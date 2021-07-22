July 22, 1892: The Comet reported on the bustling building activity in Johnson City. “The frame of J.F. Crumley’s new house on Myrtle avenue (sic) under the guidance of Contractor J.L. Cooper, is about in its place.”
“The work on Dr. Preas modern styled residence on Watauga avenue (sic), is going up nicely under Contractor J.J. Ford’s direction.”
“Gen. Wilder is having a fine stable erected on his beautiful lot on Holston avenue (sic) in Carnegie. The foundation, which is of stone, has been about completed by Contractor A.R. Wing. The building is to be finished with brick.”
“H. Henry D’Armond is having the work pushed on his new residence on Myrtle avenue (sic). The foundation is ready for the frame.”
“More houses and better some are being built now than at this time last year. Put that down.”
“The foundation for W.J. Palmer’s fine residence on Unaka avenue (sic) is ready for the frame. Mr. Palmer has a lovely situation.”
“S.B. Crumley’s nice residence on Myrtle avenue (sic) is nearing completion, it has received the first coat of paint.”
“Col. D.S. McIntyre President of the Citizen’s Bank is furnishing his four houses on Unaka avenue (sic) with freestone water, from the mountains. The Col. owns some desirable property in the city, and he keeps adding improvements.”
July 22, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, according to the Herald and Tribune, “The W.C.T.U. meets every Thursday in the home of some member at 2:30 P.M. The first Thursday is a meeting for reports of local superintendents of work done in the month. The second Thursday is the monthly Bible reading. The third, we have the responsive readings on the different departments of work. Fourth Thursday, mother’s meeting. The public are cordially invited to attend any of these meetings.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1896, according to the articles in the newspaper. There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in 1896. The Comet was a weekly publication.
July 22, 1898: The Chattanooga Daily Times, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported important political news. “The talk to the effect that the republican (sic) sentiment of the state is drifting toward Hon. Alfred A. Taylor as the probable candidate for Governor caused The Times correspondent to see Mr. Taylor yesterday in regard to the matter. He had just came to town from his country home.”
“Mr. Taylor said, ‘I am out of politics and desire to remain out. I am a republican (sic) and would like to see the state redeemed from democracy, and would make any personal sacrifice to do so, but I am not the man.’”
“He added that he had written this to a number who have been soliciting him to make the race.”
Alfred A. Taylor served as Governor of Tennessee from 1921 until 1923.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published at the Chattanooga Times Free Press. There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in 1898. The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
July 22, 1921: A century ago today, The Journal and Tribune reported news about a recent ball game. With a dateline from Johnson City, readers learned, “Extraordinary fielding and odd plays on the home lot to mark the first contest between the Soldiers and their ancient rivals, the State Liners, here this afternoon. Byrd, pitching for Johnson City, completed 35 consecutive innings without allowing a score, adding to his phenomenal record of pitching 93 innings and allowing only six earned runs. The final result of the game today was Johnson City, 1, Bristol, 0.”
The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It ceased publication in 1924. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
July 22, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, The Kingsport Times reported that fifteen years ago on that date, “Miss Johnnie Lemonds entertained with a swimming party of Cox’s Lake, Johnson City.”
In the same issue and in the same newspaper, readers learned that 16 years ago on that date, “Efforts to prevent isolation of Gate City through a proposed re-routing of Highway 23 through here (meaning Kingsport) gained headway following a meeting of bankers and business men (sic) with a district engineer from the state highway department here.”
“Local headquarters predicted a record crowd to hear Burgin E. Dossett at the municipal building.”
The Kingsport Times is now published as the Kingsport Times News. In 1946, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle did not publish a newspaper on Monday. In 1946, July 22 fell on a Monday.
July 22, 1948: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “C.W. Nash, manager of properties of Upper Holston Division of the Tennessee Valley Authority, addressed members of the Washington County chapter, Young Farmers and Homemakers Club at a recent meeting held in Jonesboro High School.”
“Nash’s address dealt with the important role the TVA dams are playing in the successful development of better agriculture in Tennessee.”
“A committee composed of Elizabeth Crookshanks, Ivan Range, James Beard and Everett Miller, was appointed to arrange a program to be given at the August meeting at Claxton Community Club.”
“The meeting opened with group singing led by Jean DeLozier, assistant home demonstration agent, after which devotions were read by Edith Keys, Mrs. David Whitson gave a medley of piano selections.”
July 22, 1971: Fifty years ago today, Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers were saddened to learn of the death of a prominent Elizabethton businessman and pharmacist. With a dateline from Elizabethton, readers read “Max Jett, active in Carter County political and civic affairs for several years, died at 67 Tuesday in University Memorial Hospital, Knoxville, following an extended illness.”
“He was past chairman of the Democratic Election Commission and an original member of the Carter County Memorial Hospital Board of Control, serving as chairman until he became ill.”
“The new addition at the hospital will be known as the Max Jett Memorial Wing.”
“He was a member of the board of directors of Carter County Bank, and was the former owner of Max Jett Burgie Drug Store in Oak Grove community. He was a member of the Tennessee Pharmaceutical Association and the National Association of Retail Druggists.”
“He attended Maryville College and was a graduate of the University of Tennessee School of Pharmacy in Memphis.”
According to former Judge Lynn Brown, the Oak Grove community is a vibrant part of the current Powder Branch community in Carter County.
July 22, 1996: In his column in the Johnson City Press, Tom Hodge wrote, “Last year one of the biggest automobile sellers in the country was not – I repeat, not – Ford or Honda.”
“Actually, Little Tikes was in the passing lane. While the two auto giants argued over who sells the most vehicles in America, preschool toy manufacturer Little Tikes has driven away with the lead.”
“In 1995, the Ohio-based company sold more than 840,000 of the child-sized fleet of vehicles.”