July 28, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported various news items about area citizens; several advertisements were also sprinkled in among the news items.
“Judge Patterson was in town Monday.’
“Take your dried blackberries to R. M. May & Son.”
“3 cents for dried blackberries at R. M. May & Son.”
“One of J. W. Walker’s chilren (sic) is not expected to live.”
“John H. Bowman, of Johnson City, was down Monday.”
“Major B. G. McDowell, of Bristol, was in this place last Friday.”
“Judge J. P. Smith was down from Johnson City holding Chancery Court.”
“County Superintendent S. W. Murray is holding a normal in the Court House this week.”
“Don’t buy shoes until you call to see us. Hoss & McCall, Up to Date Clothiers.”
“Misses Cora Keebler and Lula Young have returned from a two weeks-stay at Clark’s Springs.”
“The fine weather the latter part of the last week enabled the farmers to save a good deal of hay.”
“Superior quality of alpaca coats and vests just the thing for the hot weather, at A. C. Britton’s.”
“Dr. Bruner preached the sermon at the union service in the Presbyterian Church Sunday evening.”
“John and Sol Jones, who have been in the South for several months, returned to their home in thhis (sic) country last week.”
“Miss Hassie Hacker, who has been guest of her cousin, Bertha Hacker, of this place, returned to her home in Greeneville last Friday.”
“Chas. Deaderick, a brother of Capt. A. S. Deaderick of this place, who has been visiting relatives and friends here left for his home in Missouri last Monday.”
“The Electric Light Company are pushing their work to completion as rapidly as possible and we expect to have some light on the subject in a short time.”
“Chas. Davis, who has been here on a visit for several weeks, left Sunday morning for Lebanon, Va., where he will spend some time before he returns to his home in Knoxville.”
“Rev. J. B. Perry, after having spent about three weeks’ vacation with his people in Virginia, returned last Saturday. His wife and baby will remain with their relatives and will probably be gone a month yet.”
“Misses Lillian Longly and Elizabeth Gardner, two of the sweetest and most popular young ladies that have been entertained by Jonesboro people this summer, left last Wednesday for their home in Newburn, Va. These young ladies were guest of Miss Elizabeth Reeves, on Sugar Hill.”
“Dr. A. J. Bruner, who has visited this place annual for the past four years, is now in the rooms occupied by the late Dr. Pierce, where he is prepared to reader (sic) his very best professional services to all who may need dental work done. Gold, silver, platinum and porcelain crowns and bridges nicely and durable adjusted in up to date style. He can remain only a short time. Call on him at once.”
“Nat Kirkpatrick, of Boon’s (sic) Creek, was in town Monday.”
“W. A. Hancher and wife, of Matuta, were in own Monday.”
“Herbert Shipley is spending some time at Unaka Springs.”
“Wm. Kyle, of Whitesburg, was here last Friday and Saturday.”
“Mrs. W. F. McCall entertained a few of her friends at luncheon last Friday evening.”
“Judge A. N. Patterson, wife and Miss Bettie, were visiting friends in this place last Monday.”
“Miss Elizabeth Patterson and Mary Leon Sensabaugh, of Vineland, were in town this week.”
“Misses Gertrude and Frankie Mitchell, all of Johnson City, are guests of Miss Georgie Lawrence.”
“Misses Elisabeth Reeves and Jessie Patton were the guests of Johnson City friends last week.”
“W. S. February, who has been in Texas for several months, is at home in his place for a rest. His friends are glad to see him once more.”
“Chemistry has done many things for mankind, but the discoveries in 1891 that led to the manufacturing of Putnam Fadeless Dyes was the master stroke. With these improved dyes, cotton, wool or silk can be dyed with one operation in half the time with less labor than with any other. Sold by Dosser Bros.”
“Miss Effie Boring, the young lady who writnessed (sic) the murder of Walter Galloway by Isham Simms, has been very low with nervous prostration ever since the deed was committed, but at this writing we learn that her condition is somewhat improved, and hopes are now entertained for her recovery.”
“The ten year old boy of J. F. Bolton, Esq., is in a very precarious condition. For some time past he has been developing a very aggravated case of blood poison caused by getting a small stone in his foot more than a year ago. The malady has permeated his whole system and all hopes of saving his life have been despaired of. Mr. and Mrs. Bolton have our sincerest sympathy.”
“At this writing Reece Thomas, a former citizen of this place and a brother of R. C. & C. B. Thomas, is a very sick man at his home in Rheatown. He has been sick for about two weeks with typoid (sic) fever and although his case has been pronounced almost hopeless we are glad to learn at this time that his symptoms are better and hopes for his recovery at this time are good.”
Retired Judge Lynn Brown suggests that “holding a normal” would be having a routine meeting.
Clark’s Springs was sometimes referred to as Sulphur Springs; Sulphur Springs is a community in rural Washington County.
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is in publication in Jonesborough. However, the city was spelled as Jonesboro in 1897.
July 28, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Mrs. Charles H. Brown of 513 Unaka Avenue, is very much improved after a recent illness.”
“John M. Masengill with leave Monday for New York to purchase fall goods for his store.”
“Henry Linebeck of Butler, and A. J. Shell of Elizabethton, left tonight for Baltimore where they will enter the hospital of Dr. Kelley, for special treatment.”