July 22, 1892: The Comet alerted readers that “Miss Jessie Williams, of Limestone, came to the city last evening on No. 6. There is a young fellow in town that rejoices on that account.”
Limestone is a community in rural Washington County.
The No. 6 refers to a train.
July 22, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported sad news. “The little five-months-old son of Dr. and Mrs. Geo. H. Gerry died Monday afternoon at 1 o’clock and was buried Tuesday. The little tot had been in feeble health since its birth, but the fond parents and their many friends had hoped that it would ultimately recover. The sorrowing parents have the profound sympathy of all our people.”
The Comet also reported additional details about a death which was initially mentioned in this column on July 1. “Dr. A. C. Hoss, of Jonesboro, has returned from Conway, Ark., where he went to assist in the prosecution of the man Ingram who murdered his brother, John I. Hoss, whose death was mentioned in these columns a couple of weeks ago. Ingram has been indicted for murder in the first degree and is now in jail, bail being refused him. His trial will come off at the January term of court. It is said that evidence produced shows that it was a wilful (sic), malicious, and premeditated murder.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1897.
July 22, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle opined, “Putting off things makes them harder to do but taking off things seems to make it easier for the girls to stand the hot weather.”
“Some houses look as if they needed painting and some girls look as if they could spare the paint to paint them with.”
“You’ll generally find the folks who are so good at keeping money in circulation are not much good at keeping money in the bank.”
“It surely is the rare bird who can decide what he can get is just what he wanted. He is so rare that no one ever has seen him, we guess.”
July 22, 1934: The Johnson City Press reported news with a dateline from Bristol and a date from July 21. Readers learned that “Knocked down by an automobile driven by F.C. (Pete) Swan, as he started across East State street in front of his own hospital, Dr. C.W. Fleenor, 62, was painfully but not seriously injured last night.”
“He was treated in his hospital for a broken leg bone and dislocated shoulder. He showed no evidence of shock and while members of his staff worked over him he directed others where to find necessary equipment and medicine.”
July 22, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Johnson City Kiwanians will have an opportunity to know more about their fellow members through a program to be staged Wednesday by Burney Burleson and Dub Smith, co-chairman for the noon luncheon. The subject will be: ‘How Well Do You Know Your Fellow Kiwanians?’”
July 22, 1953: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported important news in the fight against polio. “A squad of rifle-carrying National guardsmen met an airliner at Tri-Cities Airport Tuesday night to receive a shipment of 196,000 cubic centimeters of gamma globulin for mass inoculation of children in the Bristol area, while another 73,000 CCs of the drug which fights against polio were stored under refrigeration at Elizabethton for the same purpose.”
“Armed guards were placed around the plane carrying the Bristol shipment, which is worth $250,000 while both Carter and Unicoi counties reported new polio victims.”
Two hundred, fifty thousand dollars in 1953 now has the purchasing power of approximately $2,736,000, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
July 22, 1958: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “J.G. McFaddin, 800 Hillrise Blvd., reported yesterday to city police that his beagle dog is missing.”
“A boy’s English bicycle was reported as stolen yesterday by Mrs. Gordon Broyles, 906 Johnson Ave.”
July 22, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that ”The internationally renowned pianist, Lill Kraus, will present her second annual benefit recital for ‘Music in the Mountains’ Friday at 8 p.m. in the First Baptist Church on the town square in Burnsville, N.C.”
“Mme. Kraus has been honorary director and spiritual patroness of this month-long chamber music festival of concerts and workshops since its inception in 1970, and last year gave a standing-room-only audience a unique opportunity to enjoy her artistry in an intimate setting.”
“Her program this year will include two works by Franz Schubert, the Mozart ‘Sonata in E-flat Major (K. 282)’ and ‘Three Rondos on Folk Tunes’ by Bela Bartok with whom she studied in Vienna.”
“Tickets for the benefit may be reserved by mail of by telephoning ‘Music in the Mountains, Burnsville, 704-682-2578.”
Burnsville, North Carolina, is located approximately 51 miles from Johnson City.
July 22, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the weather was in the news, according to the Johnson City Press. Readers learned that “Severe lightning and heavy rains pelted most of Washington County Monday night, causing numerous power outages, downed tree limbs and flooded roads across the area.”
“According to the National Weather Service, the mid-summer storm began moving across the area about 8:30 p.m., tracking northeast through the region at about 15 mph.”
“About three feet of water flooded parts of the downtown area, including the intersection of West Market and Boone streets.”
“Power outages also were reported across the county. Traffic lights at the intersection of State of Franklin Road and Tennessee Street and all along North Roan Street were reportedly out at different times during the storm.”
“There also were several reports of downed tree limbs in the Limestone, Telford and Boones Creek communities.”
“Police dispatchers from Greene, Unicoi and Sullivan counties reported little damage from the storm.”
“Utility crews were working to repair damages lines late Monday.”