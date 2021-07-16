July 16, 1885: The Comet printed several interesting stories. One of these was “Our Republican friend, Capt. W.A. Nelson, of Carter county (sic), renews his subscription to The Comet and modestly advises us to stick to the truth as close as possible. We intend to do that, Captain, even if it should be at the expense of your not liking the paper so well.”
Another article informed readers “R.L. Paton, Superintendent of Public Instruction, for Washington county (sic) has promised to contribute a series of short articles on educational matters for The Comet. He will have something to say of interest to the school directors of the county and advises them to subscribe for this paper.”
Readers were saddened to learn “Mrs. Jon. W. Eakin, nee Miss Mollie Patton, died at her fathers (sic) residence in Jonesboro, last Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m. She had only been married a short time and leaves a kind husband and a host of sympathizing friends who mourn her loss.”
“A festival will be given on the night of July 23 at Jobe’s Opera House, the object of which is to raise funds to include the grounds of Science Hill Institute and made a walk from main (sic) street (sic) to the school grounds. We hope that all the friends of Education in this community will give the enterprise a liberal patronage, as this is a much needed improvement and one that will add greatly to the beauty of our city.”
“We were shown this week a fine specimen of beardless barley, by Mr. G.E. Swadley, of Unicoi county (sic). Mr. Swadley is the first to introduce this remarkable grain in East Tennessee and deserves great credit, for it is sure to prove a useful addition to the farm products of our country. We publish, in another column, a communication more fully describing this grain by himself, which should be read by all interested.”
“Capt. Joe Hale enlivened the regions around Johnson City last Tuesday night with a fox chase. A pet fox was led around town and then about a dozen hounds were put on the trail. We learn that the Captain is very much agitated over the idea that when Jonesboro extends corporate limits so as to include Johnson City, an ordinance will be passed against fox chasing. He is therefor against annexation.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1885.
July 16, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported “The Watauga Boom and Lumber co. (sic) caught 8000 logs last Wednesday and Thursday. The boom held firmly, although there was a clear rise of eight feet on the gauge.”
July 16, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff carried news about several area residents.
“Alfred Carr went to Bristol today to enlist in the Navy.”
“Mrs. Allen Harris and son Allen, Jr., returned yesterday from a delightful (sic) of several weeks visit with her mother Mrs. M.W. Stanley in California.”
“T.P. Summers is here for a few days visiting the Summers family in the Southwest Addition. Mr. Summers is cashier of the Bank of Rogersville.”
“Mr. and Mrs. George W. Hardin left yesterday afternoon for New York City for a few days stay.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Louis Gump returned yesterday from a fortnight spent in Detroit and other mid-western cities.”
July 16, 1921: A century ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported, “From many viewpoints we see substantial indications of returning prosperity. One of these is seen in increased buying of expensive soda fountain equipment. Sanford, Chamberlain and Albers Co. during the present week sold two handsome soda fountains, one here in the city, the other gone to Johnson City to adorn what is to be one of the most attractive drug stores in East Tennessee.”
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
July 16, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Attorney General Dayton Phillips and Attorney General Joseph Wolfenbarger debated the issues of their campaign for the Republican nomination for congressman from the First Congressional District in Dandridge yesterday at the opening session of a circuit court in Jefferson county (sic).”
“A large crowd heard the two candidates outline their platform.”
July 16, 1971: A half century ago today, Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers chuckled about a headline-making rat. Carrying the byline of Henry Samples, readers learned, “Super Rat, that dastardly villain, has returned.”
“Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies said yesterday the rat has been seen running rampant through their office again – with two offsprings on his heels, or feet.”
“’He’s back,’ one deputy said, ‘with two prodigal sons.’”
“Super Rat first began tormenting the deputies last fall when the furry beast chewed several electrical cords in half.”
“The officers, accustomed to tracking down desperadoes and other shady characters, thought the task of eliminating Super Rat would be simple.”
“They sprinkled rat poison, set traps and one deputy even promised to shoot the little rodent upon sight, no questions asked.”
“But Super Rat prevailed, prudently keeping quiet during the winter and now he’s back, apparently with his family.”
“’I don’t know what we’re going to do,’ a deputy moaned yesterday, ‘this thing’s got us all tore up.’”
“Obviously those deputies aren’t going to get any peace of mind until that furry critter is put behind bars.”
“’The only problem is,’ a deputy said, ‘we don’t know what to charge him with. And,’ he continued, ‘we may have to call in the juvenile authorities now that that little rascal has some young ‘uns.’”
“Deputies aren’t making any on-the-record comments but it wouldn’t be surprising if they start dusting Super Rat’s fingerprints, or whatever Super Rat may leave behind.”
“One thing is certain. Super Rat will be in trouble when and if apprehended.”
“’When we catch him it’s just going to be awful,’ one deputy promised.”
“Can Super Rat prevail? Or will he fall into the deputies’ traps.”
“We don’t want to take sides, so we’ll wish both parties the best.”
“To the deputies: Hang in there, fellows. That rascal ain’t that tough.”
“And to Super Rat we say: Watch it. They may try to head you off – at the cheese pass.”
July 16, 1996: Exciting news for the James H. Quillen College of Medicine was in the offing on the front page of the Johnson City Press. With the byline of Robert Houk, readers learned that “A large brick sign marking the future home of East Tennessee State University’s James H. Quillen College of Medicine on the grounds of the Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Mountain Home is already there.”
“Now, state and federal officials are looking for complete funding of a $47 million project to move all of the 22-year-old medical school’s operations to the VA grounds. On Monday, area health and education leaders huddled under a rain-soaked tent within eyesight of the sign to pay homage to the retiring congressman they say has been instrumental in both the creation and continued success of the medical school.”
Forty-seven million dollars in 1996 is now worth approximately $80,638,000, according to www.in2013dollars.com.