July 18, 1897: The St. Louis Daily Globe-Democrat reported with a dateline from Johnson City, and a date of July 17, “Gov. Taylor will not announce the senatorial appointment till Monday. This delay was occasioned by the presence of two visiting delegations here this evening. One came from Nashville in behalf of McMillin and the other was from Memphis in favor of Judge Turley. The Governor heard them both, but declines to make known his decision.”
The St. Louis Daily Globe-Democrat ceased publication in 1986; it was a newspaper published in St. Louis, Missouri. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; The Comet was a weekly publication.
July 18, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported several news items about area residents. “Misses Eleanor Richards and Eleanor Strain motored from Bristol and spent Sunday here.”
“Friends will be glad to know that little Miss Nell Harrell who has been ill for several days is much better.”
“Misses Margaret and Bowens Schlesinger and Miss Madge McLender of Erwin, leave Saturday for a trip to New York, Washington and Niagara.”
“Mr. Odens Miller and Mr. Harry Branch of Bristol were in the city Monday on business.”
“Miss Martha Wheatley has returned to her home in Bristol after a visit with Miss Myrtle Schleger at her home on Holston avenue.”
“Mrs. J. Polk Wolfe has as her house guest Mrs. Tierney Long, of Clintwood, Va.”
“Miss Fannie McClain arrives tonight from Sweetwater, Tenn., to be the guest of Miss Elizabeth Goode on Myrtle avenue.”
“Miss Martha Mahoney returned last night from Middlesboro, Ky., where for the past two weeks she has been the guest of friends.”
“Miss Mary Gump, who during the past winter has been taking a course (indecipherable) in one of the large Boston conservatories, but who for several weeks was a member of a camp at Enfield, N. H., has returned to her home here for the remainder of the summer.”
“Mr. C. L. Taylor and family are visiting in Madisonville, Tenn.”
“Miss Louise Minnick leaves Saturday for Madisonville, Tenn., to spend her vacation.”
“Born to Mr. and Mrs. Hal Cooper at a hospital in Elizabethton, twin girls.”
“Mrs. Ben Gor and son, Charles, of Bristol are the guests of Mrs. Sam Sells on Watauga avenue (sic).”
“Judge S. C. Williams, Dean of Lamar School of Law, Emory University, Atlanta, Ga., is a prominent visitor in the city.”
“Miss Margie and Florrie Robertson of Bristol arrived yesterday to be the house-guests of Miss Margaret Sells on Unaka avenue. Misses Robertson and Miss Kathleen Wood of Bristol will be honorees at a party to be given at the Country Club this evening by Miss Sells, Messers William Sells, Billy and Clarke Carpenter.”
“Miss Iva Williams has returned from Greeneville, where she underwent an operation at Dr. Fox’s Hospital.”
Mr. J. C. Donnelly, of Mountain City, was a prominent visitor in the city yesterday.”
“Misses Mable Lloyd, Billie Campbell, of Greeneville and Mrs. Jesse Martin spent Sunday at Camp Boone.”
“Misses Beulah and Reta Martin returned Monday from a delightful house party at Camp Boon where they have been the guest of Mr. and Mrs. E. R. Bayless.”
Clintwood, Virginia is located about 93 miles from Johnson City.
Sweetwater, Tennessee is approximately 150 miles from Johnson City.
Middlesboro, Kentucky is about 112 miles from Johnson City.
Madisonville, Tennessee is located about 162 miles from Johnson City.
Mountain City is located in Johnson County and is about 44 miles from Johnson City.
July 18, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news of several recent hospital emergencies. Among the emergencies were the following: “Katherine Hartsook, 315 Fall street, was released after treatment for head injuries received when she fell from a bicycle.”
“Grover Maupin, Shenandoah Heights, was released after a splinter was removed from the back of his right hand.”
“I. C. Murchman, Fordtown, reported for treatment after the end of a finger was amputated. The accident occurred at a saw mill where Murchman works.”
“Arthur Burleson, auto mechanic of route 5, city, received a sprained left knee yesterday while at work. He was treated at Appalachian Hospital and later released.”
Another emergency pertained to a fire. “Truck No. 4 answered a call to the 400 block of Market street where an electric line had fallen from its pole into the street. The fireman left when Johnson City Power Board repairmen appeared.”
Fordtown is a community in rural Sullivan County.
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
July 18, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported several incidents that had happened to area residents. “A two-car accident at the intersection of Sunset Drive and Sunday Road Monday saw one person charged and another slightly injured. Jill Henderson, 8, 2104 Greenbrier Circle, sustained an injury to her nose and was treated at Memorial Hospital. Lois Garland, 2402 Rambling Rd., was charged with failure to yield by Officer Buzz Martin, According to Martin, Mrs. Garland was traveling north on Sundale and failed to stop for a stop sign, striking a vehicle driven by Winnie G. Ledford, 905 Crocus. The Ledford car was traveling west on Sunset and the Henderson girl was a passenger.”
“John L. Hopson, 19, 811 Baker St., was arrested by city police Monday around 11:30 a.m. on a charge of petty larceny. He is being held in city jail on a state warrant. Officers Tom Correll and Eddie Baldwin and Sgt. Edward Friesland made the arrest. No trial has been scheduled as yet.”
“Darrell Percell, 823 Kentucky St., reported to police Sunday that a bicycle had been stolen from 819 Exum Parkway where the bike had been parked. According to the report, the bike was of the English racer type. The theft report was investigated by Officer Joe Campbell.”
Exum Parkway is now known as John Exum Parkway.