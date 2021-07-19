July 19, 1867: The East Tennessee Union Flag reported, “The weather for the past two weeks has been hot and dry. Gardens parched up, and the corn blades are twisted into rolls. Every body (sic) complaining of the sweltering heat. A good rain would be gratefully received by all, and make thousands of bushels of corn in our valley.”
The East Tennessee Union Flag was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way, as well as being spelled Jonesboro in 1867.
July 19, 1888: The Comet penned these wise words, which we would do well to emulate over a century later: “Beware of pets that bite us.”
“Never resent publicly a lack of courtesy.”
“Never rejoice, but when thou has done well.”
“Never be in a hurry, but always be in haste.”
“Never take the harsher way when love will do the deed.”
“No man ever yet failed who had confidence in himself.”
“Silence never shows itself to so great advantage as when it is the repel to calamity and defamation.”
“Speaking too much is a sign of vanity.”
“The art of exalting loveliness and giving greatness to little things is one of the noblest functions of genius.”
July 19, 1891: According to The Comet, “The only and original Joe P. Summers made a flying visit to Allentown Friday.”
Former Judge Lynn Brown reports that what was Allentown is now a part of present-day Hampton, which is located on the Doe River in Carter County.
July 19, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported news about several sad events. “Herbert Hyder, nine year old son of C.B. Hyder, residing at Oak Grove, was seriously injured yesterday when a tree fell on him rendering him unconscious. Today his condition is considered no better.”
“Mr. Settle on Boone’s Creek, has buried three of his children, with the Flux.”
“Hon. and Mrs. Geo. W. Hardin returned yesterday from New York City wearing a two day disappointment on their countenances. They report supreme war activities in the Eastern tier of States, all bending their energies toward winning the war.”
Today Boone’s Creek is spelled Boones Creek.
The flux is now known as amoebic dysentery.
July 19, 1921: One hundred years ago today, the Chattanooga Daily Times, with a dateline from Johnson City, reported, “Gov. A.A. Taylor authorized issuance of the highest reward possible for the apprehension of John Green, who is charged with killing Bob Houston yesterday at Watauga, Tenn. Green is described as follows: Height, 5 feet, 11 inches; sandy-hair; blue eyes, sharp features, weight between 150 and 160, said to be drug addict.”
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
July 19, 1934: The Johnson City Daily-Staff brought news of several area residents. “Miss Ella Ross, principal of West Side school (sic), who has been studying at Duke University, Durham, N.C., this summer will motor to Johnson City Thursday to spend the weekend as the guest of her family, Lamont street (sic).”
“Miss Cleo Fisher will leave for Durham N.C., where she will study at Duke University for six weeks.”
“Lt. J. Clyde Smith, 313 West Pine street (sic), of the CC camp (sic) No. 1460, Smokey Mountains, spent last week in Johnson City on business.”
“Mrs. John Dungan is ill at her home, 107 East Holston avenue (sic).”
“Mrs. D.C. Keller and small daughter, Grace, are in Baltimore for several weeks. During the absence of their mother, Misses Mary Martha and Helen Keller will remain with relatives in Virginia.”
July 19, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news of an upcoming tour of Tennessee farms. “Washington county (sic) farm leaders, numbering about 25, are all set for a week’s tour of Tennessee in an effort to gain a bird’s eye view of Tennessee agriculture. The party will leave Jonesboro at 8 a.m., Monday, returning Sunday night, July 26.”
“The tour, sponsored by the Leesburg Community Club – first place prize winner in the East Tennessee rural improvement contest last year – in cooperation with the county Extension Service, will cover more than 1300 miles.”
“The schedule outlined will cover practically every major type of farming in the state. The delegation will visit scores of points, including the homestead project at Crossville, farms and houses in the phosphate soil area of the Central basin, phosphate mines near Columbia, high analysis fertilizer plants at Muscle Shoals, the cotton country and the people, the dark fired tobacco farms and homes, and Middle Tennessee improvement contest winners.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1946.
July 19, 1959: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, the “Washington County Election Commission has been asked to call a special election to set up a seven-member charter commission for Johnson City.”
July 19, 1969: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported on the water situation in the city. With an article carrying the byline of John Ross, readers learned, “The Tennessee Inspection Bureau has informed Johnson City that water levels must be maintained in city reservoirs or city residents may face a jump in fire insurance rates.”
“A telegram received yesterday by City Manager James Mosier from the bureau said, ‘Absolutely essential that you take any and all steps necessary to preserve previously agreed upon water supply for fire prevention purposes.’”
“Mosier said a major fire at this critical time could be disastrous. He suggests that all businesses and industries which could afford to do so to put on a night watchman after the firms are closed to ensure that no major fires break out.”
“City reservoirs are holding barely enough water to fight a major fire, Mosier said, and other sources of water are being sought.”
July 19, 1971: Fifty years ago today, a recent rain was front-page news in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. “Considerably cloudy skies, mild temperatures with showers and thundershowers, some locally heavy, make up the weather picture today and tonight.”
“The high today should be near 90, the low tonight 66.”
“Tomorrow should be cloudy with showers ending in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a high of from 80 to 84 in the afternoon.”
“The record high for this date was 93 in 1970, the record low 56 in 1967,”
“Johnson City was thoroughly doused early with some of these showers. A heavy rain started about 9:30 a.m.”
“Several creeks in the northern portion of the city left their banks. A meandering stream which goes under Mountcastle Drive was across the street.”
July 19, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press printed a letter that Ruth Hawk had written. Mrs. Hawk’s letter to the editor said, in part, “I want to thank you for the publicity that you have given to the American Legion Auxiliary this past year.”
The letter continued, “The community has been made award of our programs in the Local and State Department of Tennessee. Our activities have been designed to carry out the parts of The American Legion’s program which can best be accomplished by the work of women.”
“I am very appreciative of your help. Without such practice the community would not have been as well informed.”