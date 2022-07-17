July 17, 1890: The Comet reported several interesting short news articles regarding area residents. “T. P. Baxter came back from Nashville yesterday.”
“R. H. Dungan came over from Jonesboro Monday.”
“Gen. J. T. Wilder left yesterday for Chattanooga.”
“Mrs. J. M. Smith, of Bristol, is in the city today.”
“Miss Magge Bridges, of Athens, is visiting Mrs. C. K, Lide.”
“W. P. Dungan and L. H. Rhudy returned today from Nashville.”
“Mrs. R. J. Rankin, of Knoxville, is visiting relatives in the city.”
“Mrs. T. D. Ferguson returned to the city from Greene county Saturday.”
“Miss Nellie Brownlow, of Jonesboro, visited friends in the city Monday.”
“The Misses Osborne, of Knoxville, are visiting Miss Ida Simcox.”
“Misses Lucy and Annie Bowman, of Knoxville, are visiting Mrs. Will Degroat.”
“Joe A. Caldwell has moved his family to Austin’s Springs for the summer.”
“Dr. Waller, well known to many of our people died of flux in Ashe county (sic) N. C. last week.”
“Martin Gump returned today from a trip to Colorado. He has been visiting home folks and living high.”
“Rev. D. P. Chuckley has accepted a call to Bristol and moved his family there last Saturday.”
“W. A. Dickinson was called to Elk Park yesterday by the illness of his wife, who is summering there.”
“Register A. M. Stuart and two daughters came over from Jonesboro Monday and spent the time between trains shopping.”
“W. J. Graham will build a residence on Chestnut street, between Roan and Spring streets. Plans are now being drawn.”
“George R. Brown had a partial sun stroke Monday and fell from his buggy on Watauga avenue near Elm street. He is improving.”
“Isaac Harr, Esq., of this city, was honored with a place on the committee on platform and resolutions from the First district, and Col. W. P. Dungan, of Carter county, was the First district representative on organization.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1890.
Austin’s Springs is now known as Austin Springs and is located near Johnson City.
We now call “flux” dysentery and is treated with antibiotics.
Ashe County, North Carolina, is about 75 miles from Johnson City.
Elk Park, North Carolina, is about 30 miles from Johnson City.
July 17, 1897: The Knoxville Sentinel carried news with a Johnson City byline. Readers learned that “The situation with regard to the senatorial appointment is about the same, with Gov. Taylor very much inclined towards T. H. Turley of Memphis. However, there is a McMilian delegation on the way here, and the governor will in all probability not make any decision until after he has (indecipherable) this delegation which will arrive at 2:21 p.m.”
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897. The Comet was published every week.
July 17, 1922: A century ago today, The Journal and Tribune published an article with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of July 16. The article related, “Four cases were listed in the circuit court yesterday at Jonesboro. Jim Anderson was sentenced to 10 years in the penitentiary for manslaughter. Paul Moody was found guilty of non support and remanded for sentence. Minor cases were heard and dismissed. The court adjourned yesterday but reopens this morning.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1922.
The Journal and Tribune were published in Knoxville. It is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. The Johnson City Chronicle did not publish a newspaper on Mondays in 1922. July 17 of 1922 fell upon a Monday.
July 17, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Zeph McLeod Bowman, daughter of Mr, and Mrs. Adam Bowman of 1110 Southwest avenue, has been accepted by the Ward-Belmont School for girls in Nashville for the years 1947-48.”
“Miss Bowman, who was graduated from Science Hill High School last spring, will enter the college freshman class at Ward-Belmont September 9.”
July 17, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published an interesting letter in the “Polly’s Pointers” column. Readers read:
“Dear Polly:”
“My Pointer saves money on stationery as well as giving grandma and grandpa a treat. Our oldest child is in kindergarten and his grandparents live very far away. When I write letters to them they are written on the backs of papers our son brings home from school. His grandparents are tickled to be able to see what he does in kindergarten.”
“We also learned at our child’s preschool how to make blocks using old milk cartons. Cut off the tops and push two cartons together to make one block.”
The letter was signed, “Mrs. L. M.”
Polly’s Pointers was a popular column that published household hacks, as well as pet peeves.
July 17, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported a news item with the byline of Jeff Keeling, a Press staff writer. “Columbia/HCA Healthcare Corp. on Wednesday named Eric Deaton, a Johnson City native, as the new chief executive officer and administrator of North Side Hospital.”
“Deaton, who replaces John Crysel and will begin his new job Aug. 11, has worked in the Columbia system for 10 years.”
“He current serves as chief operating officer for Columbia Redmond Regional Medical Center, a 201-bed hospital in Rome, Ga. Deaton has been overseeing a $31 million expansion project at Redmond, where he directs several hospital departments, including cardiology, surgery, respiratory therapy, radiology, quality resources and rehabilitation.”
“Deaton, 35, is a Milligan College graduate with a master’s in business administration from Bristol University. He said in a statement that he is ‘very glad’ to be coming to work at North Side.”
Milligan College is now Milligan University.
Bristol University has been closed for several years.