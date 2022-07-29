Today in Johnson City History

July 29, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, according to The Comet, “Last Thursday, while some of the workmen employed in the work being done on the reservoir were engaged in making an excavation of considerable depth, here was a general give-way which resulted in seriously injuring two men — James Becket, and Gus Reeves. Becket was badly bruised, but not fatally. Reeves was less fortunate, both legs being broken and his body considerably bruised. They were brought to the city and given medical attention. Both are expected to speedily recover.”

The “city” referred to was Johnson City.

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

