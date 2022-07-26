Today in Johnson City History

July 26, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Daily Staff reported news about the activities of several area residents. Readers learned that “Mrs. Temple and Miss Temple, of Danville, Va., are the guests of Mrs. R. A. Lacey.”

“Hubert Johnson has returned to Abingdon, after spending several days in the city with friends.”

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

