July 2, 1897: Exactly one hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Hustler reported a gruesome bit of news. “Charles Phillips, a brakeman, aged 23, was killed in the railroad yards at Johnson City, Tenn., his body being ground to pieces under the cars.”
According to www.loc.gov, The Hustler was published in Madisonville, Kentucky, from 1893 until 1912. Madisonville is about 387 miles from Johnson City.
Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
July 2, 1922: A century ago on this date, The Sunday Chronicle remarked to readers, “Tomorrow, July 3, the Chronicle will be just one year old. Looking back over this first year we are overwhelmed by the cordialit yof (sic) the folks in this community and surrounding country whose loyal support has made our continued growth possible. To say that we are grateful is only the feeble attempt to express with words a burning thought.”
“But there is a way in which we are able to show our gratitude and that we are endeavoring every day to do. We feel that our readers deserve the best newspaper we can give them, it must be, so far as it is possible for us to make it so, their newspaper. Therefore, it is the desire of every member of the Chronicle organization, in calling attention to this newspaper’s first birthday, to pledge to folks who have made our rather unusually rapid growth possible, a continued allegiance to their wants and needs.”
The article was signed, “The Chronicle.”
The Sunday Chronicle was published as the Johnson City Chronicle on other days of the week.
July 2, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “A Jonesboro resident, Robert Mottern, employee of the Coin Automatic Music Company of Johnson City, didn’t wait for officers when he discovered a stranger making off with his employer’s truck Monday night, but nabbed the man and took him to the county jail, according to sheriff Luke M. Warrick.”
“According to the sheriff, Mottern was en route home when he saw a truck belonging to his firm, owned by South Dixon, in front of him. He hauled up beside the truck and discovered a stranger, who got wise to Mottern and speeded up. Mottern trailed him and wrecked the truck in order to get the man, listed as Woodrow W. Scurlock, 31, of Carthage.”
“Scurlock, the sheriff said, ‘had done some time on similar offenses in Asheville, N.C. and Carthage.’ He will be given a hearing at 10 a.m. today before Magistrate M. E. Tipton.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1947.
Carthage, Tennessee, is located approximately 240 miles from Johnson City.
July 2, 1972: Fifty years ago today, in an article datelined Elizabethton, and carrying the byline of Kay Wilkins, Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers learned much about an historic Elizabethton landmark in the form of the Lynnwood Hotel. It was “The end of an era….”
“In its day, the Lynnwood Hotel, or the old Governor Taylor Hotel, was southern living. Many persons recall the elegance of beautiful ballroom parties, while others remember the hotel for political life.”
“Any major candidate who has ever visited Elizabethton has spoken from its front porch.”
“But the glamourous days of this landmark diminished years ago; in more recent years the hotel has been home to many older citizens and bachelors.”
“The structure is now being demolished by the Elizabethton Housing Authority in its urban renewal project. The entire furnishings will be sold at auction 10 a.m. Saturday, July 8 by Lawrence Range.”
“Much interest has been created for this sale where items as remembrances of bygone days — whether it be some original crockery from the old kitchen, an antiquated rocker, or just a souvenir hotel room key — will be offered.”
“‘One thing for sure,’ Range surmised in anticipation of the auction, ‘we’re going to have a lot of fun!’”
“He has spent considerable time preparing for the sale, and is rummaging through the vast building, has salvaged some items which should have antique value due to the age and history of the once famous hotel.”
“There are approximately 40 rooms of furniture to be sold, some ancient looking lobby furniture (desk clerk registry, lobby desk, etc.) old rockers, brentwood chairs, a number of desks and lamps, mirrors, pictures with aged frames, numerous beds, chest of drawers and wardrobes.”
“David Ornduff, director of the Elizabethton Housing Authority, has also given Range permission to auction the beautiful half-oval balcony bannister.”
“Of great interest should be the pair of original cast iron lamp posts used at the front entrance. And in the same design are also four hanging lanterns on the front porch.”
“One original wooden medicine chest with French beveled glass was found. There are brass-tipped coat racks, original captain’s chairs, some unusual light globes of frosted glass decorated in pastel colors, a library table and the old upright grand piano which has been used for many memorable occasions.”
“After the sale, the EHA will soon begin demolishing the building.”
“The addition to the Lynnwood, which consists of the cafeteria, offices and other rooms, is not included in the urban renewal project.”
“George Papantoniou, the new owner, has plans for expanding upward, construction a ‘top of the town’ dining view of the famous Covered Bridge.”
July 2, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Jeff Keeling, Johnson City press readers learned that “A series of mudslides Tuesday in the Great Smoky Mountains may test the carrying capacity of the highway linking Johnson City to Asheville, N. C., over the next several days.”
“ ‘It’ll be important for everyone to be patient with each other,’ Bruce Lindsey, East Tennessee AAA’s director of public affairs said Tuesday afternoon from Knoxville.”
“ ‘The people on the detour are going to be tired, frustrated and perhaps a little bit upset by the time they get to Johnson City at having to go that far out of their way,’ Lindsey said.”
“Heavy rains sent tons of mud and boulders down slopes lining both sides of the Pigeon River Gorge about 3:45 a m. Tuesday, injuring five people and blocking traffic on interstate 40 in both directions. The slides occurred about one mile south of the Tennessee line in Haywood County, N. C.”