July 25, 1852: The New Orleans Weekly Delta reported, “The Jonesborough (Tenn.) Rail Road Journal relates the following as a specimen of the way they do things in Tennessee. ‘S. D. Adams has written a letter to Col. Roper, of Dandridge, Tennessee, notifying him that he will shortly publish his life, which will be illustrated with woodcuts, and will disgrace him and his children to the tenth generation.’ Col. Roper, in reply, says he will prove his calumnies to be false in every material part, and his reputation to be that of a common street liar, and further, that if he shall come in contact with him, he ‘will cowhide him in a manner commensurate with the spirit of his age. Cowhiding in accordance with the age is good!’”
Jonesborough was spelled that way in 1852.
The New Orleans Weekly Delta was published from 1846 until 1857. According to the Library of Congress, the Rail Road Journal was published from 1850 until 1851.
July 25, 1896: A hundred and twenty-five years ago today, with a dateline from Johnson City, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported, “A sly thief got into the bedroom of W.J. Burgess, a groceryman (sic) of this city, and relieved his pocket of a purse containing $50. The same night some parties broke into the kitchen of J.M. Buck and stole some food.”
Fifty dollars in 1896 is now worth about $1,617, according to www.in2013dollars.com
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published as the Chattanooga Times Free Press.
Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1896. The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
July 25, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Friends are in receipt of the sad intelligence of the death of Mrs. Mary Love, mother of J.S. Love, formerly of this city, but now residing in Ennis, Texas, whose death occurred Monday evening at an advanced age. Interment at Ennis, Texas.
July 25, 1921: A century ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel, with a dateline from Johnson City, informed readers, that “The state board of education goes to Johnson City August 6 to select a site for a new dormitory at the State Normal.”
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
July 25, 1930: The Johnson City Staff-News reported news about an “air-cade” in Johnson City. “A dozen airplanes, starting from Knoxville this morning on their tour of East Tennessee, passed over Johnson City at noon. The air caravan proceeded to Elizabethton, Bluff City, and on to Bristol, where the pilots and passengers were luncheon guests. Following this, the schedule was over Blountville, Kingsport, and back to Johnson City this afternoon for the night, with a banquet this evening for the chamber (sic) of commerce (sic) at the John Sevier Hotel.”
“Many watched the planes as they passed over Johnson City in formation, with Herb Toomer in the lead, though one or two of the skymen circled the city before catching up with the bunch. At a meeting of all pilots of the tour held last night at the Knoxville Chamber of commerce (sic) room, Herb Toomer, chief pilot for the Tennessee Aerial Corporation of Johnson City, was elected flight captain and plans with reference in the formation made following a brief discussion led by the Johnson City aviator.”
“Toomer, piloting a new Stinson-Detroiter cabin monoplane, led the tour, and Walter Self, of Knoxville, also piloting a new Stinson, was next in line.”
“Toomer was accompanied by Walden D. Shell, Johnson City real estate dealer, and Leslie T. Hart, Johnson City newspaperman.”
July 25, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “The Doak Woman’s Club of Washington College will meet with Mrs. J.H. Leonard Thursday afternoon at 2 o’clock. Roll call will be answered by ‘My favorite music.’ Mrs. Luke Warrick will have charge of the program, and Mrs. B.B. Lavender, president, will conduct the meeting.”
Washington College is a community in rural Washington County.July 25, 1952: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle, in a captioned picture, reported, “The drive being resurfaced by the state from Baxter street (sic) to the Kingsport highway (sic) is being named Mountcastle Drive in honor of the late Mr. and Mrs. Frank K. Mountcastle, who lived in the house pictured here. The home was built in 1850. It was purchased by the late C.C. Cox about 50 years ago. At present it is occupied by Mrs. C.C. Cox. Resurfacing of the road strip is a reward for the efforts of community residents to get the work done.”July 25, 1948: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Mr. and Mrs. Neal Story of Erwin highway (sic) announce the engagement of their daughter, Nellie Kate, to Elmer Ross Droke of Jonesboro. The groom-elect is the son of J.D. Droke and the late Mrs. Droke.”
“The wedding is planned for early fall at the First Christian Church with the Rev. J.H. Dampier officiating.”
“Miss Story is a graduate of Science Hill High School and now is employed in the office of a local contractor. She is a member of the First Christian Church and the Business and Professional Women’s Club.”
“Droke is a graduate of Jonesboro High School and East Tennessee State College. He served three and half years with the U.S. Army in the European Theater and is now employed in the finance office at the Veterans Administration.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1948.
East Tennessee State College is now known as East Tennessee State University.
The Veterans Administration is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
July 25, 1967: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Clarence M. Hobbs, superintendent of the East Tennessee and Western North Carolina Railroad, died in Johnson City Memorial Hospital yesterday afternoon at the age of 74.”
“Mr. Hobbs, a native of Bristol, Va., moved to Johnson City in 1902. He was employed by the railroad in 1913 where he worked until his death. He held the position of general superintendent for a number of years.”
“He was a member of the First Methodist Church, and lived at 1205 E. Holston Ave.”
Memorial Hospital was the forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
July 25, 1971: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Evane Teague, 31, 617 La Casa Drive, was treated and dismissed at Memorial Hospital Friday night for a right leg injury sustained in a motorcycle accident.”
As mentioned above, Memorial Hospital was a forerunner to the Johnson City Medical Center
July 25, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press learned “Employees of Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream and Yogurt, 1805 N. Roan St., were stuck with an approximately $1,000 in partially melted ice cream Tuesday after someone reportedly turned off the power to the business’ outside freezer.”
“Aaron Moody, manager of the business, told police someone apparently climbed onto the roof Monday might and turned off the electricity to the freezer.”
“According to a police report, other businesses in the shopping complex also reported their air conditioning turned off.”