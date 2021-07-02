July 2, 1874: The Herald and Tribune reported news of a tragic accident. “Jeremiah Gibson, a farmer living near Rogersville, was instantly killed one day last week, by a falling tree, while attempting to seek shelter from a storm.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1874.
July 2, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported on the recent activities of the Tennessee Press Association. “The Tennessee Press Association passed through this city on the 24th of June en route to Cloudland Hotel, where was held one of the most enthusiastic meetings in the history of this association. This spot, which is 6,394 feet above sea level, was selected for its coolness, and in order that the press might get as high as possible in this world. As the state line between North Carolina and Tennessee runs through the hotel the mountain dew of two states contributed to the pleasure of the boys.”
“From the porches of the hotel the highest circulation man could see over a territory as large as that covered by his paper. An area of 50,000 square miles is visible from this point and is contributed to by seven states.”
The article continued, “The gathering amounted to 150 newspaper men and women all as happy as if they were just now contemplating entering journalism stead of being veterans, as many of them are.”
“It was a rather arduous task getting up to the hotel, but once there – ‘why, you were just there,” that’s all.’”
“The weather was cloudy most of the time, but the fraternity is noted for getting pleasure out of gloom and sweet out of bitter.”
“The business part of the meeting was opened with prayer by Bishop O.P. Fitzgerald, of the M.E. Church, South, and presided over by President J.E. McGowan, and recorded by Pitkin C. Wright, secretary.”
Cy H. Lyle, who was editor of The Comet, was selected as the vice president for East Tennessee, as therefore served as an officer of the TPA.
The article continued to report, “A good band was present and cheered the pensively inclined. The hotel was in first class condition. The waiters at the table were young ladies, students from the Asheville Normal School.”
“The meeting continued until Saturday and an elegant banquet was given Saturday night.”
“Monday most of the ‘gang’ returned and took sleepers in waiting here to carry them to Richmond.”
“The Western Union Telegraph Company put in a special line with through open connection to Knoxville and Chattanooga, under management of J.M. Creamer, manager of the Knoxville office, assisted by J.W. Mandre, of Chattanooga, and gave the association free transmission of special messages.”
“On the whole it was a rare outing and was enjoyed.”
July 2, 1918: The Rotary Club was in the news reported by the Johnson City Daily Staff.
“Rotarian Edward Brading returned yesterday from the meeting of the International Rotary clubs (sic) in Kansas City. Today at the meeting of the club at the Windsor hotel (sic) he gave a bright report of the big meeting at which over four thousand Rotarians assembled. While the meeting had its lighter side in the shape of entertainments still the weightier matters pertaining to the winning of the war were not overlooked. The meeting was chocked full of big speeches by big men from neighboring counties as well as the United States and the notes sounded did not fall on deaf ears.”
July 2, 1921: Exactly 100 years ago today, The Journal and Tribune, with a Johnson City dateline reported, “Mr. and Mrs. R.S. Smalling left Wednesday afternoon for an extended trip to California. They go as guests of the Pacific Mutual Life Insurance Co., Mr. Smalling having won the trip as a result of selling a large amount of life insurance.”
The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It ceased publication in 1924.
July 2, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Members of the retail division of the Chamber of Commerce voted to ‘hold the line’ on price control and made preliminary plans for the staging of the second Burley Bowl football game and festival.”
July 2, 1971: Fifty years ago today, with a dateline from Washington, D.C., the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Congressman James H. Quillen’s joint resolution calling for the government to construct five new state medical schools received a double not Wednesday from members of the House Committee on Veterans Affairs.”
One of those medical schools mentioned in the article is now the Quillen College of Medicine.
July 2, 1974: In an article that carried the byline of Dan Seaman, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that “Terrell Ponder, 1603 E. Unaka Ave., is the new Johnson City superintendent of schools.”
“In a unanimous action last night, the Johnson City Board of Education voted to elect Ponder to replace C. Howard McCorkle.”
“Ponder began his career here in 1949. He has served as teacher, principal, assistant superintendent and other positions.”
“Superintendent for 18 years, McCorkle retired June 30 after 42 years of service with the city school system.”
July 2, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press paid tribute to Emma Good on their editorial page. “She was Johnson City’s Ethel Merman, our city’s Bette Davis.”
“Emma Good had been a theatrical force in our city for many years, the premier actress in a myriad of productions, from deep drama to light musicals.”
“Death came unexpectedly to Miss Good on Friday at the age of 76. She probably would have said that it wasn’t good theatre.”
“Emma Good, a native of Johnson City, will be remembered primarily for her work in the theater over the years. But she also was active in the community in other ways. She had been executive director of the Appalachian Girl Scout Council until she retired. She had been in the Altrusa Club and she had assisted in United Way campaigns.”
“However, nothing could compare with her work on the stage – or in front of the public. She could take a reading and make it sound as if it came down from on high.”
“Miss Good leaves a host of friends. We join them in mourning her premature passing.”
The Appalachian Girl Scout Council is now known as Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians.