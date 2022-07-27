July 27, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported news regarding several area residents. Readers learned that “Mr. William Givens left Wednesday morning for Alabama where he will attended (sic) camp for the remainder of the summer.”
“Miss Elizabeth Horner and Miss Dorothy Black leave this morning for Unaka where they will be the guests of Miss Maxine Moore who is spending the summer there.”
“Miss Mary Martin Haun, who has been the guest of Misses Mary and Catherine Taylor at Milligan, will return tonight.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Harry Whitehouse have returned from Memphis.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Stanyarne Litle have returned from Pulaski, Va., where they spent the week-end. They made the trip by motor.”
“Mr. Ford Mitchell, who has been the guest of Mrs. A. R. Jennings in the Southwest Addition, returned Tuesday to his home in Knoxville.”
News continued about the Jennings family. “Mrs. A. R. Jennings, and house guest, Mrs. Ford Mitchell of Knoxville, and Miss Rosalee Jennings left yesterday for Unaka. Mrs. Jennings and Mrs. Mitchell will attend Mrs. Thomas H. Morris’ luncheon which is to be given today.”
“Mr. Carroll Long will arrive today to spend a week in the city after which he will return to Scout Camp.”
“Miss Lucy Sells, who had her tonsils removed Tuesday at Appalachian Hospital is getting along nicely.”
“Mr. William Roper has as his house guest Mr. Curtis Fine of Charlottesville, Va. Mr. Roper and Mr. Fine will spend the week end at Island Park with a house part at the cottage of Miss Ella Burrow.”
“Mr. Walden Shell spent Tuesday in Island Park.”
“Miss Frances Long will leave today for Scout Camp where she will spend the remainder of the time that the Girl Scouts are in Camp.”
“Maurice Goldstein left last night for New York, where he will spend the next two weeks selecting special Fall goods.”
“Miss Margaret Harmeling of Bristol is the guest of Mrs. J. J. McLaughlin on W. Watauga avenue.”
“Mrs. Temple and daughter, Miss Mary Temple of Danville, Va., who have been the guests of Mrs. R. A. Lacy on E. Watauga Avenue, will leave today for Bristol where they will visit Mrs. Temple’s daughter, Mrs. Rolling Randy, before returning to their home.”
“Mrs. W. F. Pride and children, Miss Fanible and Master Eugene of Tampa, Fla., who have been the guests of Mrs. M. M. Johnson, will leave Saturday. En route home they will visit friends in Chattanooga, and relatives in Atlanta.”
“Prof. and Mrs. C. E. Rogers and children are expected to arrive this week from Asheville, N. C., where they have been spending the summer months.”
“Mrs. Charles C. Whaley of Knoxville is the guest of Mrs. Paul H. Wofford at her home on E. Watauga Avenue.”
“Mr. E. K. Kenner was a visitor in the city yesterday en route from Wrightsville Beach, N. C., where he spent some time, to his house in Kingsport.”
“Miss Helen Pearson left yesterday for her home in Glen Ridge, N. C., after a delightful visit with Mr. and Mrs. Hugh L. White on E. Holston Avenue.”
“Miss Jane White is the guest of Mr. and Mrs. Short in St. Paul, Va.”
“Miss H. M. Carr left yesterday for Little Switzerland, N. C., where she will spend some time at the Little Switzerland Inn.”
“Miss Gertrude McCorkle is the attractive guest of relatives in Roanoke and other points in Virginia.”
“Mr. W. H. Wiley is in Knoxville on a business trip.”
“Mr. Fred Phillips left yesterday on a business trip to Knoxville.”
“Mr. Paul Jones and Mr. George McDowell are planning to leave the first of the week for an extended motor trip through North Carolina. They will stop in Linville, Blowing Rock, Charlotte, Asheville, Hendersonville and Wrightsville Beach and a number of other places.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Evan S. Reece, Miss Catherine Reece and Miss Gladys Thomas motored to Island Park and spent Tuesday. Miss Reece and Miss Thomas joined a house party there for the night.”
“Mrs. A. H. Abernathy and daughter, Miss Pauline Abernathy, and Miss Huddle returned Tuesday evening from a motor trip to Bluefield, W. Va. While in Bluefield they were the guests of Mr. and Mrs. Heffener. Miss Hazel Abernathy remains the guest of relatives in Bluefield.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
July 27, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle carried news from several residents from Sulphur Springs, a community in rural Washington County. Readers learned that “Mrs. Flora Carder spent last week with Mr. and Mrs. Carl Hall at Gray Station.”
“Mrs. Tom Nelson of Baltimore visited Mr. and Mrs. W. O. Hartman Wednesday.”
“Wilbur Fulperson of Atlanta spent a night last week with his mother, Mrs. Ella Fulperson.”
“Miss Bonnie Rogers underwent an operation at a Johnson City hospital last week.”
“Mr. and Mrs. J. T. Bickley and Mr. and Mrs. Carl Hall and Donald were dinner guests of Mr. and Mrs. W. O. Hartman Sunday.”
“Mrs. J. N. Nelson is seriously ill at her home.”
“The Rev. and Mrs. Freeman Wright of Bristol visited friends here last Saturday.”
“Robert Keefauver spent last weekend with her (sic) parents, Mr. and Mrs. R. L. Keefauver.”
July 27, 1972: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Wanda Ward, 42 Florida St., reported to city police Tuesday her house was entered by the rear door, but nothing could be found missing. Det. Sgt. John February investigated.”
“Lillian Dunbar, Rt. 4, Chuckey, was treated and dismissed at Memorial Hospital last night for an injured right shoulder sustained in a car accident in Greeneville.”
