July 30, 1845: The Jonesborough Whig and Independent Journal informed its readers, “Bishop Ives, of North Carolina, arrived in our village this morning. The gentlemanly bearing and brilliant talents of the Bishop, will commend him where ever (sic) he goes.”
Jonesborough was spelled that way in 1845.
July 30, 1885: Readers of The Comet read several witticisms in the newspaper that was published on this day. Some of them included: “Time and tide wait for no man’s three months’ note.”
“Experience is the cream of life — but it often sours with age.”
“Sermons at sea are usually the least attractive of a vessel’s deck oration.”
“The first case of good man errs — When Adam took the apple from Eve.”
“With an eye to business the amateur astronomer sweeps the sky for comets.”
“The business in which you know you could make money is generally the other man’s.”
July 30, 1891: The Comet quipped, “Latest in medicated sheets — Newspapers that run patent medicine ads in their editorial columns.”
July 30, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet informed readers that “Geo. A. Reese, stenographer for the chief clerk of the Radford division of the Norfolk and Western, who has been spending a two weeks vacation with homefolks, left for Radford, Va., this morning.”
July 30, 1910: The Johnson City Comet reported, “Judge R.M. Barton, of Chattanooga, candidate for supreme judge, was in the city yesterday. A great many citizens called upon him at Hotel Pardue.”
July 30, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported “Miss Jana Setzer arrived this morning from New York City and Baltimore. Miss Alice Carr, now in New York City, is expected to return by the end of the week.”
“Wm. Silver left today for Knoxville where he will attend the Est Tennessee Retail Jeweler Association.”
“President and Mrs. Sidney Gilbreath have returned from a pleasant stay at Roan Mountain. Mrs. Gilbreath is now the guest of friends in lower East Tennessee.”
President Gilbreath was president of the East Tennessee Normal School, now known as East Tennessee State University.
July 30, 1921: Following along the lines of news items from July 28 and 29, The Chattanooga Daily Times, with a dateline of Washington, and a date of July 29, reported to readers that “Congressman Carroll Reece stated today that reports of the illegal sale of liquor and narcotics at the mountain (sic) branch (sic) of the Soldiers’ home (sic) at Johnson City, are not exaggerated and that for several weeks he has been laying before the department of justice complaints from advocates of law enforcement as to lax conditions prevailing there. Col. J.W. Wadsworth, treasurer of the Soldier’s home (sic) board, father of Senator Wadswoth (N.Y.), is here today and has been taking steps to have this matter thoroughly investigated.”
The Mountain Branch Soldiers’ Home referred to above is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
July 30, 1937: Readers of the Johnson City Press could learn what movies were playing at what theaters in town. “The Old Corral” was playing at the Liberty, while “The Emperor’s Candlesticks” was being featured at the Majestic. “King of the Damned” and “Skill and Crown” were both playing at the Sevier. The State was showing “The Law Rides.” “There Goes My Girl” was playing at the Tennessee.
July 30, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “William P. Pence, secretary-manager of the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce for the past two and a half years, has resigned, President Truett Siler announced yesterday. Pence was permitted by the board to effect his resignation August 1 to make plans for self-employment.”
The article continued to say, “Pence, who plans to remain in Johnson City, was elected to the secretarial post by the Chamber directors January 10, 1944, succeeding R.P. Sechrest. He was chosen from a field of 10 applicants.”
“A native of Limestone, the official came to the Chamber with wide experience in farming and banking. He had previously held positions with two East Tennessee banking institutions and in the branch office of the Seattle First National Bank, Seattle, Wash.”
Finally, the article concluded, “He was schooled at Washington College, University of Tennessee and the Walsh Business School at Miami, Fla.”
July 30, 1948: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Captain Jack Brilee, of the police department, was reported in a critical condition at 11:15 last night by attendants at the Appalachian Hospital where he has been undergoing treatment for a stomach disorder.”
“He was placed in an oxygen tent yesterday morning.”
Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of Johnson City Medical Center.
July 30, 1971: A half-century ago today, according to The Sioux City Journal, an accused kidnapper was caught in Johnson City. With a dateline from Omaha, Nebraska, readers learned that “Thomas F. Harmon, 26, who escaped Tuesday from the Douglas County Hospital, was recaptured late Thursday night as he stepped off a bus in Johnson City, Tenn. Omaha Police Lt. Foster Burchard said he was notified by the FBI that the accused kidnapper-rapist had been located and that he was en route to Johnson City from Knoxville, Tenn. Burchard said he telephoned them to pick up Harmon.”
“Douglas County Att. Donald Knowles said Harmon will be extradited.”
The Sioux City Journal was, and still is, a newspaper published in Sioux City, Iowa. Sioux City is located about 97 miles from Omaha.
July 30, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported, “Johnson City Medical Center has agreed to sell Tennessee Nursing Services to Lakeway Regional Hospital in Morristown, JCMC officials announced Monday.”
“TNS is a wholly owned JCMC subsidiary providing home health services to an 18-county area. It primarily services Johnson city, Knoxville, Morristown and Rogersville.”
“The sale will not affect caregivers for either home health agency, although several corporate management positions may be transferred to Morristown, according to a news release.”
“JCMC will continue to operation its Home Health Agency and Hospice programs servicing six counties in Upper East Tennessee, including the Tri-Cities region.”