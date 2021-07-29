July 29, 1840: The Whig reported the following as a “Medical Notice.” “Dr. Patton has resumed the practice of medicine at Kingsport, Tennessee, and respectfully tenders his professional services, to his old friends and the public in general.”
“He is associated with Dr. Wm. N. Vance, a graduate of one of the Philadelphia Colleges of Medicine. By prompt and diligent attention to the health of their patients, they hope to merit the confidence and patronage of the community.”
The Whig was published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1840.
July 29, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, according to the Herald and Tribune, “The Jonesboro Concert company of this place, which is spoken of in the most flattering terms by those who attended the concert given by it in Johnson City the 21st, will give a concert in Greeneville Thursday, August 6. We hope for them a good crowd, and feel sure all who attend will have no chance to regret it.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled as Jonesboro in 1896. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in that year; The Comet was a weekly publication.
July 29, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Mr. Geo. S. Hannah and Mrs. Chas. Miller who is in charge of the ready to wear department of Hannah’s left yesterday for Cleveland, Ohio, and New York to buy fall and winter goods. While in Cleveland, Mrs. Miller will attend they buyer’s convention and study the famous Printzeas (sic) styles for the coming season.”
“Miss Bess Hale has resigned her position with Dossers to accept a place with the New Kingsport Store at Erwin, assuming her new duties there the first of the month. Miss Hale’s many friends here regret that she is leaving to make her home elsewhere; at the same time they wish her the best successes, knowing that she will quickly form new acquaintances and friendships in Erwin as she has done here.”
July 29, 1930: The Johnson City Staff-News carried an article about death from rabies. With a dateline from Newport, readers were saddened to learn that “Two children had died within the last few days in the vicinity of Hartford as a result of the aftermath of a bite by a mad dog some weeks ago. Both were girls, their ages being seven and five years. One was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Hall and the other the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Arlie Collins. A young boy by the name of Stinnet is also suffering from rabies, but it is believed he will recover.”
Consultation with a retired local physician reveals that recovery was not possible, unless the Stinnet patient was given Rabies Immune Globulin, which was not available in 1930. However, the child may have begun prophylactic injections to keep him from getting rabies. Nevertheless, if the child actually had rabies, the child would have died.
July 29, 1946: According to The Greeneville Sun, seventy-five years ago today, “Mr. Jack Fry underwent an operation Friday in a Johnson City hospital to have an imbedded wisdom tooth removed.”
In 1946, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle was not published on Monday. July 29, 1946, fell on a Monday.
July 29, 1954: The Elizabethton Star reported, “Mr. and Mrs. Harold Lingerfelt entertained at their lovely new home in Paty-Parker Addition recently honoring their son, Michael, on his third birth anniversary.”
“Highlight of the afternoon party was the pony, which the children took turns riding.”
July 29, 1966: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported on infrastructure activity in Johnson City. “Work on adding a new lane to North Roan Street in northern Johnson City will begin at any time now, it was learned yesterday.”
“Summers-Taylor Paving Co. of Johnson City said the work order has been given and work will begin on the project with a completion date set for Dec. 1.”
“The project involves 2.153 miles at a cost of $352,783 and will extend from near Oak Lane to the city limit. There will be a center-turn lane from Oak Lane to Massengill Monument plus repaving of both the Bristol and Kingsport highways from the monument to the city limit.”
Three hundred, fifty-two thousand, seven hundred and eighty-three dollars in 1966 is now worth approximately $2,958,325 according to www.in2013dollars.com.
July 29, 1971: In an editorial 50 years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle saluted both the North Johnson City Rotary Club and the Junior Achievement program.
“The North Johnson City Rotary Club has embarked upon a very worthwhile project: bringing Junior Achievement to Johnson City.”
“Junior Achievement is a nation-wide learn-by-doing program in which high school students organize and manage their own businesses under guidance of adults from business and industry.”
“Its purpose: to teach the young how the American free enterprise system works.”
“Junior Achievement operates in nearly 2,000 high schools across the nation, including those in Nashville, Chattanooga, Memphis, Kingsport, Columbia, Knoxville, Fayetteville and Lebanon. Its success in teaching youngsters the hard facts of business in unquestioned. Many of its ‘graduates’ are highly successful executives today. We are glad it is coming to Johnson City.”
Robert Houk reports that the Carl A. Jones and Tim Jones, who were both with the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, were founding members of the North Johnson City Rotary Club. It is now known as the Johnson City Evening Rotary Club.
July 29, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press, “Gloria Fife Lacy, formerly of Johnson City, was one of six Tennessee teachers to receive the Award of Recognition of Outstanding Teacher of the Humanities by the Tennessee Humanities Council. She has been an English teacher at Farragut High school, Knoxville, for 13 years. The honor includes a $2,000 award, half of which goes to Lacy for professional development. The other half goes to FHS to enlarge the humanities program. A 1968 Science Hill High School graduate, Lacy is a daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Robert Fife, Johnson City, and the mother of Gloria Michelle Lacy, Johnson City, and Robert and Stephen Lacy, both of Knoxville. Lacy graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1983 and attended Milligan College.”
Two thousand dollars in 1996 is now worth approximately $3,463, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
