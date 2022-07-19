July 19, 1891: The Comet informed readers that “Hotel Carnegie will not be opened quite as soon as was announced. Mr. Farr was expected last evening, however. Some of the cooks and servants have already arrived and are ready to go to work. As soon as Mr Farr gets here they will begin to arrange for the opening.”
July 19, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Commercial Appeal alerted readers with news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date from July 18. “The several delegations here to work in the interest of their choice for senator, left today on the noon train without having been given any tip by the governor, who is still silent. The governor said today that in all probability he would reach the matter tomorrow and name the choice. It has looked all week like Turley would be the man, but on the eve of appointment the guessers are at sea. It has been a hard struggle for the governor, but he has weighed the matter carefully and will make no mistake.”
The Commercial Appeal was, and still is, a newspaper published in Memphis. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897, but The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
July 19, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported, “No trace has as yet been found of the person or persons who broke into and robbed the Square Drug Company on Sunday evening, or early Monday morning. The sum of $173 in cash was taken from a locked box in the rear of the store, after entrance had been gained through an upper room, and down through a trap door, reached by a ladder. The door of the upper stock room had been broken open.”
“Police have been working on the case since that time, but have as yet located no tangible clues.”
One hundred and seventy-three dollars in 1922 now has the approximate purchasing power of $3,050, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
July 19, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that “Hobert Wilhoit, Limestone, reported to the hospital after taking an over-dose of headache powders. He was treated and released.”
“Charlie Milhorn, Boones Creek, received treatment for cuts on his right forearm.”
“Garry Jackson, Market street (sic), was released after an examination for injuries he received when hit by a car.”
“The Army recruiting station reported a tire stolen or lost. The tire was marked ‘military.’”
“Hilden Britt, Union street, Erwin, reported a camera lost or stolen from his car.”
July 19, 1967: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported to readers that “Three abandoned bicycles are being held for the owners by the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff Uel Hartman said yesterday.”
“’The bicycles will be returned to their rightful owners if they will come into the Sheriff’s office end give proper identification,’ he said.”
July 19, 1972: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle alerted readers that Mrs. Oma Laws Patterson, 86, Marion, N. C., died in a Marion Hospital Saturday morning.”
“A native of Red Hill, N. C., Mrs. Patterson was a former resident of Johnson City. She was the sister-in-law of W. M. Patterson, 1611 Cherokee Road, and Mrs. John Dale, 903 Henry St. She was a member of the Baptist Church.”
“She is survived by 236 direct descendants, including three sons, six daughters, 37 grandchildren, 122 great-grandchildren and 68 great-great grandchildren.”
Marion, North Carolina is about 64 miles from Johnson City.
Red Hill, North Carolina is located approximately 31 miles from Johnson City.
July 19, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article carrying the byline of Joe Ledford and a dateline from Elizabethton, the Johnson City Press reported, “A schoolyard tree that has been a place for children to play for generations is now new and improved.”
“An Osage orange behind Harold McCormick Elementary School is now surrounded and penetrated by ramps and bridges, forts and towers.”
“The construction of play equipment, still in progress, is attracting a lot of attention, according to Principal Peggy Willocks.”
“She and a teacher, Mar Carter, were talking one day about how to create a stimulating playground. ‘We wanted to do something really unique.’”
“They found their thoughts returning to the tree. ‘The kids just love to play on that tree,’ Willocks said.”
“She consulted Reedy and Sykes Architects here and soon the idea became a blueprint.”
“Workers from the Carter County Work Camp, Roan Mountain, are putting the finishing touches on the playground before school begins in August.”
“Already there is a boat, an amphitheater, some cascading platforms, a ladder made of tires, and a fort.”
“Now inmates are building a swinging bridge, a clock tower, a ramp, and a tunnel that will lead children through the multiple trunks of the tree.”
“As the project developed, the identity of the tree came into question. A PTA history shows an entry about a Founders Day program in 1928, during which a Mrs. Williams of Gateway Gardens in Johnson City presented a cedar of Lebanon to be planted at the school.”
“Perhaps the tree in the playground is the one mentioned in the PTA minutes, but if so it was misidentified. Experts at the University of Tennessee determined it to be an Osage orange.”
“Whatever. The children don’t much care about the species, they just want to play.”
“Haskel Laws, a correctional officer who supervises the workers, said neighborhood kids scramble about the tree most afternoons when the inmates are finished.”
“When the board was delivered to the work site, it was left near the tree until it could be set into place. The next morning, Laws said, it was at the bottom of the hill behind the school.”
“Willocks said several people have come to the school to get a look at the unique playground and the reaction is always positive.”
“When it’s not a fort or a bridge, the area serves as a place to have science or drama lessons.”
“Willocks said the PTA is the major sponsor of the playground. The school’s self-supporting after-school program has also supplied resources.”