July 24, 1898: The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of July 23. Readers learned, “The old capital of Carter county is not going to remain in the dark any longer, even though she be under the shadow of the mountains. It is now served with electric lights made by power harnessed from the Doe river.”
The Chattanooga Sunday Times was published as the Chattanooga Daily Times the other days of the week. It is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1898; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
July 24, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported news about Johnson City society. Readers learned that ”Mrs. Henry Percival Bridges, who for the past few weeks has been the charming guests of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Vint Morgan Thomas, in whose honor so many elaborate social functions have been given, was again the honoree at a smart affair Friday afternoon when her mother and Miss Annie Patton entertained with a bridge party at their hospitable home on Unaka Avenue. Throughout the lower floor of the home a brilliant array of garden flowers were used with artistic effect. At the small card tables arranged comfortably about the attractive rooms the ever delightful game of bridge was played Miss Nanabeth Preas winning the prize, a handsome vase. To the honored guest were presented silver tapers. Late in the afternoon an elaborate and deliciously prepared menu was served. Those who had the extreme pleasure of enjoying the gracious hospitality of Mrs. Thomas and Miss Patton were Mrs. Sam Preston, Mrs. Preas, Mrs. Hammond Prosser, Mrs. Beverly DeVault, Mrs. Andrew Spencer, Mrs. Bronce McClain, Mrs. Ramsey, Mrs. Walter J. Miller, jr., Mrs. William Kizer of Bristol, Mrs. Theodore Exum, Mrs. Carl Young, Mrs. Vance Jones, Mrs. Edwards, Mrs. George Sells, Mrs. Joe Fleming of Bristol, Mrs. O. E. Mahoney, Misses Garrett, Mary Nelle Dosser, Louise Summers, Frances Miller, Amelia Slack, Florence Summers, Lois and Vivian Nelson, Margaret Hutchins, Angeline Wofford, Martha Mahoney, Hilda Evans, Margaret Moore, Mayo Carpenter of Roanoke, Nanabeth Preas and Edith Baxter.”
July 24, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Mrs. Sylvester L. Fisher of Cincinnati, Ohio, is expected to arrive Thursday morning for a visit with her father, James L. Martin, 409 East Watauga avenue.”
“Mr. and Mrs. W. H. Shell and granddaughter, Reginia Setliff, of Irongate, Va., have been visiting their daughter, Mrs. Holley, of Watauga.”
“Miss Clayta Shell of Washington, D. C., has been visiting her sister, Mrs. Holley, of Watauga.”
“Pvt. and Mrs. James H. Sheets are spending a 60-day furlough with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. William Sheets, of Butler. Pvt. Sheets has spent four and one-half years in the United States Army, three of which he spent in Italy, where he met and married Gilda Coffaro. The couple are parents of an eight-months-old son. The Italian war bride will remain with her husband’s family upon his return to his Army base at Fort Knox., Ky., July 26.”
“Miss Betty Stone and Clyde Stone, Jr., are spending two weeks in Jacksonville, Fla. They are expected to return this week.”
Irongate, or Iron Gate, Virginia, is located approximately 217 miles from Johnson City.
Watauga is an incorporated community that is partly located in Washington County and partly located in Carter County.
Butler is a community in rural Johnson County and is located about 28 miles from Johnson City.
July 24, 1958: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle alerted readers, “If predictions of old-timers are correct, it will rain until about August 11.”
“They may have something at that, for there have been showers and thunderstorms in the area almost every day since July 2 — time the rains started for the 40-day period.”
“Today’s forecast? Well, the Tri-Cities Weather Bureau says scattered showers and thunderstorms today, tonight and tomorrow, mostly in the late afternoon and night hours. Skies will be varied from partly cloudy to cloudy and the weather will be moderately warm and humid.”
“Outlook for Saturday? Just a repeat of today’s weather, except the scattered showers and thunderstorms are to continue throughout the day.”
The “40-day period” referred to is the dog days of summer, which are from around July 2 until August 11, thus the reason for the above reference to August 11. The dog days are usually the hottest of the summer.
July 24, 1958, fell on a Thursday.
July 24, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “No relief is in sight weather-wise for the Tri-Cities area through tomorrow.”
“Partly cloudy skies, plus haze, are predicted, along with high temperatures today and tomorrow in the low 90s, and a low tonight near 70.”
“There is a 20 per cent chance of afternoon or evening thundershowers both days.”
“The record high for this date was 92 in 1964, and the record low 51 in 1947.”
July 24, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press, “Work continued Wednesday to repair computers damaged when lightning struck the clock tower of the Washington County Courthouse the day before.”
“Crews from Bridge Computer Systems worked most of the day to repair computers in the offices of the county trustee, Circuit Court clerk, clerk and master and bookkeeping. While courthouse officials say the loss of their computers was inconvenient, it hindered only a few of the functions of their offices.”
“The repair work is expected to resume today.”
“County Trustee Jack Daniels said ‘a ball of flame’ was seen coming from one of the terminals in his office when lightning hit the Jonesborough courthouse shortly before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. County Executive George Jaynes said he witnessed the lighting strike, which he said destroyed the clock mechanism atop the courthouse.”