July 26, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Daily Staff reported news about the activities of several area residents. Readers learned that “Mrs. Temple and Miss Temple, of Danville, Va., are the guests of Mrs. R. A. Lacey.”
“Hubert Johnson has returned to Abingdon, after spending several days in the city with friends.”
“Miss Emma Lewis Painter left yesterday for a visit with relatives in Ivanhoe, Va.”
“Miss Helen Johnson, who is a member of the house party at Unaka Springs, is spending several days in the city.”
“Miss Rosalie Vance has returned from a delightful visit at Elk Park, N. C.”
“Miss Una V. Templin, who has been visiting her mother for the past month, returned to Washington Saturday.”
“Mrs. L. J. Hopper left Saturday for Memphis to visit her parents.”
“Mr. P. L. Mitchell, of Petersburg, Va., is the guest of his mother, Mrs. G. V. Mitchell, on W. Locust Street.”
“Mrs. D. A. Chase had as her guest on Tuesday Mrs. J. D. Bright, of Silver City, New Mexico.”
“Miss Ruby Wallace is expected home Thursday or Friday after a few weeks’ visit with friends in and near Knoxville.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Sam E. Hall and baby, of Matewan, W. Va., are the guests of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Hall.”
“Miss Mildred Crumley is the weekend guest of Mrs. Calloway, at Pineola, N. C.”
“Misses Lenne and Eugenia Brown are visiting their sister, Mrs. Martin Delabar, of Wilder, Va.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Kay Harshbarger, of Chicago, and Mr. and Mrs. M. L. Barkman, of Rochester, Ind., who have been visiting Mr. and Mrs. W. Z. Harshbarger and family for the past week, left today in their automobile for their home, going by way of Washington, Philadelphia, Columbus and other points.”
“Hon. P. L. Harned, of Clarksville, and Chairman of the State Board of Education, spent Tuesday night in the city. Prof. Harned spoke before an education meeting at Blountville Tuesday.”
“Mrs. W. H. Swift and two children of Greensboro, N.C., is visiting her brother, J. W. Bagby in the Catter Addition.”
Mr. Harned was mentioned again in the following news item: “Mr. P. L. Harned, Chairman of the State Board of Education, will be in Elizabethton today where he will attend the teachers institute. From there he will go to Mountain city to attend another meeting. He will spend Friday at the Normal school here.”
“Miss Ruth Ross of Maryville, recently underwent an operation here, returned home this morning accompanied by her sister, Miss Tennie Ross.”
Danville, Virginia is approximately 227 miles from Johnson City.
Abingdon, Virginia is located about 51 miles from Johnson City.
Ivanhoe, Virginia is about 120 miles from Johnson City.
Unaka Springs is located in rural Unicoi County.
Elk Park, North Carolina, is about 30 miles from Johnson City.
Petersburg, Virginia is located about 346 miles from Johnson City.
Pineola, North Carolina, is approximately 45 miles from Johnson City.
The Normal referred to is now known as East Tennessee State University.
July 26, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle alerted readers to several news items. “Orville Walker, Virginia street, was cited Thursday for allowing a dog to run at large.”
“Hollard Furnace Company, 800 West Walnut street, reported that someone broke into the office Thursday night through a side door. Approximately $40 was taken from a filing case drawer.”
“Walter Davis, Piney Grove, reported that his car was stolen Thursday night on Buffalo street.”
(Fire) “Company 2 answered a call yesterday morning on Wilson street where a taxi cab was reported on fire. The damage, resulting from hot wires, was slight.”
“Carpenter Earl Dollar, 50, 819 Lincoln avenue, was injured Thursday when a scaffold fell on his legs. He was admitted to the Appalachian Hospital for treatment.”
“Charles E. Bond, 18, route 3, city, cut off part of the right thump (sic) Thursday while chopping wood. He was treated and dismissed from Appalachian Hospital.”
Forty dollars in 1947 is now worth about $525, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Piney Grove is a neighborhood in Johnson City.
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
July 26, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that “Oris D. Hyder, president of First Peoples Bank, has announced the promotion of four persons.”
“Zoola Ford, 110 W. 11th Avenue, Johnson city, was promoted to assistant cashier and manager of the Boones Creek Branch.”
“Miss Ford joined First Peoples Bank in June of 1962. She has held positions in the Bookkeeping Department and has worked as a teller since joining the Bank.”
“James Frosley was promoted to assistant cashier and assistant manager of the Central File Department in the main office of First Peoples Bank.”
“Frosley joined First Peoples Bank in July of 1970. He was assistant manager of Home Credit Company prior to joining First Peoples Bank. He is married to the former Jo Anne Johnson and they have one son, James, 2. They reside at Rt. 3, Jonesboro.”
“J. Ernest Meredith was promoted to assistant Branch manager of the North Johnson city Branch.”
“Meredith joined First Peoples Bank in September of 1971. He was assistant manager of Merit Finance Co. prior to joining First Peoples Bank.”
“He and his wife Wanda and their children, David, age 3 and Robin, aged 1½, reside at 1306 Plantation Drive, Johnson City.”
“Terry J. Sigmon, assistant cashier, was promoted to manager of the East Watauga Branch.”
“Sigmon joined First Peoples Bank in March of 1970. He is a 1969 graduate of East Tennessee State University. He and his wife, Faye, and son, Jeffrey, 3, reside at 1422 Oakland Ave., Johnson City.”
“In addition to these promotions, First Peoples Bank announced the employment of C. H. Percer Jr. as auditor for First Peoples Bank and Carter County Bank of Elizabethton.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1972.