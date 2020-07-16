July 16, 1874: The Herald and Tribune reported that “Prof. Feemster of Tusculum College, will deliver a lecture in Johnson City, Friday, July 24th, also, preach on Sabbath following.”
July 16, 1884: Readers of The Comet learned that “Progressive croquet parties are all the go in Johnson City now. Ice cream is the favorite stake with the young ladies.”
July 16, 1896: Thad Cox, the back tax attorney, listed in The Comet numerous parcels of land that would be for sale for unpaid property taxes “at public outcry , at the door of the Court House in Johnson City, Tennessee, on Monday, Aug. 17th, 1896.”
July 16, 1906: The Fremont Tri-Weekly Tribune, a newspaper in Fremont, Nebraska, reported of a bad railroad wreck near Johnson City. “Six persons met instant death and twenty were injured when eastbound vestibule No. 42, on the Southern railway, collided with a switch engine, one mile west of Johnson City.”
July 16, 1931: The portion of U.S. Highway 23 leading from Johnson City to Kingsport (now Tenn. Highway 36) was completed. U.S. 23 is approximately 2,500-miles long, and goes from Florida to Michigan.
July 16, 1943: Army Sgt. James F. Allen, 23, Jonesboro, was killed in action in North Africa.
July 16, 1958: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle published a photo of a wreck on the Kingsport Highway near the entrance to the Tri-City Drive-In Theatre, which sat on what is now Oakland Avenue between the Kingsport and Bristol highways.
July 16, 1965: Rolfe’s Cafeteria, 1406 W. Market St., advertised fish with two vegetables, bread and a drink for 79 cents. That would be about $6.50 in 2020. Not bad for a full meal.
Sources: Herald and Tribune; The Comet; Fremont Tri-Weekly Tribune; Kingsport Times; Johnson City Press-Chronicle; Ted Bowers.