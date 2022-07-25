July 25, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported, “One of the most prominent events of the social season occurred on yesterday afternoon when Mrs. E. T. West, retiring president of the Monday Club, and Mrs. L. D. Gump, last year’s president, entertained the members of the Monday Club and their out-of-town friends with an elaborate affair, at the Country Club. The spacious reception room was eloquently decorated for this event, a color scheme of yellow and white, the club colors, being effectively carried out by the use of gorgeous summer flowers. The huge mantles were banked with sun flowers (sic) and asparagus fern, while numerous lovely hydrangias (sic) and other flowers ornamented the room.”
“Mrs. West and Mrs. Gump were assisted in welcoming their guests by Mesdames Haynes Miller, C. O. Biddle, G. M. Gaunt, George T. Wofford, Ferdinand Powell and Bert Ponder.”
“From a large punch bowl placed on an ornamental stand refreshing fruit punch was served by Miss Irma Gump and Miss Helen Summers.”
“Mrs. E. T. West conducted a short business meeting which was followed by an impressive talk by Mrs. West, the retiring president of the club, who introduced Mrs. H. C. Black, the newly elected president for the coming year. Mrs. Black responded with a most interesting talk and presented the new executive personnel.”
“The next number on this highly entertaining and interesting program was a talk by Mrs. Frank B. St. John who read a splendidly prepared and witty paper giving a full report of the State Federation meeting at Dyersburg.”
“Each participant on the musical program was introduced by Mrs. Gump and the following artists gave pleasing numbers: Miss Norris Gilbreath; violin solo, accompanied by Miss Francis Mathes; Mrs. Henry Burbage, piano solo; Miss Mary Gump, vocal solo, accompanied on the piano by Miss Evelyn Hartsook; and Mr. Henry Gilbreath, violin solo, accompanied by Miss Francis Mathes.”
“At the close of this program a tempting ice course, carrying (indecipherable) chosen colors, and salted nuts were served.”
“This delightful meeting closed the business of the club for the year. A large number of the members with their out-of-town guests were present enjoying the happy occasion.”
The Monday Club, part of the General Federal of Women’s Clubs, is still in existence and meets twice monthly during the club year, which runs from October through May.
July 25, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle carried sad news about a former Johnson City resident. Readers learned that, “The Rev. Louis D. Riddell, D. D., 78, former pastor of the First Christian Church here and member of the board of trustees of Milligan College, died at his home yesterday at Butler, Pa., following a heart attack suffered a week ago. He had been retired for the past six years.”
“The Reverend Riddell served as pastor here from 1915 to 1920, resigning to accept a pastorate in Butler, Pa. He also served as chairman of the Milligan College board of trustees during his work here.”
“Born in Walton, Tenn., he was graduated from Transylvania College in 1896, receiving both his B. A. and M. A. degrees from the school. Shortly after his graduation, the Reverend Riddell came to East Tennessee and was associated with the Rev. John Shepherd in evangelistical work. Later, he served pastorates at Springfield and Memphis, Fayetteville, Ark., and Butler, Pa.”
“He was dean of the Community School of Religious Education in Butler, Pa., for 13 years and for three years served on the executive committee of the United Christian Missionary Society, For many years he was on the Pennsylvania Board of Christian Missionary Society.”
“The Reverend Riddell and his wife visited in Johnson City last summer, shortly before they celebrated their golden wedding anniversary June 11, 1946. He also attended Milligan College commencement exercises last year.”
“Survivors are his wife, Mrs. Etta Crystal Riddell; a son, Glenn Riddell of Washington, D. C.; daughter, Mrs. Ethel Smith of Alexandria, Va., who married Lt. Col. J. Clyde Smith, formerly of Johnson City; and a brother of Rossville, Mo.”
Milligan College is now known as Milligan University.
July 25, 1954: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle opined, “Upper East Tennesseans should pause individually to give thanks, we feel, that the scourge of polio has touched us only lightly to date this year.”
“The contrast between July 25, 1954 and July 25, 1953 is sharp and poignant in retrospect.”
“Last year hospitals were filled with polio sufferers; this year there has been but an occasional admission.”
“Last year places of amusement were curtailed; this year they are running on full schedule.”
“Last year parents hesitated even to send their children to church; this year there is no such nervousness.”
“Last year people lived in dread; this year they live in hope.”
“For this difference one year has made, our people should be humbly grateful – and not unmindful of the fact that the change was not of their doing.”
“While it is true that human efforts have been made the fly control program being one of them, the difference between July 25, 1954 and July 25, 1953, is not to be credited to man.”
“The credit must go to a greater power who, in His wisdom, has wrought the change and effected the contrast for all to see.”
“Not one of us knows of course, what the morrow will bring, in the matter of polio or anything else. With all his wisdom and learning and scientific genius, man strives and achieves and invents only as the Creator decrees. It would be well, in this good season, to give Him thanks for his mercies and to ask Him humbly to guide the minds and hearts now at work in laboratories all over the country in an effort to find the answer to polio and many other plagues which beset the human race.”
July 25, 1969: Headlines above the masthead of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle proclaimed, “City’s best extended to Susan Cox, Miss Tennessee.” Miss Cox was from Johnson City.
July 25, 1972: Fifty years ago today, in a story with the byline of Paulette Hazel, who was with the Jonesboro Bureau of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, readers learned that “Upon recommendation of a three-man committee headed by Criminal Court Judge David Torbett, (the Washington County) court approved the appointment of James D. Bowman to fill the newly-created post of public defender for Washington County. Bowman, who will serve a two-year term, is presently the assistant attorney general for the county.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1972.
July 25, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in a story with the byline of Lesia Paine-Brooks, readers of the Johnson City Press learned that “The National Storytelling Festival will celebrate its 25th birthday Oct. 3-5 with 24 nationally known storytellers and a book of photography depicting the people who have made the festival a success.”
