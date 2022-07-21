July 21, 1887: The Comet reported “Joe A. Carr, of Bristol, spent a few hours in the city Monday. He has been recuperating at the home of his parents, in this county, after a severe case of flux.”
We now call “flux” dysentery.
July 21, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle informed readers that “The Girl Scouts who are going on the Scout Camp are requested to meet in front of the High School promptly at 10 o’clock Saturday morning. Conveyances will be on hand to take them to camp at that time.”
July 21, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Elizabethton Star reported sad news.
“Asa Reece Stout, Jr., of Butler, World War II veteran, died at St. Elizabeth Hospital Sunday morning of injuries he received when he dived into shallow water while swimming Friday morning.”
“Hospital authorities said that Mr. Stout died of a broken neck and that the fracture had entirely paralyzed him.”
“He served with the Army Air Force during the war and at the time of his death was employed in the spinning room of the North American Rayon Corp.”
“Names of survivors and an account of the funeral appear elsewhere in this issue of The Star.”
Butler is a community in rural Carter County. It is located about 28 miles from Johnson City.
St. Elizabeth Hospital was a forerunner of the Carter County Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
The Elizabethton Star was, and still is, published in Elizabethton. The Johnson City Press-Chronicle was not published on Mondays in 1947. July 21 of 1947 fell on a Monday.
July 21, 1960: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle posed this question as a headline, “Who’s Got the Boom?”
The story reported that “Maybe it was a little late — but when it happened, it BOOMED!”
“The sonic boom promised Johnson City by Col. Robert Aiken, commander of he Tennessee Air National Guard, Knoxville, was due at 2 p.m. yesterday.”
“With the streets lined and heads to the sky, Johnson Citians awaited the thunder-like sound caused when a plane breaks the sound barrier. Nothing came.”
“The switchboard at the Press-Chronicle was swamped with calls asking, ‘Why no boom?’”
“A quick call to the tower of Tri-Cities Airport gave the needed information — the boom missed us. It hit Blountville instead and at an altitude of 37,500 feet. A short time later the Press-Chronicle employees reported the boom had struck Elizabethton at 2:03 p.m., the same time it was heard at Blountville.”
“The P-C called Col. Aiken to report the ‘miss’ and was told he would send another plane over.”
“At 2:10 p.m., we got our boom. It wasn’t particularly loud, similar to advance billing — a dynamite blast 100 yards away — and apparently caused no damage or panic.”
July 21, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle alerted readers to the sad news of a prominent citizen. “Leland King Cardwell, 74, 100 W. Unaka Ave., died in Johnson City Memorial Hospital at 5 a.m. Friday after an extended illness.”
“A native of Johnson City, he was the son of the late Joseph W. and Bessie King Cardwell.”
“Mr. Cardwell was a graduate of the Armour Institute of Technology and had been an architect here since 1924. He belonged to Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church where he had served as steward. Mr. Cardwell was a member emeritus of the American Institute of Architects.”
“He belonged to the Hurstleigh Club, the Johnson City Shrine Club, and was a former member of the Johnson City Rotary Club. He was a member of King’s Mountain Post 24 of the American Legion, and the Johnson City Masonic Lodge 426, F & A M. He was a veteran of World War II having served with the U. S. Army artillery.”
“Survivors include one brother, Maurice W. Cardwell, San Bernardino, Calif., and four cousins, including Mrs. Louise West of Johnson City.”
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
July 21, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in a story with the byline of Press Correspondent Michael Joslin and a dateline from Brevard, N.C., Johnson City Press readers learned that “Enthusiasm makes life a magical experience. Just ask Jim Bob Tinsley, whose enthusiasm has driven him into hard-to-believe encounters and has manifested itself in 10 published books on topics as diverse as sailfish and cowboy songs.”
“From April to October, Jim Bob and his wife, Dottie, can be found in Brevard, where the Jim Bob Tinsley Museum and Research Center gives the public a glimpse into his fascinating life.”
“The skin of a large mountain lion drapes over a case filled with information on the puma, a cat that Jim Bob has written two books about.”
“’This one had killed 14 sheep in one night,’ he said, pointing up at the large hide.”
“His book, The Puma: Legendary Lion of the Americas, published by Texas Western Press in 1987 is the first definitive study of the mountain lion in 45 years. The large, illustrated book presents a scholarly account of the large predator as well as recounting interesting stories about the beast. Jim Bob has also published The Florida Panther, which gives a regional picture of the puma.”
Another article by the same writer and with the same dateline informs readers that “The Jim Bob Tinsley Museum and Research Center houses a diverse array of distinctly American artifacts. From native American, to Southern Appalachian, to Western cowboy exhibits, the museum offers authentic pieces of our national heritage.”
“An authentic mountain still and a locally made rifle from the mid-1800s are part of the Appalachian collection. There is also the work Jim Bob has done on area waterfalls, documenting their history in human terms as well as geological ones.”
Brevard, North Carolina, is located approximately 92 miles from Johnson City.