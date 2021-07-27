July 27, 1857: The Daily Dispatch reported sad news. “Rev. Samuel Y. Wiley of Jonesborough, Tenn., committed suicide on Monday, the 20th inst., by cutting his throat with a razor. He had been suffering from insanity several weeks.”
The Daily Dispatch was a newspaper published in Richmond, Virginia. It is no longer in publication.
Jonesborough was spelled in that way in 1857.
“Inst.” Is an abbreviation meaning “in the same month” so Rev. Wiley died on July 20, 1857.
July 27, 1893: The Comet published several news items from Sullivan County, including this quip: “Rain is needed here to sprout news if nothing else. It is scarce.”
“J.B. McClellan says it is a mistake about a poultry ranch being established on his farm.”
“It requires a good spring and spring houses to keep milk sweet and butter from these ‘swealtry’ days.”
“Preston Wyatt, and his sister, Miss Maggie, were in jail this week, only for a short time, however, as they were the guests of their brother-in-law, Sheriff Abe McClellan.”
July 27, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Chattanooga Daily Times, with a dateline from Johnson City, reported, “The management of Greenwood hotel (sic) changed last Monday, J.W. Ball, who formerly occupied the hotel as proprietor, has gone to Embreeville and his place is filed by Eugene Earnest.”
“A very interesting series of base ball (sic) games was began at Lake Watausee yesterday afternoon between the Ottway club (sic) of Greene county (sic), and the home club. The first game resulted in a victory for the home club. The other two games will be concluded this afternoon.”
“Rev. Dr. L.A. Caldwell consummated a marriage ceremony for Thomas Sirey, aged 60, and Miss Susla A. Smith, aged 35, in this city last Wednesday afternoon at the groom’s house.”
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in 1896. The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
July 27, 1911: With a dateline from Greeneville, The Comet reported important news about the railroad. “The Greeneville and Nolachucky Railway Company now have the tracks laid and is running cars to the river. It is estimated that it will not require more than two weeks longer to complete the bridge over the river. In a short time work will be begun on the other side, where much of the grading has already been done, and the road will be pushed as rapidly as possible to Reynolds’ Gap.”
Reynolds’ Gap is now spelled Reynolds Gap and is about 74 miles from Johnson City. It is located in North Carolina.
July 27, 1918: Frank T. Williams was born to George Q. and Mollie B. Williams. Frank was a railroader with Southern Railway for 44 years on the yard crew in Johnson City. His father, George Q. Williams, worked for ET&WNC (Tweetsie) as a brakeman and conductor. (Source: Personal conversation between Melissa Williams and Rebecca Henderson.)
July 27, 1921: A century ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported, “Miss Eliza Beckett was the guest Saturday and Sunday of Mr. and Mrs. Jno. R. Mohler, of Johnson City.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled as Jonesboro in 1921.
We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
July 27, 1930: The Johnson City Chronicle reported news about an exciting party that had recently taken place in Elizabethton. “Complimenting her house guest Mrs. Manley Stockton, of Deland, Fla., Mrs. L.W. Phillips, of Allen avenue (sic), Elizabethton entertained at a swimming party Friday afternoon at the American Bemberg Glanzstoff club (sic). Refreshments consisting of coffee and cake.”
“Guests were: Mrs. Stockton, Mesdames R.J. H. Worchester, Walter Dungan, August Schoenberg, Jimmie Trolinger, Selman, Charles Baughman, Frank Dungan, A.C. Tipton Charles Miller, and the Misses Margaret Jones, and Helen Dixon.”
July 27, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that there were several changes in personnel within the school system. “Election of sixteen teachers and acceptance of resignations of six others constituted the principal action of the city school board at a called session held at Science Hill last night.”
“Resignations were submitted by Doris Kirkpatrick. Mrs. Harry Freeman, Hettie Ewalt, Katherine Mitchell, Charlotte Cox and Vera Stout Wilson.”
“Elected to fill vacancies were June Ramsey, secretary, Junior High, Mrs. Ruth McPherson, physics or mathematics; Miss Georgia M. South, replacing Miss Mitchell; Miss Evangeline Hartsook, dean of women; Mrs. Roy Rowe, secretary Junior High school; Mrs. Aileen Keebler, Lucien Smith, Miss Kearney Rogers and Miss Lillie Taylor, for Junior High; and Miss Dorothy Elizabeth Swadley, Mrs. Debbie Blalock, Miss Grace White, Miss Dekphia Hurst, Mrs. Joe Blackburn, Miss Ruth Angel and Mrs. Freddie Lee Spina, for elementary schools.”
July 27, 1957: In over-the-masthead headlines, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned, “”Crumley Wins Decisively In Voting.”
The story followed: “Ben Crumley scored a decisive victory in yesterday’s special city election to gain the fifth seat on City Commission.”
“Crumley rode the crest of a surprisingly high total of votes – 4,214 – to win in each of the 10 wards in the city.”
“Travis Kinkead, seeking to regain the seat on commission from which he was ousted by the state supreme court, trailed Crumley in the voting by 531 votes. H.C. Hensley, third man in the race, finished a poor third with only 91 votes.”
“Thus Crumley, co-owner of Inter-State Foundry here, will join Mayor Carl Johnson, David Walker, Ross Spears, and Mrs. May Ross McDowell on city commission.”
July 27, 1971: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Ambrose Manning of the English Department of East Tennessee State University today told Rotarians of the Appalachian Consortium which is endeavoring to preserve the culture of the earliest residents of this area.”
“Besides ETSU, colleges in the organization are Appalachian State, Mars Hill and Lees-McRae. The group presents folk festivals that feature not only folk songs and tales but manuscripts, artifacts and the like.”
“Manning played two songs taped by descendants of the earliest residents of Appalachia. He said the songs are not limited to the tragedies, but are also humorous and religious in nature.”
“Chaplain Charles L. Peoples was introduced as a new member of the club by Dr. Harry Waggoner.”
Mars Hill College is now Mars Hill University.
July 27, 1996: In an article carrying the byline of James Brooks, readers of the Johnson City Press learned, “A promotion by the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association is paying dividends to area tourism business. An ad ran in the Atlanta Market with the headline: ‘Get Out of Town,’ and people from the greater Atlanta area are doing so in countable numbers.”
“While hoteliers in Chattanooga are crying about vacancies during what was supposed to be their peak period, the Tri-Cities area is picking up new businesses.”