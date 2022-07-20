Today in Johnson City History

July 20, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chicago Daily Tribune reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of July 19.

Readers learned that “Thomas B. Turley of Memphis has been appointed to succeed Isham G. Harris in the Senate of the United States. Governor Taylor made the appointment this evening, and the appointee was notified by wire.”

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

