist Training Union, four singing groups, four missionary groups, and a Young Laymen’s Group, under the leadership of its pastor, J. Fletcher Birchette Jr.”
“Today Thankful Baptist Church will celebrate its 100th birthday with a centennial program beginning at 5 p.m.”
“Guest speaker for the celebration will be Dr. Martin Luther King Sr., pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, Atlanta, Ga., and father of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.”
“Dr. King will speak on the theme: ‘Jesus Christ, The Need of the Seventies.’”
July 30, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, with a dateline from Elizabethton and with the byline of Joe Ledford, Johnson City Press readers learned of the death of a prominent Carter Countian. “Goldie Blackwell Pierce, county clerk here for 19 years, died Tuesday afternoon at Sycamore Shoals Hospital.”
“Mrs. Pierce had been hospitalized since Sunday. She was 77.”’
“It was not unusual to see her behind the counter alongside her employees, taking applications for license tags.”
“After long service as a deputy clerk, Mrs. Pierce was elected to the office of county court clerk in 1978, defeating 15 other candidates in the race. The name of the position later changed to county clerk.”
“A lifelong Carter County resident, Mrs. Pierce was the oldest daughter in a large family. She had three sons.”
“After her election, Mrs. Pierce kept the office open on Saturdays for the convenience of her customers.”
“’I’ve only known her to take one full week of vacation in that period,’ said Lou Eller, a deputy clerk in the office for many years. ‘She was definitely dedicated. It was her life.’”
“In the past several years, Mrs. Pierce oversaw several changes in the office, including installation of computers to track records and speed the issuance of tags.”
“The office is responsible for probating wills, issuing marriage and business licenses and keeping minutes for the County Commission, but most people enter the office to purchase license tags for automobiles, boards and other watercraft.”
