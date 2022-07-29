July 29, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, according to The Comet, “Last Thursday, while some of the workmen employed in the work being done on the reservoir were engaged in making an excavation of considerable depth, here was a general give-way which resulted in seriously injuring two men — James Becket, and Gus Reeves. Becket was badly bruised, but not fatally. Reeves was less fortunate, both legs being broken and his body considerably bruised. They were brought to the city and given medical attention. Both are expected to speedily recover.”
The “city” referred to was Johnson City.
July 29, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Yesterday afternoon between the hours of three and five o’clock Mrs. James A. Martin entertained with a delightful party to compliment Master Martin Smith of St. Louis. There were about thirty young guests present on this happy occasion who spent the afternoon in playing various merry games under the efficient leadership of Miss Woodruff.”
“One of the chief features of entertainment was a ‘fishing pond’ arranged in the reception rooms. Each girl and boy fished a unique favor from the pond.”
“Mrs. Martin was assisted in entertaining this merry party of young people by Mrs. Ward Smith and Mrs. John Rawls.”
“Late in the afternoon a tempting ice course was served.”
“The guests were: Ruth Corpening, Samma Harlow, Emily Barlow, Martha Hancock, Evangeline Walker, Imogene Connor, Louise Lamb, Nancy McLaughlin, Eloise Johnson, Alfred Barton, Kathryn Lockett, Margaret Anderson, John Lamb, Rutledge Miller, Peter Naher, Russell Driver, Edward Campbell, Alston Worley, Billy McLaughlin, Robert Hutchins, Paul Brownlow, Gunnar Teilman, Jr., Edward Jobe, Guy Wade, William Belew, Munsey Slack, Jr., Martin Smith.”
July 29, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle carried news of a severe storm the previous day. Readers learned that “Lightning struck twice about 4:30 o’clock yesterday afternoon during a severe electrical storm, accompanied by hail, resulting in minor damage to electrical installations. Two hundred telephones were reported knocked out and other lesser damage was noted during the brief storm.”
“A bolt of lightning entered the Betty Gay Shop and started a blaze in some papers and cartons near the Market street side of the store, according to Chief L.L. Geisler. Companies No. 2, 3 and 4 answered the call and extinguished the fire.”
“While firemen were occupied with the Betty Gay call, No. 1 went to Sevier theater where lightning struck the building and damaged some electrical meters inside. Damage was not extensive, Geisler indicated.”
“Storm sewers were unable to carry the load of water and debris during the storm and veritable lakes mushroomed in the vicinity of West Market street and other sections.”
“In addition to the 200 telephones being out of operation as a result of the storm, two toll lines were down between Johnson City and Kingsport. Most of the damage was near Kingsport, maintenance workers said. Service was restored on one line by nightfall however.”
“The telephones out of service here were not in any particular locally but were throughout the Johnson City area.”
“Electrical maintenance workers of the Johnson City Power Board reported ‘scattered trouble’ but nothing serious here. Power was disrupted for a few minutes but was quickly restored.”
“Traffic was partially obstructed in the 200 block of West Unaka avenue where large tree limbs were broken during the storm, and similar damage was noted in other parts of the same neighborhood including West Watauga avenue. A section of trellis and other fixtures were blown about also, a survey showed.”
“Hailstones the size of cherries pounded the city for several minutes, but were not in evidence in surrounding areas which experienced only heavy rainfall.”
The Betty Gay Shop was a moderately-priced ladies’ clothing store. It had two entrances; one on Market Street and the other on Main Street.
July 29, 1972: Fifty years ago today, in an article with the byline of Steve Nelson, Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers learned that “When it rains, it pours; not necessarily great amounts of water, but many, many auto accidents.”
“City and county officers were extremely busy yesterday as the first heavy rain in several weeks moved into the area, causing slick streets due to a prolonged oil residue and dust built-up.”
“In all, city and county officers investigated 21 accidents, of which three were major mishaps in which injuries were reported. Amazingly enough, no charges were placed in any of the incidents.”
July 29, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, voter apathy was an issue, much as it is today. The Johnson City Press opined, “We’ve been greatly concerned in recent years with the low turnouts of voters in city and county elections.”
“Indeed, a turnout of 25 percent in a city election has become a norm, not a variance.”
“But our concern is shared with the rest of the United States.”
“The nation seems to need ‘voter motivators’ a lot more than we needed a ‘motor voter’ law.”
“The idea was to get more people registered to vote, and it seemed to work. Millions of American were added to the voter rolls under the law.”
“Obviously, however, the bigger intent was to get more people to go to the polls and participate in the democratic process. That greater goal was not realized.”
“In the 1992 presidential election, 71 percent of people old enough to vote were registered, and 55 percent of those registered turned out to vote. Four years later, in 1996, the registration figure went up to 73 percent, but just 49 percent of those registered voted in the presidential election. That’s a substantially smaller turnout.”
“What those numbers suggest is that motor voter proponents won the battle and lost the war.”