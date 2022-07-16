July 16, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, readers of The Knoxville Sentinel read news with a dateline from Johnson City, and a date of July 16 at 2 p.m.: “As yet there is no decision in the senatorial appointment. The telegrams coming in from all over West Tennessee are unanimous for Judge Turley. Without any direct authority from Governor Taylor the impression is gaining ground that Judge Turley will be the successful man.”
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897. The Comet was published every week.
July 16, 1917: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “A deal was consummated Saturday whereby the Ferguson Drug Company takes over the Bon Marche, belonging to Frank Threatt and others at the corner of Main and Roan streets.”
“The Ferguson Drug Company started in business at the corner of Main and Buffalo streets a little over six months ago, and since the start, under the progressive management of J.J. Ferguson has scored a tremendous success.”
“The entire drug stock will be moved into the store room tonight.”
“The new quarters will afford it ample opportunity for an expansion of the business.”
July 16, 1922: A century ago today, The Sunday Chronicle reported, “A motorist complained strongly yesterday of the condition of South Roan street, at the point where the paved street joins the highway; stating that the place was constantly wet and muddy, due to a leak in the city water main which passes near there. It is said that a valve is leaking, and that some citizens in that vicinity, or who pass frequently over the road, have made complaints to the city authorities.”
‘Motorists and others coming over the road state that the road is never dry, and a section of it being in a cut, has no drainage. The highway from that point to the Carter County line was re-graded some months ago, in preparation for building the Washington County link of the Memphis-to-Bristol highway; and this resulted in removing a great part of the macadam, which has not yet been replaced. The constant travel has put the roadbed in almost impassable condition, and the mud from the undrained constantly wet spot has added to the inconvenience.”
The Sunday Chronicle was published as the Johnson City Chronicle on other days of the week.
July 16, 1934: The Elizabethton Star reported news with a dateline from Camp Osceola, Boy Scout Camp. The camp was “located eight miles east of Bristol, has closed a busy and active week of work.”
“From the sound of reveille in the morning until the blowing of taps at 9:30 in the evening, each and every scout is busy with tests, swimming, and all of the accoutrements that make up a successful Boy Scout program. After reveille, the boys get up and go to breakfast. Immediately following the first meal of the day, the scouts clean up their cabins for inspection. Two hours of instruction on scout tests follow with swimming holding the main center of interest immediately prior to dinner. Rest hour follows dinner and then the boys engage in different games until the evening swim. Supper follows swimming and the scouts are then busy with handicraft projects until camp-fire.”
“Thirty boys registered for the first week of camp and many more are expected for the second session. Kingsport, Clinchport, Bristol, Saltville, Emory, Roanoke and the State of Florida are some sections represented at the camp this week.”
“Each of the five cabins has a tribal emblem that is guarded closely. Each emblem has changed hands many times during the past week as the boys have made ‘raids’ on ‘enemy’ cabins.”
July 16, 1947: Seventy-five years ago on this day, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers of several recent events that had taken place. “T. L. Arwood reported a license tag had been stolen from a King’s, Incorporated, truck.”
“Police answered a call at 211 East Watauga Avenue, and found a screen removed and window raised. Nothing was reported to be missing from the home.”
“Police investigated an accident at 91 East Main Street at 4:45 p.m., when Junior Mackley, 7, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Mackley, was hit by a car driven by Jean Francis Groves, 801 North Main Street, Elizabethton. The child had been taken to a hospital for treatment for a fractured leg when the police arrived.”
“Police investigated a wreck at the corner of Roan Street and Watauga Avenue at noon Monday when D. Cash, 402 West Pine Street, was in collision with R. T. Lewis, Telford. Both cars were damaged in the rear.”
“Guy Salters, Sophie Salters, and Donnie Bowman were cited for allowing their dogs to run at large. Fines were suspended on condition they keep the dogs up or else get rid of them.”
“W. H. Dunn, 7, son of Mr. and Mrs. Walker Dunn, Piney Flats, was released after treatment for lacerations on his right knee.”
July 16, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news with a dateline from Milwaukee, Wis., via the Associated Press. “When Hugh Malo of Milwaukee saw a service station selling gasoline for 22.9 cents a gallon, he drove in and said, ‘Fill it up.’”
“It took eight hours to pump 7,000 gallons of regular into Malo’s tank truck.”’
“Malo, president of an independent oil company, said the 22.9 cents per gallon price that a competing major-brand station featured during the latest round in a continuing price war was less than the 23.75 cent per gallon he was paying wholesale from another major supplier.”
“After the sale Tuesday, the station raised its price to 23 cents. Malo’s two stations were selling regular for 24.9.”
“’It may seem funny to you,’ he said after paying the $1,600 bill, ‘but it’s dollars to me.’”
According to www.in2013dollars, 22.9 cents in 1972 is now worth about $1.61. Using the same source, $1,600 dollars in 1972 now has a current value of about $11,188.
July 16, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press published a letter complimenting the Johnson City Symphony Youth Orchestra. It read:
“Editor:”
“I would like to thank Tim and Kim Barrett for their work with the Johnson City Symphony Youth Orchestra these past three years.”
“I have enjoyed listening and watching the steady progress of the Youth Orchestra under their direction. The children have developed a level of performance and playing that is wonderful to witness.”
“Congratulations to the Barretts on a job well done.”
The letter was signed by Deborah Soike, a resident of Jonesborough.