July 20, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chicago Daily Tribune reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of July 19.
Readers learned that “Thomas B. Turley of Memphis has been appointed to succeed Isham G. Harris in the Senate of the United States. Governor Taylor made the appointment this evening, and the appointee was notified by wire.”
“Thomas B. Turley was born in Memphis, Tenn., April 5, 1845. He enlisted in the first year of the war in the Maynard Rifles Company L., One Hundred and Fifty-fourth Tennessee Regiment. After the war, Mr. Turley passed two years at the University of Virginia, where he was a law student. Since 1869 or 1870 he has been practicing law in this city. He has never held office of any kind. He was married in 1870 to Miss Irene Rayner.”
According to www.loc.gov, The Chicago Daily Tribune was published from 1890 until 1963. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
July 20 1922: A century ago on this day, the Johnson City Chronicle reported to readers, “It was reported yesterday that two neighbors living across the road from each other, along a stream near the city, engaged in a quarrel yesterday, which resulted in the wounding of one of the men by bullet shots in the arm and shoulder. Reports were to the effect that during one of the recent storms, one of the men threw up a small bank of earth to prevent the rising waters from overflowing his garden, and his neighbor claimed that this backed the water on to his garden. Words were passed; followed by the throwing of rocks, and finally the use of firearms. The injured man was brought to this city for treatment, and it is said that his wounds are danger (sic).”
Interestingly, there was not a mention of the names of the parties involved in the alteration.
July 20, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “The Barter Theater committee of the American Legion Auxiliary announced yesterday that the play ‘Payment Deferred,’ will not be given in Johnson City on August 8, as previously scheduled.”
“The play, ‘Years Ago,’ will be substituted on that date. Tickets sold for ‘Payment Deferred,’ will be accepted for admission to the substitute play.”
“The reason for the cancellation is that in booking plays for Elizabethton; the Barter Theater overlooked the Johnson City booking and contracted the play, ‘Payment Deferred,’ for Eliza-bethton, on Tuesday evening, July 22, auxiliary officials said.”
“The committees from Elizabethton and Johnson City have agreed on the substitution in Johnson City.”
“To the holders of season tickets in Johnson City, we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but we feel that the theater-goers of both Johnson City and Elizabethton will have an opportunity of seeing one more play,’ auxiliary committee members said.”
“The committee asks the public’s consideration of these facts and calls attention to the following schedule of Barter plays to be given in Johnson City: ‘Hasty Heart,’ July 31; ‘Years Ago,’ August 8, and ‘12th Night,’ August 21. ‘Payment Deferred,’ will be given in Elizabethton on July 22.”
July 20, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that, “Dr. Robert W. Love, Jr., has been appointed chief of staff at the Veterans Administration Center here.”
“Love, a native of Springfield, Ma., transferred to Mountain Home from Oteen, N. C., where he began his VA career in 1961. He served there as assistant chief of surgery and recently completed comprehensive training in chief of staff functions at Oteen and the VA Hospital in Atlanta, Ga. He succeeds Dr. Harry C. Waggoner, who retired June 30.”
“Love is a graduate of the St. Louis University School of Medicine and served (several indecipherable words). He is a captain in the Naval Reserves.”
“Love is certified in surgery as a diplomate of the American Board of Surgery and became a fellow in the American College of Surgeons in 1963. He presently serves as assistant clinical professor of surgery at the Duke University School of Medicine.”
“He is married to the former Libby Gillotte, Pascagoula, Miss. They are parents of three children, Robert W., III, 8, Curry 6, and Becky 5. The Loves will reside at Mountain Home.”
The Mountain Home campus is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
July 20, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press, in an article with a dateline from Erwin and carrying the byline of Mark Rutledge, informed readers that “The story behind Perry Chapman’s 1931 Model ‘A’ Ford convertible Roadster reads like a Hollywood script. The car promises to be a show stopper at the 37th Southeastern Autorama this Friday and Saturday.”
“Chapman, 76, can hardly remember life without the car. His mother, LeClaire Vinson, was an aspiring Hollywood movie actress when her boyfriend, Henry Hathaway, gave her the car as a pre-engagement gift. She turned Hathaway down, but he let her keep the car.”
“’In that day and age you didn’t marry and have children if you were in the movies,’ said Chapman’s wife, Louise. ‘They remained friends and corresponded over the years. He came to her memorial service when she died in 1979.’”
“Hathaway went on to become a legendary movie director with more than 65 major motion pictures to his credit. Vinson never realized movie success beyond working as an extra or stand-in with bit parts. But she maintained the Hollywood lifestyle and did quite well as a professional photographer after her movie career ended.”
“Throughout her life, LeClaire Vinson refused to let go of two major possessions: Her large mansion in Hollywood’s Rossmoor community and her car. Add to that her love for Henry Hathaway.”
“’I loved Henry with a mute, troubled love,’ she once wrote.”
“As Vinson’s only child, Chapman inherited the car and had it restored in 1981. The Chapmans retired from careers in education and moved to Bristol, Va., several years ago.”
“The car has recently been undergoing some recondition at Model A Mac’s in Unicoi. The Autorama will be the car’s unveiling as a show car, a role consistent with the life of the original owner.”
“’My mother had a natural way of becoming the center of attention whenever she entered a room,’ Chapman said. ‘She was always a performer.’”