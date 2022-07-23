A century ago today, The Sunday Chronicle reported on an invention by Charles W. Swingle, a Johnson City boy, who secured patents in the United States and foreign countries on his "Electric Lite-Nite."
July 23, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported very sad news. The dateline was Johnson City. Readers learned that “The little 11-months-old child of Will Long, at Austin Springs, got hold of a large kidney bean and attempted to swallow it, but the bean lodged in its throat. The little sufferer was brought to the city and taken to Dr. W.M. Fuqua for treatment, but the doctor told the grieving parents that he could do nothing as the object had gotten beyond his reach. The little child was carried back home and died in great agony the bean having worked its way into the child’s left lung.”
Austin Springs is a community in Washington County.
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897. The Comet was published every week.
July 23, 1922: A century ago today, The Sunday Chronicle reported news regarding an interesting invention. “One of the most novel as well as useful inventions of the age is that produced by Charles W. Swingle, a Johnson City boy, who has secured patents in the United States and foreign countries on his ‘Electric Lite-Nite,’ a small pocket flash light which is everlasting; operates without a battery; gives a strong, smooth light and is perfectly safe for use in all places.”
“The light is produced by means of a miniature generator instead of the customary battery; this being operated by a spring; set for running the generator in about five minutes.”
“The invention had attracted the attention of capitalists over the country and arrangements have been completed for its manufacture on a wholesale scale in Los Angeles, Calif. In working out the idea, Mr. Swingle spent five years and an expenditure of over $2,000. He has been an electrical engineer for many years, associated with some of the largest concerns in the country, and was senior inspector of instruments in the Bureau of Aircraft construction during the world war.”
“Prospects for successful manufacture and sale of the invention are bright.”
The Sunday Chronicle was published as the Johnson City Chronicle on other days of the week.
July 23, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Mayor Sam R. Taylor, his two sons (Lynn and Sammy), and a friend, Louis Copp, will leave early today for a vacation trip to New York.”
“‘I am going to show the boys the big city, or maybe it will be the other way around,’ the mayor said. ‘At any rate we’ll look at the skyscrapers, see a ball game and maybe a prize fight.’”
“They are going by automobile and will stay nearly a week.”
July 23, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the following letter appeared in the “Dear Abby” column; the advice is just as wise today as it was then.
“Dear Abby: Year ago, when my widowed mother came to live with me and my husband, she made our lives so miserable that I determined that I would never bring such misery to my children if I ever had to live with them. One day I sat down and wrote myself a letter. In it were some pertinent rules, and on the outside of the envelope I wrote, ‘To be opened on the day I go to live with my daughter, Heaven forbid.’ I tucked it away in an old book and forgot about it. I’ve been widowed and self-sufficient for 6 years, but now I was recently forced to give up my job and go live with my oldest daughter. I’ve opened that letter and I think your older readers might benefit from (several indecipherable words).”
“1. Give what you can toward your keep. Any budget can just stretch so much.”
“2. Keep yourself clean and neat.”
“3. Remember, it is THEIR home. Be especially considerate of HIM. He allowed her to bring you here.”
“4. Give them privacy at every opportunity.”
“5. If they want to go away on a vacation, but are hesitant because of you, offer to visit another relative or friends so they will be free to go.”
“6. Don’t offer any advice or express any opinions unless asked.”
“7. Volunteer information that they might be too embarrassed to ask for, such as arrangements for your burial, hospitalization, etc.”
“These rules were written over 20 years ago! I read them often and am determined to keep them.’”
Therefore, the above rules were written more than 70 years ago. Wise advice worth remembering!
July 23, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Lesia Paine-Brooks, and a dateline from Abingdon, Va., the Johnson City Press reported that “Johnson City author and playwright Jo Carson’s comedy The Bear Facts is playing on Barter Theater’s Stage II as part of Barter’s summer repertory festival.”
“Davy Crockett, one of the most famous and favorite residents of Tennessee, is the subject of Carson’s play.”
“Unlike Barter’s regular season, the repertory festival presents a program of plays that alternate at various times throughout the summer.”
“The Bear Facts will be presented in repertory through Aug. 30.”
“Carson describes the play as ‘a frontier fable.’”
“‘Crockett meets two major challenges in this story,’ according to the playwright.”
“‘One is John Blackhawk, his political opponent for Congress, and the other is a bear. Blackhawk represents the changes taking place in the American frontier at the time, and Crockett is sorely opposed to both him and all he represents. The bear symbolizes Crockett’s facing his own mortality,’ she said.”
“Carson, who describes herself as ‘a regional history buff,’ grew up with Davy Crockett, the historical figure and the television star. While doing her research, she also became further intrigued with the man.”
