July 26, 1843: The Jonesborough Whig and Independent Journal advised readers that “Dr. J.F. Cowan respectfully tenders his services to the citizens of Leesburg and vicinity, in the various departments of his profession. Residence at his Mother’s Farm, two miles South West of Leesburg.”
Jonesborough was spelled that way in 1843. Leesburg is a community in rural Washington County.
July 26, 1884: According to The Comet, “Prof. E.E. Barnard of Nashville discovered a new comet on the night of the 16th.”
July 26, 1888: The Comet opined, “If you are blessed with an education, or if you are regretting the fact that you are not, go out to the polls Monday and vote ‘For Tax For School Purposes.’ ”
July 26, 1894: The Comet informed readers “A son of Mr. Andrew Vines was so unfortunate as to get his leg injured on a mowing machine a few days since. We hope he will soon be able to resume work.”
July 26, 1900: The Comet reported several items of interest to its readers. “The Jonesboro ball team come up yesterday to try conclusions with the home team and rain alone saved them from going down in defeat. On the seventh inning the score was tied at 13. The teams play good ball, and lovers of the sport will look forward to the time when this tie is played off.”
The following news item was from the Bristol News, but was printed in The Comet. “It has been learned here on what is believed to be good authority that the Embreeville blast furnace will close down for an indefinite period in the near future.”
“The Embreeville furnace belongs to the Virginia Iron Coal & Coke company (sic), and it is supposed that the reason of closing it down is similar to the reasons which have operated to close several of their other furnaces.”
“Architect C.B. Mitchell is at work on the detail drawings for a livery stable. The building will be one of the best in East Tennessee and is being built by Jas. A. Martin. It is to be erected on his lot on the corner of Walnut and Buffalo streets near the old creamery. The plans show an up-to-date stable 70 feet wide by 100 feet deep and two stories high. It is to be modern in all its equipments and will be an ornament to the city. When completed it will be occupied by W.C. Snapp, the liveryman.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1900.
July 26, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported positive results from two want ads that had recently been published in the classified advertisement section of the newspaper. “Carl Evans is a hustling county boy. He lost a pocketbook and immediately came to the Staff office with his trouble. Hugh White picked it up, saw the want ad and of course brought the book containing a substantial sum to The Staff office. This morning the young boy came to The Staff office, and was radiantly happy on receiving his pocketbook.”
“Mr. Zimmerman, at the Hannah store, had a $70 Howard watch stolen from his coat last Saturday while the big rush was on at Hannah’s store. Monday he invested in one of those little Staff want ads and today he is wearing his watch.”
“The cost of these little ads are small, but they do the work.”
Seventy dollars in 1918 is now worth about $1260, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
July 26, 1921: One hundred years ago today, The Journal and Tribune reported, with a dateline from Johnson City, “Whether it was due to a reaction from worshipping Sunday, or to the moundmanship of Williams, or yet again to the fact that the Pioneers had been told of something before they left home, the Soldiers were tolerable easy victims here this afternoon and went down in defeat to the mournful number of 4 to 1.”
The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It ceased publication in 1924. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
July 26, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that several area residents had recently been treated for injuries that were not life-threatening. These residents “included Mrs. Mollie Garland, 102 Elmo street (sic), a waitress, who suffered a painful toe injury when a car door was slammed shut on her foot; four-year-old Barbara McIntyre, 306 West Chestnut street (sic), daughter of Mrs. T.W. McIntyre, received a chin laceration when she fell down stairs, and Cecil Cox, 29-year-old employe (sic) of a local bottling plant, living at 903 Division street (sic), had a cast applied for an injury from a fall.”
July 26, 1957: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle were reminded, in over-the-masthead headlines that “An Uncast Ballot Is A Civic Menace – VOTE Today!”
July 26, 1969: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle read exciting news. In an article carrying the byline of John Ross, readers learned, “Johnson City’s first Miss Tennessee, Mary Susan Cox, came home yesterday, to her adopted Centennial City.”
“The lovely, green-eyes, Ohio-born blonde was greeted at Tri-City Airport and was whisked through a whirlwind of receptions, culminating in a formal reception at the Holiday Inn last night.”
“Nearly 500 persons lined the ramp and observation deck at the airport to catch a glimpse of Miss Tennessee, who was greeted at the plane by Ted Hughes, president of the Johnson City Jaycees, sponsor of the Miss Johnson City Pageant that Mary won this spring.”
“During the initial reception Mayor Charles O. Gordon presented Miss Cox a key to the city and ETSU President D.O. Culp extended heartiest congratulations’ on behalf of the university where Miss Cox is a junior.”
July 26, 1971: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Teda Williams, 21, 615 Fox St., told police officers today a large rock came through the roof and ceiling of her home Saturday at 9:30 a.m. The rock apparently came from construction blasting, officers said.”
July 26, 1996: A quarter century ago today, the Johnson City Press was seeking assistance from its readers. “The Lifestyles department of the Johnson City Press is asking readers to send in their favorite recipes or recipe requests for a new recipe-swap column set to premier Aug. 14.”
“The column, titled, ‘Extra Helpings,’ will be published weekly in the Wednesday lifestyles section.”
“Recipes, which will be published as submitted and not tested, should be printed or typed for the sake of legibility. Measurements should be standardized, such as teaspoons and cups, rather than estimates, such as smidgens and dashes.”
“Submissions should also include the reader’s name, address and telephone number. The reader’s name and city will be published unless otherwise requested.”
“Submissions should be mailed to: Johnson City Press, Attn.: Extra Helpings, P.O. Box 1717, Johnson City, Tenn. 37605-1717.”