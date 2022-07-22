Today in Johnson City History

July 22, 1892: The Comet alerted readers that “Miss Jessie Williams, of Limestone, came to the city last evening on No. 6. There is a young fellow in town that rejoices on that account.”

Limestone is a community in rural Washington County.

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

