July 3, 1890: The Comet offered several pieces of advice, most of which revolved around housekeeping hints.
“Never go to bed with cold or damp feet.”
“Salt fish are quickly freshened by soaking in sour milk.”
“Do not lean with the back upon anything that is cold.”
“Never begin a journey until the breakfast has been eaten.”
“Wash all marble daily with ammonia and water in place of soap-suds.”
“To disinfect sheets, etc., soak in chloride of lime solution, wring out and boil.”
“Cesspools, etc., should be well covered on top with a mixture of chloride of lime with ten parts of dry sand.”
“To test nutmegs, prick them with a pin, and if they are good the oil will instantly spread around the puncture.”
“Rub your lamp chimneys after washing with dry salt and you will be surprised a the new brilliancy of your lights.”
“Silver moths are very sensitive to pungent odors, and cayenne pepper sprinkled on the shelves would drive them away.”
“Never omit regular bathing, for unless the skin is in regular condition, the cold will close the pores and favor congestion or other disease.”
“Galvanized iron pails should not be used for drinking water. The zinc coating is readily acted upon by water, forming a poisonous oxide of zinc.”
“When hoarse, speak as little as possible until the hoarseness is recovered from, else the voice may be permanently lost or difficulties of the throat be produced.”
July 3, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported on the recent hospital visits by prominent area residents. “Friends will be glad to learn that Miss Lucy Hatcher has been removed from Memorial Hospital to her home, and is now rapidly convalescing.”
“Mrs. W.W. Bowman, who underwent an operation at Memorial Hospital for appendicitis a few days ago was removed this morning to her home at Boone’s Creek Mrs. Bowman is rapidly regaining strength and will shortly be out again.”
The Memorial Hospital referred to was a forerunner to the Appalachian Hospital, which was a forerunner to a different Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of the current Johnson City Medical Center.
Boone’s Creek is now spelled Boones Creek.
July 3, 1910: The Johnson City Comet provided scant details regarding the very serious illness of Congressman Brownlow. “At 3:30 o’clock this morning, Col. W.P. Brownlow was resting well and the physicians had retired. He ate supper last night and was visited by friends. While a very sick man he is not a dead one, by any means.
Congressman Brownlow died on July 10, 1910.
July 3, 1921: Exactly a century ago today, with a dateline from Johnson City, The Journal and Tribune reported, “A nine inning batting rally and Price’s home run failed to overcome a two score lead rung up by the visiting border city players and the State Liners made it three out of four here this afternoon, taking the last of the series from the battered Soldiers by the close score of 2 to 1.”
The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It ceased publication in 1924. If there were any newspapers published in Johnson City in 1921, we do not have access to them in our records.
July 3, 1934: With a dateline from Johnson City, The Bristol News Bulletin reported tragic news. “The second death here within the past three days as a result of blood poisoning occurred at the Appalachian Hospital yesterday when David Edward Duncan, 11- year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Duncan of Watauga, Tenn., died from infection from a stone bruise on his heel.”
“According to information, the child sustained the injury more than a week ago while playing at home with other children. The bruise became infected and he was admitted to the hospital on Monday of last week. He grew worse Sunday night and death occurred yesterday morning.”
The Bristol News Bulletin is now known as the Bristol Herald Courier.
July 3, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, newsprint was still in short supply, as readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned when they read, “The Press-Chronicle will publish no afternoon edition today, Wednesday, July 3, and no morning edition Thursday, July 4.”
“These two editions are being omitted in a step to conserve critically-short newsprint. The suspension, coming at a time when the city is closing up shop for Independence Day, will work no great hardship, the management feels. Publication will be resumed with the Thursday afternoon edition.”
July 3, 1956: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Deputy Uel Hartman of the Sheriff’s Department reported yesterday that he had found an English style bicycle in the weeds near the Clinchfield Railroad. The owner of the bicycle may claim it at the Ashe Street Courthouse, Hartman said.”
In other news, readers learned, “Fire company three answered a call at 2:38 Sunday to H.E. Hart jewelry (sic) store (sic) where an awning was burning.”
“Firemen said damage was confined to the awning and a show window glass that was cracked by the heat. Cause of the fire was not known.”
Also in the news was information about a traffic accident. “Light vehicular damage was reported about 12:35 a.m. today when a car driven by John Andrew Carter, 114 E. Myrtle Ave., struck a parked car owned by W.S. Lucas, North Side Tourist Home. The accident occurred at the corner of Watauga Avenue and Boone Street, according to police records.”
July 3, 1971: Fifty years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned of the plans for the Preaching Mission. “John E. Seward, of Paty Lumber Co., has been elected chairman of the 1974 Johnson City Preaching Mission, according to the report issued by the nominating committee of that organization.”
More details revealed that “Seward will join Dean Ella V. Ross, chairman of the 1972 mission, and Harry Jones, chairman of the 1973 Mission, and the members of the executive committee in working out plans for the missions for the coming years.”
July 3, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, with the byline of John Newland, readers of the Johnson City Press learned, “A section of floor in the massive, show-place domiciliary at Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Mountain Home, has sunk and cracked, and the federal facility must now spend three months and more than $1 million repairing it.”
“Dirt underneath a concrete slab supporting part of the building’s entry-level second floor either styled too much or was never properly compacted, VA Chief Engineer Jerry Smith said,”
“The slab, measuring about 75 feet by 80 feet supports only a fraction of the five-story, 300,000 square-foot building.”