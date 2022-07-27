Today in Johnson City History

July 27, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported news regarding several area residents. Readers learned that “Mr. William Givens left Wednesday morning for Alabama where he will attended (sic) camp for the remainder of the summer.”

“Miss Elizabeth Horner and Miss Dorothy Black leave this morning for Unaka where they will be the guests of Miss Maxine Moore who is spending the summer there.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video