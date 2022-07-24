Today in Johnson City History

July 24, 1898: The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of July 23. Readers learned, “The old capital of Carter county is not going to remain in the dark any longer, even though she be under the shadow of the mountains. It is now served with electric lights made by power harnessed from the Doe river.”

The Chattanooga Sunday Times was published as the Chattanooga Daily Times the other days of the week. It is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1898; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

