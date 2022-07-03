July 3, 1890: The Comet provided a variety of household hints and advice for the time. “Never go to bed with cold or damp feet.”
“Salt fish are quickly freshened by soaking in sour milk.”
“Do not lean with the back upon anything that is cold.”
“Never begin a journey until the breakfast has been eaten.”
“Wash all marble daily with ammonia and water in place of soap-suds “
“To disinfect sheets, soak in chloride of lime solution, wring out and boil.”
“Wash mirrors in warm suds, then dust with whiting from a muslin bag and polish with chamois skin.”
“Cesspools should be well covered on top with a mixture of chloride of lime with ten parts of dry sand.”
“To test nutmegs, prick them with a pin, and if they are good the oil will instantly spread around the puncture.”
“A wineglass of strong borax water in a pint of raw starch will make collars and cuffs stiff and glossy.”
“Rub your lamp chimneys after washing with dry salt, and you will be surprised at the new brilliancy of your lights.”
“Silver moths are very sensitive to pungent odors and cayenne pepper sprinkled on the shelves would drive them away.”
“Current Catsup – Five pounds currants, three pounds sugar, half a pint vinegar, four teaspoons al kids spice, boil slow one hour.”
“Never omit regular bathing, for unless the skin is in regular condition, the cold will close the pores and favor congestion or other diseases.”
“Galvanized iron pails should not be used for drinking water. The zinc coating is readily acted upon by water, forming a poisonous oxide of zinc.”
“When hoarse, speak as little as possible until the hoarseness is recovered from, else the voice maybe permanently lost or difficulties of the throat produced.”
“A simple economy is to take good white skirts which have become frayed at the edge, or from which the trimming is worn, and neatly bind them with black dress braid for street wear.”
“To clean floors after disinfecting: A 4 per cent solution of good chloride of lime to a gallon of water is used to wash wood ware, floors and wooden furniture, after fumigation and ventilation.”
“The comfort of most parlors nowadays, and their beauty, too, does not depend on expensive pieces of furniture so much as in cozy chairs and tables scattered about, and filled with attractive things.”
“How to Wash Corsets. – Rip out the steels, wash without wringing or twisting (which puts the bones out of shape,) starch in good boiled starch, and stretch in shape when ironed. They will be almost as good as new.”
“For Sea-sickness. – Make a mild concoction of the bark of wild cherry about the strength of breakfast tea, and take a wineglass full before every meal for three days before going to sea; the late day take a mild aperient.”
“How to Remove a Glass Bottle Stopper – Put a cloth wrung out of scalding water around the neck of the bottle, turn the bottle upside down over an empty basin, and strike the neck sharply with a table knife or a pair of scissors.”
“To prevent a felon, take a cup of cold water put it into a teaspoonful of salaratus (sic), set it on the stove, put the finger threatened with the felon into the cold water, and keep it there until it is so hot you cannot bear it and the felon is killed.”
As used here, a felon is an infection of the soft tissue of a fingertip.
Saleratus is the main ingredient in baking soda.
July 3, 1922: A century ago today, The Greeneville Democrat-Sun reported, “Mrs. John Rhea and children of Johnson City are guests of Mr. and Mrs. J. W. Rhea.”
According to www.loc.gov, The Greeneville Democrat-Sun was published from 1920 to 1930. The Johnson City Chronicle did not publish a newspaper on Mondays in 1922. July 3 in 1922 fell on a Monday.
July 3, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle opined, “Clash of opinion may be expected over the proposal to approve Sunday movies by city ordinance.”
“Many sincere people will oppose them on what they conceive to be principle. These should be respected. Many others, equally sincere, will see no harm in the proposal, and such as these will argue that it is unfair to countenance all kinds of Sunday sports and entertainment to the exclusion of moving pictures.”
“We suspect the larger and more influential churches of our city will see no real threat in Sunday moving pictures. Some of these are already keeping ‘open house’ for worship every day in the week. As Elbert Hubbard was wont to say, ‘Remember the week day to keep it holy.’”
“Let’s see to it that moving pictures exhibited here at all times are good entertainment, clean and wholesome, so that what is good for Jack and Jill on week days shall not be harmful for them on Sunday either.”
July 3, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Press-Chronicle started its readers day with a chuckle: “The old-timers can remember when only Washington’s face was on our money. Now, Washington’s hands are on it, too.”
July 3, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article carrying the byline of Press Staff Writer Sam Watson, Johnson City Press readers learned “If you have pride in East Tennessee State University, you’ll be asked to show it Aug. 21–28.”
“’I just always felt we needed more pride in our university,’ said Bill Breeding, Clyce Distributing president and a former Johnson City mayor. ‘The community needed to take a bigger role in it.’ ”
“Numerous civic leaders are working with ETSU to ask hotels, restaurants and businesses, as well as homeowners and other residents, to welcome ETSU students to Johnson City as they arrive for the fall semester with ‘ETSU Pride Week.’
“’The whole idea is just to show the university how much the community appreciates them, allow the university to show how much they appreciate the community and especially show the students how much we appreciate them choosing (ETSU) as their place to further their education.’ said Breeding, the event’s co-chairman.”
“Johnson City Press Editor-in-Chief John A. Jones is Breeding’s co-chairman for ETSU Pride Week.”