Today in Johnson City History

July 25, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported, “One of the most prominent events of the social season occurred on yesterday afternoon when Mrs. E. T. West, retiring president of the Monday Club, and Mrs. L. D. Gump, last year’s president, entertained the members of the Monday Club and their out-of-town friends with an elaborate affair, at the Country Club. The spacious reception room was eloquently decorated for this event, a color scheme of yellow and white, the club colors, being effectively carried out by the use of gorgeous summer flowers. The huge mantles were banked with sun flowers (sic) and asparagus fern, while numerous lovely hydrangias (sic) and other flowers ornamented the room.”

“Mrs. West and Mrs. Gump were assisted in welcoming their guests by Mesdames Haynes Miller, C. O. Biddle, G. M. Gaunt, George T. Wofford, Ferdinand Powell and Bert Ponder.”

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

